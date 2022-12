OHSAA Football State Finals Results

2022 OHSAA High School Football State Championship game Results

Division II – Thursday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Toledo Central Catholic 28 vs No. 2 Akron Archbishop Hoban 21 – Final

Division V – Friday, 10:30 a.m.

No. 2 Canfield South Range 53 No. 1 Ironton 27 – Final

Division III – Friday, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Canfield 35 vs. Carroll Bloom-Carroll 14 – Final

Division I – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward 28 vs. No. 4 Springfield 14 – Final

Division VI – Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local 14 vs No. 2 Kirtland 6 – Final

Division VII – Saturday, 3 p.m.

No. 7 New Bremen 38 vs. No. 1 Warren John F. Kennedy 6 – Final

Division IV – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 Cleveland Glenville 26 vs No. 2 Cincinnati Wyoming 6 – Final