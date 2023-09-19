OHSAA Releases Football Computer Ratings Through Five Weeks

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings Entering Week 6

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Lakewood St. Edward (4-1) 10.9948, 2. McKinley (4-1) 10.55, 3. Wadsworth (4-1) 10.45, 4. Cleveland Heights (4-1) 10.1505, 5. Jackson (4-1) 8.6, 6. Mentor (2-3) 7, 7. Lorain (4-1) 6.65, 8. Medina (3-2) 6.3, 9. Berea-Midpark (2-3) 6.1, 10. Strongsville (3-2) 6, 11. GlenOak (2-3) 4.1667, 12. Euclid (1-4) 2.6131, 12. Cle. St. Ignatius (1-4) 2.6131, 14. Brunswick (0-5) 0, 14. Elyria (0-5) 0, 14. Cle. John Marshall (0-4) 0, 14. Parma Normandy (0-4) 0, 14. Stow-Munroe Falls (0-5) 0

Region 2 – 1. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-0) 14.45, 2. Huber Hts. Wayne (4-1) 10.95, 3. Perrysburg (5-0) 10.75, 4. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (4-1) 10.2, 5. Dublin Coffman (4-1) 10.1, 6. Centerville (4-1) 9.65, 7. Findlay (4-1) 9.5, 8. Kettering Fairmont (3-2) 7.45, 9. Delaware Hayes (4-1) 7.25, 10. Tol. Whitmer (3-2) 6.5, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (2-3) 5.6, 12. Dublin Jerome (2-3) 4.35, 13. Springfield (2-3) 4.3347, 14. Miamisburg (3-2) 4.25, 15. Marysville (2-3) 3.2, 16. Beavercreek (2-3) 2.1, 17. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1-4) 1.9061

Region 3 – 1. Hilliard Bradley (5-0) 13.5, 2. Pickerington North (5-0) 13.3192, 3. Hilliard Davidson (4-1) 11.1, 4. Gahanna Lincoln (5-0) 11, 5. Westerville North (5-0) 10.75, 6. Grove City (4-1) 10.6, 7. Hilliard Darby (3-2) 8.6, 8. Thomas Worthington (4-1) 7.8, 9. Upper Arlington (4-1) 6.9, 10. Pickerington Central (2-3) 5.8, 11. Lancaster (2-3) 4.15, 12. Newark (2-3) 3.4, 13. Groveport-Madison (2-3) 3.1, 14. New Albany (1-4) 1.8, 15. Galloway Westland (1-4) 1.75, 16. Reynoldsburg (0-5) 0, 16. Westerville Central (0-5) 0

Region 4 – 1. Milford (5-0) 13.6, 2. Cin. Princeton (5-0) 11.7, 3. Cin. St. Xavier (3-2) 8.6, 4. Cin. Elder (3-2) 7.3113, 5. Hamilton (3-2) 6.5, 6. West Chester Lakota West (3-2) 6.45, 6. Cin. Sycamore (3-2) 6.45, 8. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (2-3) 5.3293, 9. Middletown (3-2) 5.05, 10. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-2) 4.95, 11. Mason (2-3) 4.55, 11. Cin. Oak Hills (2-3) 4.55, 13. Lebanon (2-3) 3.15, 14. Springboro (1-4) 2.35, 15. Fairfield (1-4) 1.3, 16. Cin. Western Hills (1-4) 1.2, 17. Cin. Colerain (0-5) 0, 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (0-5) 0, 17. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-5) 0

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (5-0) 12.2263, 2. Painesville Riverside (5-0) 11.7, 3. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (5-0) 10.6361, 4. Macedonia Nordonia (5-0) 10.15, 5. Hudson (4-1) 9.496, 6. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-1) 8.9, 7. Shaker Hts. (5-0) 8.5, 8. Austintown-Fitch (4-1) 7.7758, 9. Garfield Hts. (3-2) 6.35, 10. Barberton (3-2) 5.8232, 11. Cle. John Hay (3-2) 4.5101, 12. Ashtabula Lakeside (2-3) 4.2, 13. Eastlake North (2-3) 3.45, 14. Akron Firestone (2-3) 3.4, 15. Twinsburg (2-3) 2.8, 16. Mayfield (2-3) 2.7051, 17. Cuyahoga Falls (2-3) 2.7, 18. Cle. Benedictine (2-3) 2.6612, 19. Solon (1-4) 2.3, 20. Warren G. Harding (1-4) 1.5556

