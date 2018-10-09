OHSAA Releases Football Computer Ratings Through 7 Games

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 9, 2018 (Entering Week 8)

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 28 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (7-0) 21.8163, 2. McKinley (7-0) 20.5837, 3. Euclid (6-1) 18.1558, 4. Lakewood St. Edward (4-2) 15.1944, 5. Solon (6-1) 14.2071, 6. Austintown-Fitch (5-2) 13.7807, 7. Cle. St. Ignatius (4-2) 12.6061, 8. Strongsville (4-3) 10.7571, 9. Cleveland Heights (5-2) 10.2071, 10. Berea (5-2) 9.6857, 11. Jackson (4-3) 9.65, 12. Shaker Hts. (5-2) 8.8286

Region 2 – 1. Dublin Coffman (7-0) 21.2571, 2. Reynoldsburg (6-1) 19.0357, 3. Gahanna Lincoln (4-3) 14.1429, 4. Westerville Central (4-3) 11.8286, 5. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-3) 11.4429, 6. Delaware Hayes (5-2) 9.8857, 7. Tol. Whitmer (5-2) 9.5102, 8. Marysville (4-3) 8.3786, 9. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-3) 8.35, 10. Dublin Jerome (3-4) 8.0929, 11. Tol. Start (3-4) 8.0357, 12. Findlay (3-4) 7.2429

Region 3 – 1. Clayton Northmont (6-1) 19.5, 2. Kettering Fairmont (6-1) 18.8857, 3. Pickerington Central (6-1) 18.8088, 4. Hilliard Davidson (6-1) 18.7214, 5. Springfield (6-1) 18.6286, 6. Miamisburg (6-1) 16.8304, 7. Hilliard Bradley (6-1) 16.4071, 8. Pickerington North (5-2) 13.8929, 9. Hilliard Darby (5-2) 12.5286, 10. Huber Hts. Wayne (4-2) 11.5833, 11. Lancaster (4-3) 9.7643, 12. Grove City Central Crossing (3-4) 5.3429

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Colerain (7-0) 18.7286, 2. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (6-1) 15.176, 3. Fairfield (6-1) 14.5214, 4. Mason (5-2) 12.7929, 5. Cin. Elder (4-3) 11.8704, 6. Milford (6-1) 11.3857, 7. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (5-2) 10.1929, 8. Cin. Western Hills (5-2) 9.4286, 9. Cin. Oak Hills (3-4) 9.0214, 10. Cin. Sycamore (4-3) 8.35, 11. Lebanon (4-3) 6.7429, 12. Cin. St. Xavier (3-4) 6.6143

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (7-0) 19.3367, 2. Garfield Hts. (7-0) 14.3857, 3. Maple Hts. (7-0) 14.1571, 4. Macedonia Nordonia (6-1) 12.0714, 5. Warren G. Harding (5-2) 11.0857, 6. Boardman (4-3) 10.4929, 7. Painesville Riverside (5-2) 9.4429, 8. Lyndhurst Brush (4-3) 8.1046, 9. Cle. Benedictine (3-4) 7.4357, 10. Twinsburg (4-3) 6.4286, 11. Mayfield (3-4) 6.0714, 12. Akron Ellet (5-2) 5.9357

Region 6 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (7-0) 18.4673, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-0) 17.6143, 3. Avon Lake (7-0) 16.1214, 4. Avon (6-1) 13.25, 5. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (5-2) 12.9307, 6. Tol. St. John’s (5-2) 12.1857, 7. Holland Springfield (5-2) 12.0643, 8. Amherst Steele (5-2) 11.8143, 9. Olmsted Falls (5-2) 9.0357, 10. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (4-3) 8.9545, 11. North Olmsted (3-4) 6.0714, 12. Tol. Waite (4-3) 6.0612

Region 7 – 1. Massillon (7-0) 20.4863, 2. Barberton (7-0) 18.7357, 3. Wadsworth (7-0) 17.1929, 4. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-0) 16.6929, 5. Canal Winchester (6-1) 14.5143, 6. Dover (5-2) 14.1786, 7. Hoover (5-2) 14.1357, 8. Medina Highland (6-1) 13.9214, 9. Whitehall-Yearling (6-1) 13.9071, 10. Wooster (5-2) 12.7571, 11. Perry (6-1) 12.0, 12. Cols. Northland (5-2) 11.1

