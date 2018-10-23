OHSAA Releases Football Computer Ratings Through Week 9

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 23, 2018 (Entering Week 10)

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 28 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (8-1) 32.0952, 2. Solon (8-1) 26.9111, 3. McKinley (8-1) 25.9293, 4. Lakewood St. Edward (6-2) 24.3239, 5. Euclid (7-2) 24.0859, 6. Cle. St. Ignatius (6-2) 22.4716, 7. Austintown-Fitch (7-2) 21.5079, 8. Strongsville (6-3) 16.2056, 9. Jackson (6-3) 15.3389, 10. Cleveland Heights (7-2) 15.15, 11. Medina (4-5) 12.2333, 12. Berea-Midpark (5-4) 11.7333

Region 2 – 1. Reynoldsburg (8-1) 27.2056, 2. Dublin Coffman (8-1) 24.2167, 3. Gahanna Lincoln (5-4) 17.7556, 4. Tol. Whitmer (7-2) 16.712, 5. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-4) 16.2, 6. Westerville Central (5-4) 15.7333, 7. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (6-3) 15.1667, 8. Upper Arlington (5-4) 13.3556, 9. Tol. Start (5-4) 12.0556, 10. Delaware Hayes (6-3) 11.9056, 11. Dublin Jerome (4-5) 10.5667, 12. Findlay (4-5) 8.5303

Region 3 – 1. Hilliard Davidson (8-1) 31.4778, 2. Springfield (8-1) 27.7374, 3. Clayton Northmont (8-1) 27.3878, 4. Pickerington Central (7-2) 26.5354, 5. Hilliard Bradley (8-1) 23.8056, 6. Kettering Fairmont (6-3) 20.8788, 7. Miamisburg (7-2) 20.6364, 8. Hilliard Darby (7-2) 19.5833, 9. Lancaster (6-3) 18.7833, 10. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-3) 18.7639, 11. Pickerington North (5-4) 15.9111, 12. Groveport-Madison (5-4) 8.9833

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Colerain (9-0) 30.6364, 2. Fairfield (7-2) 19.7056, 3. Mason (7-2) 18.4899, 4. Cin. Elder (5-4) 17.9805, 5. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (6-3) 17.5035, 6. Milford (7-2) 15.2333, 7. Cin. Sycamore (6-3) 13.3167, 8. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (6-3) 13.0333, 9. Lebanon (6-3) 12.8722, 10. Cin. Western Hills (6-3) 12.0606, 11. Cin. St. Xavier (4-5) 11.2314, 12. Cin. Oak Hills (3-6) 10.2828

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-0) 27.3549, 2. Maple Hts. (9-0) 20.2778, 3. Warren G. Harding (7-2) 19.697, 4. Garfield Hts. (9-0) 19.3278, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (8-1) 18.1778, 6. Painesville Riverside (7-2) 15.6056, 7. Boardman (5-4) 12.6, 8. Mayfield (5-4) 9.8333, 9. Twinsburg (5-4) 8.7333, 10. Cle. Benedictine (3-6) 8.7278, 11. Lyndhurst Brush (4-5) 8.4697, 12. Akron Ellet (5-4) 6.6444

Region 6 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (9-0) 27.3611, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-0) 26.6667, 3. Avon (8-1) 22.4722, 4. Avon Lake (8-1) 22.1444, 5. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (6-3) 16.8687, 6. Olmsted Falls (7-2) 16.7167, 7. Holland Springfield (7-2) 15.9056, 8. Tol. St. John’s (7-2) 15.0202, 9. North Olmsted (5-4) 14.6389, 10. Amherst Steele (5-4) 13.6778, 11. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (4-5) 10.399, 12. Tol. Waite (5-4) 8.1546

Region 7 – 1. Massillon (9-0) 31.101, 2. Wadsworth (9-0) 26.2111, 3. Barberton (9-0) 24.4278, 4. Dover (7-2) 23.1778, 5. Wooster (7-2) 19.9778, 6. Medina Highland (8-1) 19.9222, 7. Whitehall-Yearling (8-1) 19.4444, 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (8-1) 19.0, 9. Cols. Walnut Ridge (8-1) 18.9444, 10. Canal Winchester (8-1) 18.8944, 11. Perry (7-2) 18.4059, 12. Hoover (6-3) 16.85