Region 6 – 1. Avon (5-0) 12.8677, 2. Avon Lake (4-1) 10.25, 3. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-1) 9, 4. North Ridgeville (4-1) 8.45, 5. Westlake (4-1) 7.9323, 6. Olmsted Falls (4-1) 6.55, 7. Medina Highland (4-1) 5.9, 8. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (3-2) 5.25, 9. Amherst Steele (3-2) 4.6, 10. Cle. Rhodes (3-2) 4.5789, 11. Oregon Clay (2-3) 4.5, 12. Lakewood (2-3) 4.2202, 13. Tol. St. John’s (2-3) 3.4714, 14. Sylvania Southview (2-3) 3.45, 15. Holland Springfield (2-3) 3.4, 16. Grafton Midview (2-3) 3.3, 17. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (1-4) 2.8, 17. Fremont Ross (1-4) 2.8, 19. Tol. Start (1-4) 2.3, 20. North Royalton (1-4) 1.75

Region 7 – 1. Massillon (5-0) 14.65, 2. Canal Winchester (5-0) 9.95, 3. Lake (4-1) 8.9, 4. Cols. Briggs (4-1) 7.05, 5. Green (3-2) 6.45, 6. Cols. St. Charles (4-1) 6.25, 7. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (4-1) 6.1, 8. Cols. Northland (4-1) 6.05, 9. Westerville South (3-2) 4.85, 10. Perry (2-3) 4.15, 11. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (2-3) 4.0959, 12. Hoover (2-2) 3.8472, 13. Cols. Walnut Ridge (1-4) 3.3717, 14. Grove City Central Crossing (2-3) 3.1, 15. Wooster (2-3) 2.95, 16. Ashville Teays Valley (2-3) 2.6, 17. Marion Harding (1-4) 2.45, 18. Cols. Franklin Hts. (1-4) 2.1, 19. Mount Vernon (1-4) 1.85, 20. Sunbury Big Walnut (1-4) 1.55

Region 8 – 1. Cin. Winton Woods (5-0) 11, 2. Cin. Anderson (4-1) 9.9, 3. Cin. Withrow (4-1) 9.15, 4. Xenia (4-1) 8.8, 5. Clayton Northmont (3-2) 8.704, 6. Cin. LaSalle (4-1) 7.2469, 7. Troy (4-1) 7.2293, 8. Kings Mills Kings (3-2) 7, 9. Harrison (3-2) 6.2, 10. Loveland (2-3) 5.65, 11. Sidney (3-2) 5.25, 12. Lima Senior (3-2) 5.2, 13. Cin. Turpin (2-3) 3.8, 14. Riverside Stebbins (2-3) 3.5, 15. Oxford Talawanda (1-4) 2.25, 16. Trenton Edgewood (1-4) 1.75, 17. Day. Belmont (1-3) 1.25, 18. Hamilton Ross (1-4) 1.2, 19. Fairborn (1-4) 1.1, 19. Piqua (1-4) 1.1

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Youngstown Ursuline (5-0) 10.8, 2. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (4-1) 10.3, 3. Geneva (4-1) 9.4, 4. Gates Mills Hawken (4-1) 8.85, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-1) 8.7, 6. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-1) 8.5, 7. Aurora (4-1) 7.95, 8. Alliance (3-2) 7.7, 8. Madison (4-1) 7.7, 10. Akron East (4-1) 6.7727, 11. New Philadelphia (3-2) 6.65, 12. Chardon (3-2) 6.5633, 13. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (3-2) 6.55, 14. Marlington (4-1) 6.151, 15. Kent Roosevelt (3-2) 5.6, 16. Cle. Collinwood (1-0) 5.5, 17. Youngstown Chaney (2-2) 5.4861, 18. Canfield (2-3) 5.2818, 19. Hunting Valley University School (3-2) 5.0727, 20. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (2-3) 4

Region 10 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (5-0) 13.5773, 2. Norton (5-0) 12.6, 3. Medina Buckeye (5-0) 11.55, 4. Ontario (5-0) 9, 5. Tiffin Columbian (4-1) 8.6, 6. Clyde (4-1) 8.1, 7. Sandusky (3-2) 8.05, 8. Mansfield Senior (3-2) 7.4, 8. Bowling Green (4-1) 7.4, 10. Rocky River (4-1) 7.351, 11. Bay Village Bay (4-1) 7.1768, 12. Defiance (4-1) 6.7, 13. Ashland (3-2) 5.65, 14. Lexington (3-2) 5.35, 15. Rocky River Lutheran West (3-2) 5.1, 16. Richfield Revere (3-2) 5, 17. Maumee (2-3) 4.1, 18. Lodi Cloverleaf (3-2) 4, 19. Tol. Scott (2-3) 3.4, 19. Norwalk (2-3) 3.4