Region 8 – 1. Kings Mills Kings (6-1) 18.3571, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (6-1) 16.85, 3. Troy (6-1) 15.4, 4. Chillicothe (6-1) 14.4786, 5. Morrow Little Miami (6-1) 13.3571, 6. Dublin Scioto (5-2) 13.2786, 7. Cin. Anderson (5-2) 12.1571, 8. Trenton Edgewood (5-2) 12.1, 9. Cin. La Salle (4-3) 12.0909, 10. Harrison (4-3) 11.6857, 11. Cin. Turpin (5-2) 9.8857, 12. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-4) 9.2929

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Chagrin Falls Kenston (7-0) 18.0714, 2. Canfield (7-0) 17.6714, 3. Akron East (6-1) 13.9714, 4. Medina Buckeye (6-1) 13.6214, 5. Marlington (6-1) 12.4381, 6. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (6-1) 11.6224, 7. Ravenna (5-2) 11.4571, 8. Norton (6-1) 11.3143, 9. Richfield Revere (5-2) 11.1643, 10. Aurora (4-3) 11.0143, 11. Beloit West Branch (6-1) 10.8304, 12. Alliance (4-3) 10.6786

Region 10 – 1. Bay Village Bay (7-0) 16.3, 2. Norwalk (6-1) 15.4387, 3. Tiffin Columbian (5-2) 13.1714, 4. Clyde (5-2) 13.0714, 5. Sandusky (5-2) 11.9286, 6. Bowling Green (3-4) 8.7071, 7. Defiance (4-3) 8.65, 8. Parma Padua Franciscan (5-2) 8.4357, 9. Mansfield Senior (3-4) 8.2, 10. Lexington (3-4) 7.8786, 11. Rocky River (4-3) 6.6429, 12. Tol. Scott (5-2) 5.5534

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (6-1) 18.1104, 2. Granville (6-1) 15.4786, 3. Bellbrook (7-0) 14.5571, 4. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-2) 13.8857, 5. Thornville Sheridan (6-1) 13.0786, 6. Hillsboro (6-1) 12.8643, 7. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-2) 12.6071, 8. Jackson (5-2) 11.7214, 9. New Richmond (6-1) 11.3714, 10. The Plains Athens (6-1) 11.0866, 11. Bellefontaine (5-2) 9.9643, 12. Zanesville (5-2) 9.2929

Region 12 – 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-1) 15.75, 2. Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-1) 14.2429, 3. Trotwood-Madison (5-2) 13.9408, 4. Wapakoneta (6-1) 13.5714, 5. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (5-2) 13.3071, 6. Hamilton Badin (5-2) 12.2857, 7. Vandalia Butler (4-3) 10.8357, 8. Cin. Mount Healthy (4-3) 10.5857, 9. Piqua (5-2) 9.3292, 10. Hamilton Ross (3-4) 6.8, 11. Celina (4-3) 6.0857, 12. Day. Carroll (4-3) 5.4429

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Steubenville (6-1) 16.0865, 2. Perry (6-1) 15.6214, 3. Hubbard (7-0) 13.6143, 4. Poland Seminary (5-2) 9.9571, 5. East Liverpool (4-3) 9.3429, 6. Struthers (5-2) 8.7612, 7. Youngstown East (5-2) 8.5071, 8. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (4-3) 8.4643, 9. Wintersville Indian Creek (5-2) 8.2475, 10. Salem (3-4) 6.9286, 11. Northwest (4-3) 6.8143, 12. Streetsboro (4-3) 6.3

Region 14 – 1. Bellville Clear Fork (7-0) 16.1786, 2. St. Marys Memorial (7-0) 15.6643, 3. Huron (5-2) 12.0643, 4. Van Wert (5-2) 11.9929, 5. Pepper Pike Orange (6-1) 11.9143, 6. Kenton (4-3) 11.2429, 7. Bryan (6-1) 10.8478, 8. Napoleon (5-2) 10.7714, 9. Sparta Highland (6-1) 9.7643, 10. Lorain Clearview (6-1) 8.9, 11. Shelby (4-3) 7.9791, 12. Milan Edison (3-3) 7.2222

