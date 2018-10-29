OHSAA Releases Final 2018 Computer Rankings

OHSAA Football Final Computer Ratings – Oct. 28, 2018

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 28 will qualify for the playoffs.

The top 12 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top eight teams in each region qualify for the playoffs

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (9-1) 35.3929, 2. Cle. St. Ignatius (7-2) 29.8314, 3. Euclid (8-2) 29.797, 4. Solon (8-2) 28.85, 5. McKinley (8-2) 28.2859, 6. Austintown-Fitch (8-2) 25.5153, 7. Lakewood St. Edward (6-3) 25.3812, 8. Strongsville (7-3) 17.75, 9. Medina (5-5) 17.65, 10. Cleveland Heights (7-3) 16.4, 11. Jackson (6-4) 16.15, 12. Berea (5-5) 12.6

Region 2 – 1. Reynoldsburg (9-1) 33.05, 2. Dublin Coffman (9-1) 30.6, 3. Tol. Whitmer (8-2) 21.1755, 4. Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-4) 19.65, 5. Gahanna Lincoln (5-5) 19.35, 6. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (7-3) 17.8, 7. Westerville Central (5-5) 16.3, 8. Tol. Start (6-4) 15.2697, 9. Upper Arlington (5-5) 13.65, 10. Delaware Hayes (6-4) 12.7, 11. Dublin Jerome (5-5) 12.55, 12. Marysville (5-5) 11.1

Region 3 – 1. Hilliard Davidson (9-1) 35.3, 2. Clayton Northmont (9-1) 35.0388, 3. Hilliard Bradley (9-1) 29.9, 4. Springfield (8-2) 28.9889, 5. Kettering Fairmont (7-3) 28.6934, 6. Pickerington Central (8-2) 28.5369, 7. Hilliard Darby (8-2) 25.8, 8. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-3) 25, 9. Miamisburg (7-3) 22.5828, 10. Pickerington North (6-4) 21.2, 11. Lancaster (6-4) 20.25, 12. Springboro (5-5) 11.35

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Colerain (10-0) 36.551, 2. Mason (8-2) 25.2, 3. Cin. Elder (6-4) 22.0684, 4. Milford (8-2) 21.4, 5. Fairfield (7-3) 21.15, 6. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (6-4) 19.0083, 7. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (7-3) 18.9, 8. Cin. St. Xavier (5-5) 17.5314, 9. Cin. Sycamore (6-4) 13.55, 10. Lebanon (6-4) 13.1, 11. Cin. Western Hills (6-4) 12.597, 12. Cin. Walnut Hills (4-6) 10.95

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-0) 34.2714, 2. Maple Hts. (10-0) 26.1, 3. Macedonia Nordonia (9-1) 23, 4. Warren G. Harding (8-2) 21.8227, 5. Garfield Hts. (10-0) 20.9, 6. Painesville Riverside (8-2) 19.95, 7. Boardman (6-4) 15.2192, 8. Mayfield (5-5) 10.1, 9. Cle. Benedictine (4-6) 9.7, 10. Twinsburg (5-5) 9.6, 11. Madison (4-6) 9.0167, 12. Lyndhurst Brush (4-6) 8.7641

Region 6 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (10-0) 35.5792, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-0) 33, 3. Avon (9-1) 27.95, 4. Avon Lake (9-1) 25.25, 5. Olmsted Falls (8-2) 21.7, 6. Holland Springfield (7-3) 18.25, 7. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (6-4) 17.6919, 8. Tol. St. John’s (7-3) 16.3212, 9. Amherst Steele (6-4) 15.55, 10. North Olmsted (5-5) 14.9, 11. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (4-6) 11.3389, 12. Fremont Ross (5-5) 10.7268

Region 7 – 1. Massillon (10-0) 39.1308, 2. Barberton (10-0) 32, 3. Wadsworth (10-0) 31.65, 4. Dover (8-2) 27, 5. Whitehall-Yearling (9-1) 26.2172, 6. Wooster (8-2) 25.65, 7. Dresden Tri-Valley (9-1) 22.95, 8. Cols. Walnut Ridge (9-1) 22.4747, 9. Canal Winchester (9-1) 22.45, 10. Hoover (7-3) 22.3, 11. Medina Highland (8-2) 21.75, 12. Cols. Northland (8-2) 20.8141