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Watterson (5-0) 11.7, 2. London (5-0) 10.05, 3. Cols. Hamilton Township (5-0) 9.5, 4. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-1) 8.699, 5. Granville (5-0) 8, 6. Bellefontaine (4-1) 7.9, 7. Jackson (4-1) 7.4, 8. Cols. South (4-1) 6.7202, 9. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (3-2) 5.75, 10. Dresden Tri-Valley (3-2) 5.45, 11. New Concord John Glenn (4-1) 5.35, 12. Marietta (3-2) 4.6796, 13. Delaware Buckeye Valley (2-3) 4.2, 14. Bexley (2-3) 3.5, 15. Cols. Beechcroft (2-3) 3.45, 16. Zanesville (1-4) 2, 17. Circleville (1-4) 1.85, 18. Chillicothe (1-4) 1.7051, 19. The Plains Athens (1-4) 1.3, 20. Cols. Centennial (1-4) 1.1

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (5-0) 11.5, 2. Cin. Mount Healthy (4-1) 9.65, 3. Trotwood-Madison (3-2) 8.3, 4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (4-1) 7.95, 5. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-1) 7.7828, 6. Wilmington (4-1) 7.2, 7. Celina (4-1) 7.05, 8. Vandalia Butler (3-2) 6.45, 9. New Richmond (4-1) 6.2, 10. Elida (4-1) 5.6, 11. Wapakoneta (3-2) 4.9, 12. Day. Carroll (2-3) 4.65, 13. Bellbrook (2-3) 4.45, 14. Monroe (2-3) 4.35, 15. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-3) 4, 16. Day. Oakwood (2-3) 3.5, 17. Hillsboro (2-3) 3.3, 18. Cin. Hughes (1-4) 2.2224, 19. Mount Orab Western Brown (1-4) 2.1, 20. Cin. Woodward (1-4) 1.7586

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Canton South (5-0) 12.1, 2. Poland Seminary (5-0) 8.6, 3. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (3-2) 8.4, 4. Mentor Lake Cath. (4-1) 8.2, 4. Beloit West Branch (4-1) 8.2, 6. Streetsboro (4-1) 7.6818, 7. Niles McKinley (4-1) 7.4, 8. Struthers (3-2) 6.9414, 9. Lisbon Beaver (4-1) 6.9, 10. Ashtabula Edgewood (4-1) 6.65, 11. Northwest (3-2) 4.4, 12. Peninsula Woodridge (2-3) 4.3, 13. Girard (3-2) 3.9, 14. Mogadore Field (2-3) 3.6657, 15. East Liverpool (3-2) 3.5, 16. Hubbard (3-2) 3.4051, 17. Pepper Pike Orange (2-3) 2.05, 18. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (2-3) 2, 19. Akron Buchtel (1-4) 1.7061, 20. Parma Hts. Holy Name (1-4) 1.2, 20. Warrensville Hts. (1-4) 1.2

Region 14 – 1. Sandusky Perkins (4-0) 10.8611, 2. Shelby (4-1) 8.55, 3. Bellevue (3-2) 8.201, 4. Van Wert (3-2) 8.05, 5. Cle. Glenville (3-1) 6.7037, 6. Galion (4-1) 6.65, 7. Wauseon (4-1) 6.3, 8. Lima Bath (3-2) 5.7, 9. Vermilion (3-2) 5.3, 10. Bryan (3-2) 4.85, 11. Millersburg West Holmes (3-2) 4.65, 12. Oberlin Firelands (2-3) 4.2, 13. Elyria Cath. (2-3) 3.9172, 14. Caledonia River Valley (2-3) 3.45, 15. Kenton (2-3) 3.35, 16. Upper Sandusky (2-3) 2.4, 17. Napoleon (1-4) 2.35, 18. Bellville Clear Fork (1-4) 2.05, 19. Cle. Central Cath. (2-3) 2, 20. Fostoria (1-4) 1.55

