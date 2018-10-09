OHSAA Releases Football Computer Ratings Through 7 Games
By Brian Novak
|
Oct 9, 2018 @ 6:56 PM
OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 9, 2018 (Entering Week 8)
Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 28 will qualify for the playoffs.
Division I
Region 1 – 1. Mentor (7-0) 21.8163, 2. McKinley (7-0) 20.5837, 3. Euclid (6-1) 18.1558, 4. Lakewood St. Edward (4-2) 15.1944, 5. Solon (6-1) 14.2071, 6. Austintown-Fitch (5-2) 13.7807, 7. Cle. St. Ignatius (4-2) 12.6061, 8. Strongsville (4-3) 10.7571, 9. Cleveland Heights (5-2) 10.2071, 10. Berea (5-2) 9.6857, 11. Jackson (4-3) 9.65, 12. Shaker Hts. (5-2) 8.8286
Region 2 – 1. Dublin Coffman (7-0) 21.2571, 2. Reynoldsburg (6-1) 19.0357, 3. Gahanna Lincoln (4-3) 14.1429, 4. Westerville Central (4-3) 11.8286, 5. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-3) 11.4429, 6. Delaware Hayes (5-2) 9.8857, 7. Tol. Whitmer (5-2) 9.5102, 8. Marysville (4-3) 8.3786, 9. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-3) 8.35, 10. Dublin Jerome (3-4) 8.0929, 11. Tol. Start (3-4) 8.0357, 12. Findlay (3-4) 7.2429
Region 3 – 1. Clayton Northmont (6-1) 19.5, 2. Kettering Fairmont (6-1) 18.8857, 3. Pickerington Central (6-1) 18.8088, 4. Hilliard Davidson (6-1) 18.7214, 5. Springfield (6-1) 18.6286, 6. Miamisburg (6-1) 16.8304, 7. Hilliard Bradley (6-1) 16.4071, 8. Pickerington North (5-2) 13.8929, 9. Hilliard Darby (5-2) 12.5286, 10. Huber Hts. Wayne (4-2) 11.5833, 11. Lancaster (4-3) 9.7643, 12. Grove City Central Crossing (3-4) 5.3429
Region 4 – 1. Cin. Colerain (7-0) 18.7286, 2. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (6-1) 15.176, 3. Fairfield (6-1) 14.5214, 4. Mason (5-2) 12.7929, 5. Cin. Elder (4-3) 11.8704, 6. Milford (6-1) 11.3857, 7. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (5-2) 10.1929, 8. Cin. Western Hills (5-2) 9.4286, 9. Cin. Oak Hills (3-4) 9.0214, 10. Cin. Sycamore (4-3) 8.35, 11. Lebanon (4-3) 6.7429, 12. Cin. St. Xavier (3-4) 6.6143
Division II
Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (7-0) 19.3367, 2. Garfield Hts. (7-0) 14.3857, 3. Maple Hts. (7-0) 14.1571, 4. Macedonia Nordonia (6-1) 12.0714, 5. Warren G. Harding (5-2) 11.0857, 6. Boardman (4-3) 10.4929, 7. Painesville Riverside (5-2) 9.4429, 8. Lyndhurst Brush (4-3) 8.1046, 9. Cle. Benedictine (3-4) 7.4357, 10. Twinsburg (4-3) 6.4286, 11. Mayfield (3-4) 6.0714, 12. Akron Ellet (5-2) 5.9357
Region 6 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (7-0) 18.4673, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-0) 17.6143, 3. Avon Lake (7-0) 16.1214, 4. Avon (6-1) 13.25, 5. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (5-2) 12.9307, 6. Tol. St. John’s (5-2) 12.1857, 7. Holland Springfield (5-2) 12.0643, 8. Amherst Steele (5-2) 11.8143, 9. Olmsted Falls (5-2) 9.0357, 10. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (4-3) 8.9545, 11. North Olmsted (3-4) 6.0714, 12. Tol. Waite (4-3) 6.0612
Region 7 – 1. Massillon (7-0) 20.4863, 2. Barberton (7-0) 18.7357, 3. Wadsworth (7-0) 17.1929, 4. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-0) 16.6929, 5. Canal Winchester (6-1) 14.5143, 6. Dover (5-2) 14.1786, 7. Hoover (5-2) 14.1357, 8. Medina Highland (6-1) 13.9214, 9. Whitehall-Yearling (6-1) 13.9071, 10. Wooster (5-2) 12.7571, 11. Perry (6-1) 12.0, 12. Cols. Northland (5-2) 11.1