Region 8 – 1. Cin. Winton Woods (9-1) 34.05, 2. Kings Mills Kings (9-1) 32.85, 3. Troy (9-1) 29.55, 4. Trenton Edgewood (8-2) 26.35, 5. Morrow Little Miami (8-2) 22.15, 6. Harrison (7-3) 21.5, 7. Cin. Anderson (7-3) 19.05, 8. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-5) 18.3, 9. Dublin Scioto (7-3) 17.65, 10. Cin. LaSalle (4-5) 17.6142, 11. Chillicothe (7-3) 17.6, 12. New Carlisle Tecumseh (6-4) 16.2

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (9-1) 29.2934, 2. Chagrin Falls Kenston (9-1) 26.05, 3. Medina Buckeye (9-1) 24.2, 4. Chardon (7-3) 24.05, 5. Akron East (8-2) 22.55, 6. Alliance (7-3) 21.15, 7. Millersburg West Holmes (8-2) 21, 8. Marlington (8-2) 20.7979, 9. Aurora (7-3) 20.6, 10. Ravenna (8-2) 20.35, 11. Norton (8-2) 20.1, 12. Richfield Revere (6-4) 18.2

Region 10 – 1. Clyde (7-3) 24.75, 2. Tiffin Columbian (8-2) 23.2, 3. Bay Village Bay (8-2) 23.1, 4. Norwalk (7-3) 20.0136, 5. Bowling Green (6-4) 17.2, 6. Sandusky (6-4) 16.65, 7. Lexington (6-4) 16.6, 8. Rocky River (6-4) 14.3091, 9. Parma Padua Franciscan (6-4) 14.1, 10. Parma Hts. Holy Name (5-5) 11.9, 11. Tol. Scott (6-4) 11.0335, 12. Mansfield Senior (5-5) 10.9

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (8-2) 29.4, 2. Granville (9-1) 27.2253, 3. Bellbrook (10-0) 26.05, 4. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (9-1) 23.9389, 5. Hillsboro (9-1) 23.25, 6. Thornville Sheridan (9-1) 21.35, 7. Jackson (7-3) 20.25, 8. The Plains Athens (9-1) 19.096, 9. Bellefontaine (7-3) 17.9, 10. New Richmond (7-3) 15.7, 11. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-5) 15.6763, 12. Cols. Marion-Franklin (7-3) 14.303

Region 12 – 1. Kettering Archbishop Alter (9-1) 27.7, 2. Wapakoneta (9-1) 27.25, 3. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (8-2) 25.15, 4. Vandalia Butler (6-4) 20.55, 5. Hamilton Badin (7-3) 18.95, 6. Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-3) 18.45, 7. Trotwood-Madison (6-4) 17.5816, 8. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-5) 14.8197, 9. Piqua (6-4) 13.2454, 10. Franklin (6-4) 12.35, 11. Hamilton Ross (5-5) 12.1357, 12. Tipp City Tippecanoe (5-5) 11.9

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Perry (9-1) 28.65, 2. Steubenville (9-1) 27.1196, 3. Hubbard (9-1) 24.4, 4. Youngstown East (7-3) 20.7702, 5. Girard (9-1) 19, 6. Wintersville Indian Creek (8-2) 17.7786, 7. Akron Buchtel (6-4) 16.3798, 8. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (7-3) 15.95, 9. Peninsula Woodridge (6-4) 15.55, 10. Poland Seminary (6-4) 15.45, 11. Struthers (7-3) 15.0167, 12. Salem (6-4) 14.15

Region 14 – 1. Bellville Clear Fork (10-0) 27.6, 2. St. Marys Memorial (9-1) 25.1, 3. Van Wert (8-2) 20.65, 4. Lorain Clearview (9-1) 18.85, 5. Sparta Highland (9-1) 18.65, 6. Huron (7-3) 17.1354, 7. Pepper Pike Orange (7-3) 16.95, 8. Bryan (7-3) 16.4328, 9. Kenton (6-4) 15.5, 10. Bellevue (4-6) 15.35, 11. Napoleon (6-4) 14.8, 12. Port Clinton (6-4) 13.7081

