OHSAA Provides Spring Tournament Info

Upcoming OHSAA State Tournaments

State Tournament Credential Center: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/credentials

Boys Tennis – May 24-25 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason (media do not need to request credentials in advance)

Softball – May 30, 31 and June 1 at Firestone Stadium, Akron (Credential application deadline is noon on Tues., May 27)

Track & Field – May 31, June 1 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, OSU (Credential application deadline is 10 a.m. on Wed., May 29).

Lacrosse – June 1 at Selby Stadium, Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware (Credential application deadline is noon on Fri., May 31)

Baseball – June 7-9 at Canal Park, Akron (Credential application deadline is noon on Tues., June 4)

Regional and State Tournament Pairings

The OHSAA will announce regional tournament pairings in softball and lacrosse on Sunday, May 19. Boys tennis state tournament brackets will be posted on Monday, May 20. State tournament pairings in softball and lacrosse will be released on Sunday, May 26, along with baseball regional pairings. Baseball state tournament pairings will be announced on Sunday, June 2.

Softball Statewide Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Softball/Softball-2019/2019-OHSAA-Softball-State-Tournament-Brackets

Baseball Statewide Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Baseball/Baseball-2019/2019-OHSAA-Baseball-Statewide-Tournament-Brackets

Lacrosse Statewide Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Lacrosse/2019-OHSAA-Lacrosse-State-Tournament-Coverage/2019-OHSAA-Boys-Girls-Lacrosse-Statewide-Tournament-Brackets

Track Regional Schedule: https://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Track-Field/RegTrackSchedule.pdf

Track Regional Sites: https://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Track-Field/TrackRegionalSites.pdf

Track State Tournament Schedule: https://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Track-Field/2018-19/StateSchedule.pdf

OHSAA Radio Network Set for Softball and Baseball State Tournaments

The OHSAA Radio Network will broadcast all 12 games from the softball and baseball state tournaments. There is no charge for stations to carry network broadcasts and affiliates can have waived broadcast fees for their own regional and state tournament broadcasts. Program logs are created for each game so local stations can insert their own inventory if they desire (24 local avails per game). The network broadcasts are available through an online stream, while the baseball broadcasts are also available through Skyview Satellite. Contact Tim Stried or visit https://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio

Updated Information Posted Weekly on Sport Pages at www.OHSAA.org

Each sport page at www.OHSAA.org contains information such as state polls, tournament information, brackets (for team sports), state tournament coverage, sport-specific releases, regulations, state tournament histories and state record books.