Region 8 – 1. Cin. Winton Woods (8-1) 28.4222, 2. Kings Mills Kings (8-1) 27.8056, 3. Troy (8-1) 23.9167, 4. Trenton Edgewood (7-2) 21.1444, 5. Harrison (6-3) 18.3278, 6. Cin. Anderson (6-3) 17.7056, 7. Morrow Little Miami (7-2) 17.3389, 8. Chillicothe (7-2) 17.0944, 9. Dublin Scioto (7-2) 16.9778, 10. Cin. LaSalle (4-4) 16.6699, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy (4-5) 14.3222, 12. Cin. Turpin (6-3) 13.2

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-1) 23.1, 2. Canfield (8-1) 22.8232, 3. Medina Buckeye (8-1) 21.3778, 4. Chardon (6-3) 20.8833, 5. Akron East (8-1) 20.7222, 6. Marlington (8-1) 19.5636, 7. Ravenna (7-2) 18.1167, 8. Aurora (6-3) 17.7278, 9. Millersburg West Holmes (7-2) 17.5056, 10. Norton (7-2) 16.7222, 11. Richfield Revere (6-3) 16.2889, 12. Alliance (6-3) 15.2389

Region 10 – 1. Clyde (7-2) 22.9889, 2. Norwalk (7-2) 18.2475, 3. Bay Village Bay (7-2) 17.8278, 4. Tiffin Columbian (7-2) 17.7833, 5. Lexington (5-4) 14.2667, 6. Sandusky (5-4) 13.1556, 7. Rocky River (6-3) 13.0202, 8. Bowling Green (5-4) 12.5111, 9. Parma Padua Franciscan (6-3) 12.1111, 10. Mansfield Senior (4-5) 10.0611, 11. Defiance (4-5) 9.6333, 12. Tol. Scott (6-3) 9.5295

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (7-2) 24.5722, 2. Bellbrook (9-0) 22.6222, 3. Granville (8-1) 22.4848, 4. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (8-1) 22.3384, 5. Hillsboro (8-1) 20.15, 6. Thornville Sheridan (8-1) 19.3444, 7. The Plains Athens (8-1) 15.4141, 8. Bellefontaine (6-3) 15.2944, 9. Jackson (6-3) 14.9833, 10. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-4) 14.9545, 11. Delaware Buckeye Valley (5-4) 13.1278, 12. Goshen (6-3) 12.8

Region 12 – 1. Kettering Archbishop Alter (8-1) 21.1833, 2. Wapakoneta (8-1) 20.3667, 3. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (7-2) 20.0056, 4. Vandalia Butler (6-3) 19.2833, 5. Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-2) 17.9111, 6. Hamilton Badin (6-3) 17.2056, 7. Trotwood-Madison (6-3) 16.0101, 8. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-4) 13.9747, 9. Piqua (6-3) 11.8706, 10. Franklin (5-4) 10.3222, 11. Hamilton Ross (4-5) 9.7449, 12. Day. Carroll (6-3) 9.4

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Perry (8-1) 25.0222, 2. Hubbard (9-0) 22.9667, 3. Steubenville (8-1) 22.7939, 4. Youngstown East (6-3) 14.9242, 5. Poland Seminary (6-3) 14.7556, 6. Wintersville Indian Creek (7-2) 14.1859, 7. Girard (8-1) 13.6389, 8. Peninsula Woodridge (5-4) 13.0944, 9. Struthers (6-3) 12.3081, 10. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (6-3) 11.8556, 11. East Liverpool (5-4) 11.0556, 12. Akron Buchtel (5-4) 9.6818

Region 14 – 1. Bellville Clear Fork (9-0) 24.2889, 2. St. Marys Memorial (9-0) 22.9278, 3. Van Wert (7-2) 16.4, 4. Lorain Clearview (8-1) 16.3222, 5. Huron (6-3) 14.5944, 6. Kenton (5-4) 14.2556, 7. Sparta Highland (8-1) 13.9222, 8. Napoleon (6-3) 13.6333, 9. Bryan (6-3) 13.4596, 10. Pepper Pike Orange (6-3) 13.2778, 11. Port Clinton (6-3) 12.5152, 12. Chagrin Falls (4-5) 10.2722