Region 8 – 1. Kings Mills Kings (6-1) 18.3571, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (6-1) 16.85, 3. Troy (6-1) 15.4, 4. Chillicothe (6-1) 14.4786, 5. Morrow Little Miami (6-1) 13.3571, 6. Dublin Scioto (5-2) 13.2786, 7. Cin. Anderson (5-2) 12.1571, 8. Trenton Edgewood (5-2) 12.1, 9. Cin. La Salle (4-3) 12.0909, 10. Harrison (4-3) 11.6857, 11. Cin. Turpin (5-2) 9.8857, 12. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-4) 9.2929
Division III
Region 9 – 1. Chagrin Falls Kenston (7-0) 18.0714, 2. Canfield (7-0) 17.6714, 3. Akron East (6-1) 13.9714, 4. Medina Buckeye (6-1) 13.6214, 5. Marlington (6-1) 12.4381, 6. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (6-1) 11.6224, 7. Ravenna (5-2) 11.4571, 8. Norton (6-1) 11.3143, 9. Richfield Revere (5-2) 11.1643, 10. Aurora (4-3) 11.0143, 11. Beloit West Branch (6-1) 10.8304, 12. Alliance (4-3) 10.6786
Region 10 – 1. Bay Village Bay (7-0) 16.3, 2. Norwalk (6-1) 15.4387, 3. Tiffin Columbian (5-2) 13.1714, 4. Clyde (5-2) 13.0714, 5. Sandusky (5-2) 11.9286, 6. Bowling Green (3-4) 8.7071, 7. Defiance (4-3) 8.65, 8. Parma Padua Franciscan (5-2) 8.4357, 9. Mansfield Senior (3-4) 8.2, 10. Lexington (3-4) 7.8786, 11. Rocky River (4-3) 6.6429, 12. Tol. Scott (5-2) 5.5534
Region 11 – 1. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (6-1) 18.1104, 2. Granville (6-1) 15.4786, 3. Bellbrook (7-0) 14.5571, 4. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-2) 13.8857, 5. Thornville Sheridan (6-1) 13.0786, 6. Hillsboro (6-1) 12.8643, 7. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-2) 12.6071, 8. Jackson (5-2) 11.7214, 9. New Richmond (6-1) 11.3714, 10. The Plains Athens (6-1) 11.0866, 11. Bellefontaine (5-2) 9.9643, 12. Zanesville (5-2) 9.2929
Region 12 – 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-1) 15.75, 2. Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-1) 14.2429, 3. Trotwood-Madison (5-2) 13.9408, 4. Wapakoneta (6-1) 13.5714, 5. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (5-2) 13.3071, 6. Hamilton Badin (5-2) 12.2857, 7. Vandalia Butler (4-3) 10.8357, 8. Cin. Mount Healthy (4-3) 10.5857, 9. Piqua (5-2) 9.3292, 10. Hamilton Ross (3-4) 6.8, 11. Celina (4-3) 6.0857, 12. Day. Carroll (4-3) 5.4429
Division IV
Region 13 – 1. Steubenville (6-1) 16.0865, 2. Perry (6-1) 15.6214, 3. Hubbard (7-0) 13.6143, 4. Poland Seminary (5-2) 9.9571, 5. East Liverpool (4-3) 9.3429, 6. Struthers (5-2) 8.7612, 7. Youngstown East (5-2) 8.5071, 8. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (4-3) 8.4643, 9. Wintersville Indian Creek (5-2) 8.2475, 10. Salem (3-4) 6.9286, 11. Northwest (4-3) 6.8143, 12. Streetsboro (4-3) 6.3
Region 14 – 1. Bellville Clear Fork (7-0) 16.1786, 2. St. Marys Memorial (7-0) 15.6643, 3. Huron (5-2) 12.0643, 4. Van Wert (5-2) 11.9929, 5. Pepper Pike Orange (6-1) 11.9143, 6. Kenton (4-3) 11.2429, 7. Bryan (6-1) 10.8478, 8. Napoleon (5-2) 10.7714, 9. Sparta Highland (6-1) 9.7643, 10. Lorain Clearview (6-1) 8.9, 11. Shelby (4-3) 7.9791, 12. Milan Edison (3-3) 7.2222