Region 15 – 1. St. Clairsville (7-0) 17.0857, 2. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-1) 11.79, 3. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (6-1) 11.4286, 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-1) 11.0857, 5. Proctorville Fairland (4-3) 8.3429, 6. Chillicothe Unioto (4-3) 7.9163, 7. Newark Licking Valley (5-2) 7.4603, 8. New Lexington (5-2) 5.7357, 9. New Concord John Glenn (4-3) 5.7071, 10. Duncan Falls Philo (4-3) 5.5714, 11. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-4) 5.5429, 12. Warsaw River View (4-3) 3.9429

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (7-0) 16.891, 2. Cin. Indian Hill (6-1) 14.728, 3. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-1) 13.9714, 4. London (7-0) 12.5429, 5. Waverly (6-1) 11.3786, 6. Cin. Taft (5-1) 10.8056, 7. Cin. Aiken (5-2) 9.3643, 8. Batavia (5-2) 8.9286, 9. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-2) 8.3929, 10. Springfield Shawnee (4-3) 8.1357, 11. Springfield Northwestern (5-2) 7.9929, 12. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (3-4) 6.1571

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Leavittsburg LaBrae (7-0) 12.9857, 2. Orrville (6-1) 12.7643, 3. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (7-0) 11.1531, 4. Akron Manchester (5-2) 10.9143, 5. Wickliffe (6-1) 10.5447, 6. Columbiana Crestview (4-2) 9.7222, 7. Garrettsville Garfield (5-2) 8.3286, 8. Sandy Valley (6-1) 7.7643, 9. Orwell Grand Valley (6-1) 7.35, 10. Canfield South Range (4-3) 7.2893, 11. Beachwood (5-2) 6.8038, 12. Tuslaw (3-4) 6.1071

Region 18 – 1. Genoa Area (7-0) 14.0214, 2. Liberty Center (7-0) 14.0159, 3. Marion Pleasant (6-1) 11.6714, 4. Anna (5-2) 11.3286, 5. Oak Harbor (6-1) 10.1739, 6. Richwood North Union (5-2) 9.1234, 7. Millbury Lake (5-2) 9.1, 8. Casstown Miami East (5-2) 9.0857, 9. Pemberville Eastwood (5-2) 8.0, 10. Archbold (4-3) 7.95, 11. Brookville (6-1) 7.8, 12. West Milton Milton-Union (4-3) 7.7143

Region 19 – 1. Johnstown-Monroe (6-1) 13.4185, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-1) 10.6429, 3. Bellaire (6-1) 10.3131, 4. Ironton (5-2) 9.3071, 5. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-1) 8.7388, 6. Martins Ferry (5-2) 8.3357, 7. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-3) 7.2214, 8. Oak Hill (5-2) 6.4286, 9. Chesapeake (3-4) 6.3143, 10. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-4) 5.8786, 11. Richmond Edison (3-4) 4.7143, 12. Wellston (3-4) 3.7286

Region 20 – 1. Wheelersburg (6-1) 16.5643, 2. Portsmouth West (6-1) 12.0143, 3. Middletown Madison (7-0) 11.3929, 4. Jamestown Greeneview (6-1) 9.95, 5. Minford (6-1) 9.3857, 6. West Jefferson (5-2) 8.7872, 7. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (5-2) 8.05, 8. Cin. Madeira (4-3) 7.4357, 9. Cin. Purcell Marian (4-3) 6.1357, 10. Cin. Mariemont (4-3) 5.9466, 11. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-2) 5.5833, 12. Cin. Summit Country Day (4-3) 5.4286

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (6-1) 15.3131, 2. Kirtland (7-0) 13.7929, 3. Creston Norwayne (6-1) 12.2357, 4. Rootstown (7-0) 12.0143, 5. Sugarcreek Garaway (7-0) 11.4357, 6. Salineville Southern (6-1) 11.0071, 7. New Middletown Springfield (6-1) 10.0571, 8. McDonald (7-0) 10.05, 9. Columbia Station Columbia (4-3) 9.3929, 10. Steubenville Cath. Central (5-2) 9.2922, 11. Berlin Center Western Reserve (6-1) 8.0857, 12. Hanoverton United (5-2) 7.0786