Region 15 – 1. Thornville Sheridan (5-0) 13, 2. Circleville Logan Elm (5-0) 10.2, 3. Steubenville (4-1) 10.0061, 4. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-1) 8.9, 5. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (5-0) 8.2184, 6. St. Clairsville (4-1) 7.6899, 7. Cols. East (5-0) 7.4677, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (4-1) 7.05, 9. Cols. Bishop Ready (4-1) 6.75, 10. McArthur Vinton County (4-1) 6.2232, 11. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-1) 6, 12. Newark Licking Valley (3-2) 5.9, 13. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (3-2) 5, 14. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-2) 4.3596, 15. McConnelsville Morgan (3-2) 3.3, 16. Hebron Lakewood (2-3) 3, 17. Lancaster Fairfield Union (2-3) 2.75, 17. Zanesville Maysville (2-3) 2.75, 19. Carrollton (2-3) 2.6, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (2-3) 2

Region 16 – 1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (5-0) 13.45, 2. Cin. Taft (4-1) 9.9, 3. Cin. Wyoming (5-0) 9.25, 4. Springfield Shawnee (4-1) 9, 5. Chillicothe Unioto (4-1) 7.5, 6. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-1) 7.1, 7. Eaton (4-1) 6.7, 8. Reading (4-1) 6.2, 9. Urbana (5-0) 6.0626, 10. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (3-2) 6, 10. Greenfield McClain (4-1) 6, 12. Waverly (3-2) 5.8, 13. Washington C.H. Washington (3-2) 5.35, 14. Cin. Indian Hill (3-2) 5.2, 15. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-2) 4.9162, 16. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-2) 4.45, 17. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (2-3) 4.35, 18. Day. Dunbar (2-2) 3.5417, 19. Cleves Taylor (2-3) 3.35, 20. Batavia (2-3) 3.1

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Perry (5-0) 11.8, 2. Creston Norwayne (5-0) 9.75, 3. Cadiz Harrison Central (4-1) 7.7, 4. Canfield South Range (4-1) 7.6939, 5. Lorain Clearview (4-1) 7.35, 6. Garrettsville Garfield (5-0) 7.102, 7. Sandy Valley (4-1) 6, 8. Richmond Edison (5-0) 5.9636, 9. West Lafayette Ridgewood (4-1) 4.65, 10. Conneaut (3-2) 4.25, 11. Mantua Crestwood (4-1) 4.2, 12. Cortland Lakeview (3-2) 3.9, 13. Fairless (2-3) 3.7, 14. Smithville (3-2) 3.5626, 15. Sheffield Brookside (3-2) 3.4, 16. Wooster Triway (2-3) 2.9, 17. Chagrin Falls (2-3) 2.7, 18. Burton Berkshire (2-3) 2.6586, 19. Fairview Park Fairview (1-4) 2.0101, 20. Orrville (2-3) 1.9

Region 18 – 1. Oak Harbor (5-0) 8.75, 2. Coldwater (5-0) 8.7, 3. Liberty Center (5-0) 8.65, 4. Milan Edison (5-0) 8.5, 5. Archbold (4-1) 7.5, 6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-1) 7.4, 7. Genoa Area (4-1) 6.55, 8. Marengo Highland (4-1) 6.45, 9. Pemberville Eastwood (4-1) 5.85, 10. Marion Pleasant (3-2) 5.2, 11. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-2) 5, 12. Huron (3-2) 4.6737, 13. Willard (4-1) 4.4, 14. Spencerville (2-3) 3.4, 15. Port Clinton (2-3) 3.3, 16. Tontogany Otsego (2-3) 2.95, 17. Fredericktown (2-3) 2.8, 18. Northwood (2-3) 2.2653, 19. Delta (2-3) 2.15, 20. Bloomdale Elmwood (1-4) 1.9

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (4-1) 10.4667, 2. Zanesville West Muskingum (4-1) 9.65, 3. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (5-0) 9.1, 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (3-1) 8.6667, 5. Cols. Africentric (4-1) 8.05, 6. Proctorville Fairland (4-1) 7.9455, 7. Portsmouth West (4-1) 7.9, 8. Barnesville (5-0) 7.2313, 9. Utica (4-1) 6.5, 10. South Point (3-2) 5.9828, 11. Minford (3-1) 5.9167, 12. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-1) 5.7, 13. Heath (3-2) 5, 14. Chesapeake (3-2) 4.7747, 15. Wheelersburg (3-2) 4.55, 16. Centerburg (2-3) 4.45, 17. Belmont Union Local (3-2) 4.2121, 18. Piketon (4-1) 4.0556, 19. New Lexington (2-3) 3.8, 20. Worthington Christian (2-3) 3.25