Region 15 – 1. St. Clairsville (7-0) 17.0857, 2. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-1) 11.79, 3. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (6-1) 11.4286, 4. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-1) 11.0857, 5. Proctorville Fairland (4-3) 8.3429, 6. Chillicothe Unioto (4-3) 7.9163, 7. Newark Licking Valley (5-2) 7.4603, 8. New Lexington (5-2) 5.7357, 9. New Concord John Glenn (4-3) 5.7071, 10. Duncan Falls Philo (4-3) 5.5714, 11. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-4) 5.5429, 12. Warsaw River View (4-3) 3.9429
Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (7-0) 16.891, 2. Cin. Indian Hill (6-1) 14.728, 3. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-1) 13.9714, 4. London (7-0) 12.5429, 5. Waverly (6-1) 11.3786, 6. Cin. Taft (5-1) 10.8056, 7. Cin. Aiken (5-2) 9.3643, 8. Batavia (5-2) 8.9286, 9. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-2) 8.3929, 10. Springfield Shawnee (4-3) 8.1357, 11. Springfield Northwestern (5-2) 7.9929, 12. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (3-4) 6.1571
Division V
Region 17 – 1. Leavittsburg LaBrae (7-0) 12.9857, 2. Orrville (6-1) 12.7643, 3. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (7-0) 11.1531, 4. Akron Manchester (5-2) 10.9143, 5. Wickliffe (6-1) 10.5447, 6. Columbiana Crestview (4-2) 9.7222, 7. Garrettsville Garfield (5-2) 8.3286, 8. Sandy Valley (6-1) 7.7643, 9. Orwell Grand Valley (6-1) 7.35, 10. Canfield South Range (4-3) 7.2893, 11. Beachwood (5-2) 6.8038, 12. Tuslaw (3-4) 6.1071
Region 18 – 1. Genoa Area (7-0) 14.0214, 2. Liberty Center (7-0) 14.0159, 3. Marion Pleasant (6-1) 11.6714, 4. Anna (5-2) 11.3286, 5. Oak Harbor (6-1) 10.1739, 6. Richwood North Union (5-2) 9.1234, 7. Millbury Lake (5-2) 9.1, 8. Casstown Miami East (5-2) 9.0857, 9. Pemberville Eastwood (5-2) 8.0, 10. Archbold (4-3) 7.95, 11. Brookville (6-1) 7.8, 12. West Milton Milton-Union (4-3) 7.7143
Region 19 – 1. Johnstown-Monroe (6-1) 13.4185, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-1) 10.6429, 3. Bellaire (6-1) 10.3131, 4. Ironton (5-2) 9.3071, 5. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-1) 8.7388, 6. Martins Ferry (5-2) 8.3357, 7. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-3) 7.2214, 8. Oak Hill (5-2) 6.4286, 9. Chesapeake (3-4) 6.3143, 10. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-4) 5.8786, 11. Richmond Edison (3-4) 4.7143, 12. Wellston (3-4) 3.7286
Region 20 – 1. Wheelersburg (6-1) 16.5643, 2. Portsmouth West (6-1) 12.0143, 3. Middletown Madison (7-0) 11.3929, 4. Jamestown Greeneview (6-1) 9.95, 5. Minford (6-1) 9.3857, 6. West Jefferson (5-2) 8.7872, 7. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (5-2) 8.05, 8. Cin. Madeira (4-3) 7.4357, 9. Cin. Purcell Marian (4-3) 6.1357, 10. Cin. Mariemont (4-3) 5.9466, 11. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-2) 5.5833, 12. Cin. Summit Country Day (4-3) 5.4286
Division VI
Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (6-1) 15.3131, 2. Kirtland (7-0) 13.7929, 3. Creston Norwayne (6-1) 12.2357, 4. Rootstown (7-0) 12.0143, 5. Sugarcreek Garaway (7-0) 11.4357, 6. Salineville Southern (6-1) 11.0071, 7. New Middletown Springfield (6-1) 10.0571, 8. McDonald (7-0) 10.05, 9. Columbia Station Columbia (4-3) 9.3929, 10. Steubenville Cath. Central (5-2) 9.2922, 11. Berlin Center Western Reserve (6-1) 8.0857, 12. Hanoverton United (5-2) 7.0786