Region 15 – 1. St. Clairsville (9-0) 24.9222, 2. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (8-1) 17.9056, 3. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-1) 17.8889, 4. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-2) 15.3485, 5. Chillicothe Unioto (6-3) 14.1212, 6. New Concord John Glenn (6-3) 14.0444, 7. Proctorville Fairland (5-4) 10.9343, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (6-3) 10.4667, 9. Newark Licking Valley (6-3) 10.0404, 10. Cadiz Harrison Central (3-6) 7.6493, 11. New Lexington (5-4) 5.9556, 12. McArthur Vinton County (3-6) 5.9389

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (9-0) 24.8648, 2. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-1) 23.7278, 3. Cin. Indian Hill (8-1) 21.0499, 4. Waverly (8-1) 19.4056, 5. London (9-0) 18.6167, 6. Cin. Taft (7-1) 18.3819, 7. Springfield Shawnee (5-4) 13.5278, 8. Batavia (6-3) 12.9889, tie-9. Cin. Aiken (6-3) 12.85, tie-9. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-3) 12.85, 11. Washington C.H. Washington (6-3) 12.2, 12. Springfield Northwestern (6-3) 12.1

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Akron Manchester (7-2) 18.4944, 2. Orrville (7-2) 16.9778, 3. Leavittsburg LaBrae (8-1) 15.9278, 4. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (9-0) 15.063, 5. Wickliffe (8-1) 14.3526, 6. Columbiana Crestview (5-3) 13.7222, 7. Sandy Valley (8-1) 13.1222, 8. Tuslaw (5-4) 12.05, 9. Doylestown Chippewa (6-3) 9.2167, 10. Garrettsville Garfield (5-4) 9.1778, 11. Beachwood (6-3) 8.7929, 12. Sullivan Black River (5-4) 8.6556

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (9-0) 21.1768, 2. Genoa Area (9-0) 20.0056, 3. Oak Harbor (8-1) 16.8889, 4. Anna (7-2) 16.5167, 5. Elyria Cath. (7-2) 15.7222, 6. Marion Pleasant (7-2) 15.6722, 7. Casstown Miami East (7-2) 13.8556, 8. Richwood North Union (6-3) 12.702, 9. Archbold (6-3) 12.4333, 10. Millbury Lake (6-3) 11.5278, 11. Pemberville Eastwood (6-3) 10.6167, 12. Ottawa-Glandorf (4-5) 9.9222

Region 19 – 1. Johnstown-Monroe (8-1) 19.7677, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-1) 14.5889, 3. Bellaire (7-2) 13.7121, 4. Byesville Meadowbrook (6-3) 13.102, 5. Ironton (6-3) 13.0556, 6. Amanda-Clearcreek (8-1) 12.2172, 7. Martins Ferry (6-3) 11.2929, 8. Oak Hill (7-2) 11.2111, 9. Chesapeake (5-4) 8.1833, 10. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (5-4) 8.0111, 11. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-6) 7.2, 12. Richmond Edison (4-5) 4.8333

Region 20 – 1. Wheelersburg (8-1) 24.5722, 2. Middletown Madison (9-0) 18.0778, 3. West Jefferson (7-2) 14.5303, 4. Jamestown Greeneview (8-1) 12.9444, 5. Cin. Madeira (6-3) 12.6566, 6. Portsmouth West (6-3) 12.6364, 7. Minford (6-3) 11.3444, 8. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (6-2) 9.7107, 9. Waynesville (6-3) 9.55, 10. Portsmouth (6-3) 9.45, 11. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (6-3) 9.1333, 12. Blanchester (4-5) 8.7889

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (8-1) 23.2857, 2. Kirtland (9-0) 19.9167, 3. Rootstown (9-0) 18.3778, 4. Creston Norwayne (8-1) 16.7833, 5. Steubenville Cath. Central (7-2) 16.2715, 6. Salineville Southern (8-1) 16.0444, 7. McDonald (9-0) 15.6944, 8. Sugarcreek Garaway (8-1) 15.1278, 9. Columbia Station Columbia (6-3) 13.9056, 10. New Middletown Springfield (8-1) 13.5944, 11. Hanoverton United (7-2) 11.5556, 12. Berlin Center Western Reserve (7-2) 9.55