Region 20 – 1. Germantown Valley View (5-0) 10.25, 2. Waynesville (4-1) 8.85, 3. Brookville (4-1) 7.1, 4. Middletown Madison (4-1) 7, 5. Springfield Northeastern (4-1) 5.65, 6. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-2) 5.15, 7. West Milton Milton-Union (3-2) 5.05, 8. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-2) 4.85, 9. Cin. Mariemont (3-2) 4.55, 10. Blanchester (3-2) 4.5, 11. Casstown Miami East (3-2) 4.25, 12. Camden Preble Shawnee (3-2) 4.2152, 13. Carlisle (2-3) 3.85, 14. Bethel-Tate (2-3) 3.35, 15. Cin. Clark Montessori (2-2) 3.2778, 16. Cin. Madeira (2-3) 3.25, 17. Springfield Northwestern (2-3) 3.15, 18. Williamsport Westfall (2-3) 2.85, 19. Cin. Gamble Montessori (2-3) 2.3576, 20. Jamestown Greeneview (2-3) 2.25

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Rootstown (5-0) 8.75, 2. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (5-0) 8.35, 3. Kirtland (4-1) 7.8898, 4. Hanoverton United (5-0) 6.85, 5. Mineral Ridge (4-1) 5.65, 6. Ravenna Southeast (5-0) 5.45, 7. Mogadore (3-1) 5.3539, 8. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-1) 5.0694, 9. Canton Central Catholic (3-2) 4.5, 10. Rittman (4-1) 4.3, 11. Brookfield (3-2) 4.15, 12. Leavittsburg LaBrae (2-3) 3.9, 13. Andover Pymatuning Valley (2-3) 3.75, 14. Middlefield Cardinal (3-2) 3.5, 15. Youngstown Valley Christian (3-2) 2.7, 16. Newton Falls (3-2) 2.65, 17. Atwater Waterloo (2-3) 2.5, 18. Apple Creek Waynedale (1-4) 2.2646, 19. Tuslaw (2-3) 2.15, 20. Orwell Grand Valley (2-3) 2.05

Region 22 – 1. Collins Western Reserve (5-0) 7.85, 2. Bluffton (5-0) 7.4, 3. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-0) 7.0828, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (5-0) 6.2, 5. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-1) 5.0367, 6. Columbus Grove (3-2) 5, 7. Carey (3-2) 4.75, 8. Bucyrus Wynford (2-3) 3.4, 9. Ashland Mapleton (2-3) 3.3, 10. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-2) 3.2606, 11. Sullivan Black River (3-2) 3.25, 12. Attica Seneca East (2-3) 3, 12. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-2) 3, 14. Van Buren (2-3) 2.95, 15. Castalia Margaretta (3-2) 2.9, 16. Metamora Evergreen (2-3) 2.85, 17. Defiance Tinora (2-3) 2.75, 18. Kansas Lakota (2-3) 2.7, 19. Paulding (3-2) 2.4, 20. Wellington (1-4) 2.15

Region 23 – 1. West Jefferson (5-0) 10.75, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (5-0) 8.95, 3. Beverly Fort Frye (4-0) 7.7917, 4. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-1) 7.5, 5. Marion Elgin (5-0) 6.45, 6. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-1) 6, 7. Nelsonville-York (4-1) 5.3162, 8. Glouster Trimble (2-2) 4.9306, 9. Newcomerstown (3-2) 4.9, 10. Martins Ferry (3-2) 4.55, 11. Grandview Hts. (3-2) 4.25, 12. Howard East Knox (3-2) 4.15, 13. Galion Northmor (3-2) 4.05, 14. Loudonville (2-3) 3.2, 15. Crooksville (3-2) 3.15, 16. Bellaire (2-3) 2.6596, 17. Sarahsville Shenandoah (2-3) 2.45, 18. Ironton Rock Hill (2-3) 2.3163, 19. Johnstown Northridge (1-4) 2.3, 19. Mount Gilead (2-3) 2.3

Region 24 – 1. Williamsburg (5-0) 11.25, 2. Versailles (5-0) 9.45, 3. Bainbridge Paint Valley (4-1) 8.35, 4. Cin. Country Day (5-0) 8.1206, 5. West Liberty-Salem (5-0) 7, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (4-1) 6, 7. Anna (2-3) 3.45, 7. New Paris National Trail (2-3) 3.45, 9. Rockford Parkway (2-3) 3.35, 10. Cin. Deer Park (2-3) 2.6, 11. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-3) 2.2163, 12. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (2-3) 2.2, 13. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-3) 2.05, 14. Harrod Allen East (1-4) 1.95, 15. Troy Christian (2-3) 1.85, 16. New Lebanon Dixie (2-3) 1.5, 17. Arcanum (2-3) 1.4, 18. Chillicothe Southeastern (1-4) 1.3, 19. Frankfort Adena (1-4) 1.25, 20. Chillicothe Huntington (0-5) 0, 20. Cin. Riverview East Acad. (0-4) 0, 20. North Lewisburg Triad (0-5) 0, 20. Lucasville Valley (0-5) 0