Region 15 – 1. St. Clairsville (10-0) 28.9, 2. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (9-1) 20.05, 3. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-1) 19.65, 4. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (8-2) 17.3843, 5. Chillicothe Unioto (7-3) 15.6237, 6. New Concord John Glenn (7-3) 15.6, 7. Newark Licking Valley (7-3) 14.5101, 8. Proctorville Fairland (6-4) 14.0636, 9. Duncan Falls Philo (7-3) 13.85, 10. McArthur Vinton County (4-6) 8.45, 11. Cadiz Harrison Central (4-6) 7.9438, 12. Chillicothe Zane Trace (4-6) 7.4556

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (10-0) 31.4557, 2. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1) 28.05, 3. Cin. Taft (8-1) 24.1111, 4. Cin. Indian Hill (8-2) 22.9857, 5. Waverly (9-1) 21.85, 6. London (9-1) 20.6, 7. Springfield Shawnee (6-4) 18.75, 8. Springfield Northwestern (7-3) 14.1, 9. Cin. Aiken (6-4) 14.0591, 10. Washington C.H. Washington (7-3) 13.85, 11. Batavia (6-4) 13.5, 12. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-4) 13

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Orrville (8-2) 19.8, 2. Akron Manchester (7-3) 19.7162, 3. Leavittsburg LaBrae (9-1) 17.8, 4. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (10-0) 17.3397, 5. Columbiana Crestview (6-3) 17.1341, 6. Wickliffe (8-2) 15.8459, 7. Sandy Valley (9-1) 15.35, 8. Tuslaw (6-4) 14.3, 9. Garrettsville Garfield (6-4) 12.45, 10. Doylestown Chippewa (6-4) 10.2, 11. Beachwood (6-4) 10.0702, 12. Sullivan Black River (6-4) 9.7

Region 18 – 1. Genoa Area (10-0) 24, 2. Liberty Center (9-1) 22.3318, 3. Oak Harbor (9-1) 20.9296, 4. Elyria Cath. (8-2) 20.85, 5. Anna (8-2) 18.75, 6. Marion Pleasant (8-2) 18.45, 7. Casstown Miami East (8-2) 16.95, 8. Millbury Lake (7-3) 15.8, 9. Richwood North Union (7-3) 15.4217, 10. Archbold (7-3) 15.25, 11. Ottawa-Glandorf (5-5) 11.8, 12. Pemberville Eastwood (6-4) 11.65

Region 19 – 1. Johnstown-Monroe (9-1) 23.1854, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-1) 16.8, 3. Byesville Meadowbrook (7-3) 16.2102, 4. Martins Ferry (7-3) 16.1288, 5. Bellaire (7-3) 15.6237, 6. Oak Hill (8-2) 15.5237, 7. Amanda-Clearcreek (8-2) 13.7985, 8. Ironton (6-4) 13.6, 9. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (6-4) 12.8, 10. Cols. Bishop Ready (4-6) 9.2, 11. Chesapeake (5-5) 8.35, 12. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (5-5) 7.35

Region 20 – 1. Wheelersburg (9-1) 29.75, 2. Middletown Madison (10-0) 23.05, 3. West Jefferson (8-2) 17.998, 4. Cin. Madeira (7-3) 15.5727, 5. Jamestown Greeneview (9-1) 15.5697, 6. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (7-2) 14.3005, 7. Portsmouth (7-3) 14, 8. Portsmouth West (6-4) 13.2566, 9. Minford (6-4) 12.6, 10. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (7-3) 11.95, 11. Waynesville (6-4) 10.55, 12. Blanchester (5-5) 9.85

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (9-1) 30.1224, 2. Kirtland (10-0) 25.6, 3. Creston Norwayne (9-1) 20.95, 4. Rootstown (9-1) 19.6, 5. McDonald (10-0) 18.8, 6. Salineville Southern (9-1) 18.6, 7. Steubenville Cath. Central (7-3) 17.5263, 8. Columbia Station Columbia (7-3) 16.7, 9. Sugarcreek Garaway (8-2) 15.95, 9. New Middletown Springfield (9-1) 15.95, 11. Hanoverton United (8-2) 13.75, 12. Berlin Center Western Reserve (8-2) 11.9