Region 22 – 1. Attica Seneca East (8-1) 16.0722, 2. Gibsonburg (8-1) 13.2389, 3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-2) 12.9556, 4. Columbus Grove (6-3) 12.5611, 5. Sherwood Fairview (6-3) 10.8722, 6. Carey (6-3) 10.2278, 7. Northwood (8-1) 10.0889, 8. Hicksville (5-4) 9.3056, 9. Loudonville (4-5) 9.0444, 10. Bucyrus Wynford (5-4) 8.6869, 11. Haviland Wayne Trace (5-4) 8.1611, 12. Castalia Margaretta (5-4) 7.7167

Region 23 – 1. Bainbridge Paint Valley (9-0) 18.5444, 2. Galion Northmor (9-0) 17.8389, 3. Beverly Fort Frye (8-0) 17.1458, 4. Shadyside (8-1) 16.7828, 5. Frankfort Adena (7-1) 16.7153, 6. Chillicothe Southeastern (6-3) 11.8384, 7. Milford Center Fairbanks (6-3) 11.4722, 8. Grandview Hts. (7-2) 11.1056, 9. Worthington Christian (6-3) 8.1701, 10. Belpre (6-3) 8.1181, 11. Chillicothe Huntington (5-4) 7.7374, 12. Nelsonville-York (4-5) 6.6056

Region 24 – 1. Lima Central Cath. (8-0) 20.2361, 2. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-0) 20.1056, 3. Mechanicsburg (8-1) 18.4111, 4. Coldwater (7-2) 18.0222, 5. St. Henry (7-2) 15.3556, 6. Spencerville (7-2) 13.1162, 7. Covington (6-3) 11.5667, 8. Troy Christian (7-2) 10.8076, 9. Lewisburg Tri-County North (6-3) 10.5556, 10. West Liberty-Salem (6-3) 10.1414, 11. Cin. Deer Park (6-3) 10.0253, 12. Lima Perry (6-3) 8.3944

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (7-2) 14.1222, 2. Windham (8-1) 13.8722, 3. Ashland Mapleton (6-3) 10.25, 4. East Canton (6-3) 8.2, 5. Ashtabula St. John School (6-3) 7.3005, 6. Youngstown Valley Christian (5-4) 6.712, 7. Leetonia (4-5) 5.9056, 8. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (4-5) 5.7667, 9. Southington Chalker (6-3) 5.7389, 10. Toronto (3-6) 4.8081, 11. Warren John F. Kennedy (4-5) 4.7727, 12. Plymouth (4-5) 4.3111

Region 26 – 1. Sycamore Mohawk (9-0) 20.6944, 2. Edgerton (9-0) 18.8278, 3. Tiffin Calvert (8-1) 16.8778, 4. McComb (8-1) 16.5833, 5. Pandora-Gilboa (9-0) 15.6278, 6. Norwalk St. Paul (8-1) 13.8278, 7. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-3) 13.55, 8. Leipsic (8-1) 11.5333, 9. Greenwich South Central (6-3) 11.0, 10. Antwerp (6-3) 10.0056, 11. Arlington (7-2) 9.4889, 12. Monroeville (6-3) 9.0556

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (8-0) 17.2963, 2. Lucas (7-2) 16.9667, 3. Glouster Trimble (8-1) 15.2881, 4. Waterford (7-2) 9.7049, 5. Franklin Furnace Green (7-1) 9.0979, 6. Sugar Grove Berne Union (7-2) 8.8948, 7. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (5-3) 7.1337, 8. Caldwell (5-4) 6.3384, 9. Hannibal River (4-5) 6.3081, 10. Racine Southern (6-3) 6.0417, 11. Danville (4-5) 4.3278, 12. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (5-4) 4.2896

Region 28 – 1. Fort Loramie (8-1) 19.65, 2. Convoy Crestview (8-1) 14.6056, 3. Ansonia (7-2) 13.1444, 4. Minster (6-3) 11.5611, 5. DeGraff Riverside (6-3) 10.5056, 6. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (7-1) 10.5, 7. Sidney Lehman Cath. (6-3) 9.9111, 8. New Bremen (6-3) 8.3222, 9. Waynesfield-Goshen (4-5) 6.0964, 10. Dola Hardin Northern (4-5) 5.9556, 11. Hamilton New Miami (5-4) 5.143, 12. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (5-4) 5.0944