Region 22 – 1. Attica Seneca East (6-1) 11.1214, 2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-2) 9.2571, 3. Gibsonburg (6-1) 8.5357, 4. Bucyrus Wynford (5-2) 8.5137, 5. Loudonville (4-3) 7.9, 6. Columbus Grove (4-3) 7.8643, 7. Sherwood Fairview (4-3) 7.5286, 8. Northwood (6-1) 7.0857, 9. Hicksville (4-3) 6.7714, 10. Haviland Wayne Trace (4-3) 6.4143, 11. Castalia Margaretta (4-3) 6.3357, 12. Carey (4-3) 6.0

Region 23 – 1. Galion Northmor (7-0) 12.0571, 2. Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-0) 11.6786, 3. Chillicothe Southeastern (6-1) 10.4071, 4. Frankfort Adena (5-1) 10.0278, 5. Beverly Fort Frye (6-0) 9.6111, 6. Shadyside (6-1) 9.2357, 7. Grandview Hts. (5-2) 8.3143, 8. Milford Center Fairbanks (5-2) 7.95, 9. Worthington Christian (4-3) 6.6122, 10. Chillicothe Huntington (4-3) 6.1955, 11. Belpre (5-2) 6.025, 12. Howard East Knox (6-1) 6.0

Region 24 – 1. Coldwater (7-0) 15.6429, 2. Maria Stein Marion Local (7-0) 13.5929, 3. Lima Central Cath. (7-0) 13.3143, 4. Mechanicsburg (6-1) 13.0714, 5. Spencerville (5-2) 9.5571, 6. Cin. Deer Park (6-1) 9.1811, 7. Troy Christian (6-1) 9.0857, 8. St. Henry (5-2) 8.5357, 9. Lima Perry (6-1) 8.3929, 10. Covington (4-3) 8.2071, 11. Cin. Country Day (6-0) 7.8214, 12. Tipp City Bethel (4-3) 7.7571

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (5-2) 10.4714, 2. Ashland Mapleton (5-2) 8.8929, 3. Windham (6-1) 7.05, 4. East Canton (5-2) 6.9643, 5. Youngstown Valley Christian (5-2) 6.8878, 6. Ashtabula St. John (5-2) 5.2482, 7. Leetonia (3-4) 4.8, 8. Toronto (3-4) 4.7714, 9. Rittman (3-4) 4.2357, 10. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-4) 3.9143, 11. Richmond Hts. (3-4) 3.7929, 12. Lisbon David Anderson (3-4) 3.7714

Region 26 – 1. Sycamore Mohawk (7-0) 15.15, 2. McComb (6-1) 12.1357, 3. Pandora-Gilboa (7-0) 11.3571, 4. Edgerton (7-0) 11.2857, 5. Tiffin Calvert (6-1) 11.0214, 6. Greenwich South Central (6-1) 9.9143, 7. Norwalk St. Paul (6-1) 8.7929, 8. Leipsic (6-1) 8.5357, 9. Arlington (5-2) 7.8643, 10. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-3) 7.7786, 11. Antwerp (5-2) 6.4643, 12. Monroeville (4-3) 5.4143

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (6-0) 12.2222, 2. Glouster Trimble (6-1) 10.0816, 3. Lucas (5-2) 9.6071, 4. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (4-2) 6.2369, 5. Franklin Furnace Green (5-1) 5.7339, 6. Racine Southern (6-1) 5.637, 7. Waterford (5-2) 5.5612, 8. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-2) 5.5402, 9. Caldwell (5-2) 4.7, 10. Hannibal River (3-4) 4.3714, 11. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (4-3) 2.8875, 12. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1-6) 2.3687

Region 28 – 1. Fort Loramie (6-1) 13.4286, 2. Convoy Crestview (6-1) 10.3786, 3. Minster (5-2) 9.0143, 4. Ansonia (5-2) 8.4643, 5. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (5-1) 7.095, 6. DeGraff Riverside (4-3) 6.4143, 7. New Bremen (4-3) 5.8571, 8. Waynesfield Waynesfield-Goshen (4-3) 5.7374, 9. Sidney Lehman Cath. (4-3) 4.7857, 10. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (4-3) 4.1, 11. North Lewisburg Triad (5-2) 3.8341, 12. Hamilton New Miami (3-4) 3.2551