Region 22 – 1. Attica Seneca East (9-1) 17.75, 2. Gibsonburg (9-1) 16.7, 3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (8-2) 15.7, 4. Columbus Grove (7-3) 15.15, 5. Carey (7-3) 13.5, 6. Northwood (9-1) 13.1, 7. Sherwood Fairview (7-3) 12.75, 8. Loudonville (5-5) 12.6, 9. Hicksville (6-4) 12.45, 10. Bucyrus Wynford (6-4) 10.4803, 11. Ashland Crestview (5-5) 9, 12. Haviland Wayne Trace (5-5) 8.3

Region 23 – 1. Bainbridge Paint Valley (10-0) 23.1879, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (9-0) 22.3333, 3. Galion Northmor (9-1) 19.45, 4. Shadyside (8-2) 18.4077, 5. Frankfort Adena (7-2) 17.7222, 6. Chillicothe Southeastern (7-3) 15.5232, 7. Milford Center Fairbanks (7-3) 15.2, 8. Grandview Hts. (7-3) 12.35, 9. Howard East Knox (8-2) 9.55, 10. Marion Elgin (6-4) 9.0182, 11. Belpre (6-4) 8.6604, 12. Worthington Christian (6-4) 8.6418

Region 24 – 1. Coldwater (8-2) 23.6, 2. Lima Central Cath. (8-1) 21.7778, 3. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-1) 21.7, 4. Mechanicsburg (8-2) 18.9, 5. St. Henry (8-2) 17.9, 6. Spencerville (8-2) 14.3611, 7. Covington (7-3) 14.3, 8. Cin. Deer Park (7-3) 14.1596, 9. Troy Christian (8-2) 13.1954, 10. West Liberty-Salem (7-3) 11.8404, 11. Lewisburg Tri-County North (6-4) 11.35, 12. Tipp City Bethel (6-4) 10.75

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (8-2) 18.1, 2. Windham (9-1) 15.4, 3. Ashland Mapleton (7-3) 11.9, 4. East Canton (7-3) 11.05, 5. Ashtabula St. John School (7-3) 9.9459, 6. Youngstown Valley Christian (5-5) 7.4592, 7. Warren John F. Kennedy (5-5) 6.7455, 8. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (5-5) 6.65, 9. Southington Chalker (6-4) 6.2, 10. Leetonia (4-6) 5.75, 11. Toronto (4-6) 5.7429, 12. Richmond Hts. (4-6) 5.25

Region 26 – 1. Sycamore Mohawk (10-0) 24, 2. Edgerton (10-0) 21.4, 3. Tiffin Calvert (9-1) 19.55, 4. Hamler Patrick Henry (7-3) 19.1, 5. McComb (9-1) 19.1, 6. Pandora-Gilboa (10-0) 18.85, 7. Norwalk St. Paul (9-1) 18.05, 8. Leipsic (9-1) 15.6, 9. Greenwich South Central (7-3) 11.15, 10. Antwerp (6-4) 10.5, 11. Arlington (7-3) 10.25, 12. Edon (7-3) 9.6

Region 27 – 1. Lucas (8-2) 22.5429, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (9-0) 18.596, 3. Glouster Trimble (9-1) 16.9979, 4. Waterford (8-2) 12.8479, 5. Sugar Grove Berne Union (8-2) 12.5809, 6. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (6-3) 9.8307, 7. Franklin Furnace Green (7-2) 9.5663, 8. Hannibal River (5-5) 7.7184, 9. Caldwell (5-5) 7.6591, 10. Racine Southern (6-4) 7.0417, 11. Reedsville Eastern (5-5) 6.3876, 12. Portsmouth Notre Dame (3-7) 5.3357

Region 28 – 1. Fort Loramie (9-1) 23.65, 2. Convoy Crestview (9-1) 17.1, 3. Minster (7-3) 15.35, 4. Ansonia (8-2) 13.9, 5. Sidney Lehman Cath. (7-3) 13.05, 6. DeGraff Riverside (6-4) 11.35, 7. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (7-2) 10.6111, 8. Hamilton New Miami (6-4) 9.5043, 9. New Bremen (6-4) 8.5, 10. Waynesfield Waynesfield-Goshen (5-5) 7.7704, 11. Dola Hardin Northern (4-6) 6.5, 12. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (5-5) 5.25