Region 22 – 1. Attica Seneca East (6-1) 11.1214, 2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-2) 9.2571, 3. Gibsonburg (6-1) 8.5357, 4. Bucyrus Wynford (5-2) 8.5137, 5. Loudonville (4-3) 7.9, 6. Columbus Grove (4-3) 7.8643, 7. Sherwood Fairview (4-3) 7.5286, 8. Northwood (6-1) 7.0857, 9. Hicksville (4-3) 6.7714, 10. Haviland Wayne Trace (4-3) 6.4143, 11. Castalia Margaretta (4-3) 6.3357, 12. Carey (4-3) 6.0
Region 23 – 1. Galion Northmor (7-0) 12.0571, 2. Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-0) 11.6786, 3. Chillicothe Southeastern (6-1) 10.4071, 4. Frankfort Adena (5-1) 10.0278, 5. Beverly Fort Frye (6-0) 9.6111, 6. Shadyside (6-1) 9.2357, 7. Grandview Hts. (5-2) 8.3143, 8. Milford Center Fairbanks (5-2) 7.95, 9. Worthington Christian (4-3) 6.6122, 10. Chillicothe Huntington (4-3) 6.1955, 11. Belpre (5-2) 6.025, 12. Howard East Knox (6-1) 6.0
Region 24 – 1. Coldwater (7-0) 15.6429, 2. Maria Stein Marion Local (7-0) 13.5929, 3. Lima Central Cath. (7-0) 13.3143, 4. Mechanicsburg (6-1) 13.0714, 5. Spencerville (5-2) 9.5571, 6. Cin. Deer Park (6-1) 9.1811, 7. Troy Christian (6-1) 9.0857, 8. St. Henry (5-2) 8.5357, 9. Lima Perry (6-1) 8.3929, 10. Covington (4-3) 8.2071, 11. Cin. Country Day (6-0) 7.8214, 12. Tipp City Bethel (4-3) 7.7571
Division VII
Region 25 – 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (5-2) 10.4714, 2. Ashland Mapleton (5-2) 8.8929, 3. Windham (6-1) 7.05, 4. East Canton (5-2) 6.9643, 5. Youngstown Valley Christian (5-2) 6.8878, 6. Ashtabula St. John (5-2) 5.2482, 7. Leetonia (3-4) 4.8, 8. Toronto (3-4) 4.7714, 9. Rittman (3-4) 4.2357, 10. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-4) 3.9143, 11. Richmond Hts. (3-4) 3.7929, 12. Lisbon David Anderson (3-4) 3.7714
Region 26 – 1. Sycamore Mohawk (7-0) 15.15, 2. McComb (6-1) 12.1357, 3. Pandora-Gilboa (7-0) 11.3571, 4. Edgerton (7-0) 11.2857, 5. Tiffin Calvert (6-1) 11.0214, 6. Greenwich South Central (6-1) 9.9143, 7. Norwalk St. Paul (6-1) 8.7929, 8. Leipsic (6-1) 8.5357, 9. Arlington (5-2) 7.8643, 10. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-3) 7.7786, 11. Antwerp (5-2) 6.4643, 12. Monroeville (4-3) 5.4143
Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (6-0) 12.2222, 2. Glouster Trimble (6-1) 10.0816, 3. Lucas (5-2) 9.6071, 4. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (4-2) 6.2369, 5. Franklin Furnace Green (5-1) 5.7339, 6. Racine Southern (6-1) 5.637, 7. Waterford (5-2) 5.5612, 8. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-2) 5.5402, 9. Caldwell (5-2) 4.7, 10. Hannibal River (3-4) 4.3714, 11. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (4-3) 2.8875, 12. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1-6) 2.3687
Region 28 – 1. Fort Loramie (6-1) 13.4286, 2. Convoy Crestview (6-1) 10.3786, 3. Minster (5-2) 9.0143, 4. Ansonia (5-2) 8.4643, 5. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (5-1) 7.095, 6. DeGraff Riverside (4-3) 6.4143, 7. New Bremen (4-3) 5.8571, 8. Waynesfield Waynesfield-Goshen (4-3) 5.7374, 9. Sidney Lehman Cath. (4-3) 4.7857, 10. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (4-3) 4.1, 11. North Lewisburg Triad (5-2) 3.8341, 12. Hamilton New Miami (3-4) 3.2551
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

OHSAA Issues Sanctions To Cleveland Metropolitan School District Astros Sweep Indians, Season Over OSU’s Haskins Big Ten POW Again Ken’s Stark County High School Football Top Ten Browns Beat Ravens In OT Indians Facing Elimination