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Malvern (4-1) 9.15, 2. Danville (5-0) 8.5, 3. Berlin Center Western Reserve (4-1) 7.35, 4. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-1) 6.8, 5. Dalton (3-1) 6.4396, 6. Steubenville Cath. Central (5-0) 5.7727, 7. Monroeville (4-1) 5.55, 8. Lucas (3-2) 4.85, 9. New Middletown Springfield (3-2) 4.3, 10. Toronto (4-1) 4.2938, 11. McDonald (3-2) 4.15, 12. Lowellville (4-1) 3.7, 13. Salineville Southern (3-2) 3.4, 14. Lisbon David Anderson (3-2) 3.25, 15. Bowerston Conotton Valley (3-2) 3.2, 16. Norwalk St. Paul (2-3) 3.1, 17. Plymouth (2-3) 2.05, 18. New Washington Buckeye Central (2-3) 1.4, 18. Windham (2-3) 1.4, 20. Warren John F. Kennedy (1-3) 1.125, 20. Ashtabula St. John School (1-3) 1.125

Region 26 – 1. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-0) 9.4, 2. Antwerp (5-0) 7.55, 3. Tiffin Calvert (5-0) 7.45, 4. Leipsic (5-0) 7.25, 5. McComb (4-1) 7.2, 6. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (5-0) 7.05, 7. Waynesfield-Goshen (5-0) 6.3, 8. Convoy Crestview (4-1) 5.95, 9. Pandora-Gilboa (3-2) 5.5, 9. Defiance Ayersville (4-1) 5.5, 11. Arlington (3-2) 4.8, 12. Montpelier (4-1) 4.3141, 13. Lima Central Cath. (2-3) 4.2, 14. Pioneer North Central (4-1) 3.95, 15. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (3-2) 3.5, 16. Edon (3-2) 3.3735, 17. Ada (2-3) 3.15, 17. Dola Hardin Northern (3-2) 3.15, 17. Delphos St. John’s (3-2) 3.15, 20. Morral Ridgedale (3-2) 2.8

Region 27 – 1. Reedsville Eastern (5-0) 8.3, 2. Caldwell (5-0) 6.15, 3. Beaver Eastern (5-0) 5.9, 4. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (4-1) 4.8, 5. Waterford (3-2) 3.65, 6. Beallsville (4-1) 3.5216, 7. Crown City South Gallia (4-1) 3.4535, 8. Woodsfield Monroe Central (2-3) 2.9121, 9. Hannibal River (2-2) 2.8409, 10. Corning Miller (3-2) 2.8071, 11. Portsmouth Notre Dame (3-2) 2.8, 12. Portsmouth Sciotoville (2-2) 2.5927, 13. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (2-3) 2.5606, 14. Shadyside (2-3) 2.3545, 15. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1-4) 1.75, 16. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (2-3) 1.6, 17. Bridgeport (2-3) 1.5, 18. Racine Southern (1-4) 1.05, 19. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (1-4) 0.7, 19. Franklin Furnace Green (1-4) 0.7

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (5-0) 9.6, 2. Ansonia (5-0) 8.75, 3. DeGraff Riverside (4-1) 7, 4. Cedarville (4-1) 6.3, 5. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (3-1) 5.4306, 6. Cin. College Preparatory (4-1) 5.0979, 7. Minster (4-1) 4.9, 8. Bradford (3-1) 4.7037, 9. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (3-2) 4.7, 10. Mechanicsburg (3-2) 4.6, 11. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-2) 4.55, 12. Sidney Lehman Cath. (3-2) 4.35, 13. New Bremen (2-3) 3.5, 14. Fort Loramie (2-3) 2.35, 15. St. Henry (1-4) 1.45, 16. Fayetteville-Perry (1-4) 1.104, 17. Lockland (1-3) 1, 18. Springfield Cath. Central (1-4) 0.9, 18. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (1-4) 0.9, 20. Hamilton New Miami (1-4) 0.8