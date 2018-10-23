OHSAA Releases Football Computer Ratings Through Week 9
By Brian Novak
|
Oct 23, 2018 @ 4:28 PM

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 23, 2018 (Entering Week 10)

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 28 will qualify for the playoffs.

 

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (8-1) 32.0952, 2. Solon (8-1) 26.9111, 3. McKinley (8-1) 25.9293, 4. Lakewood St. Edward (6-2) 24.3239, 5. Euclid (7-2) 24.0859, 6. Cle. St. Ignatius (6-2) 22.4716, 7. Austintown-Fitch (7-2) 21.5079, 8. Strongsville (6-3) 16.2056, 9. Jackson (6-3) 15.3389, 10. Cleveland Heights (7-2) 15.15, 11. Medina (4-5) 12.2333, 12. Berea-Midpark (5-4) 11.7333

 

Region 2 – 1. Reynoldsburg (8-1) 27.2056, 2. Dublin Coffman (8-1) 24.2167, 3. Gahanna Lincoln (5-4) 17.7556, 4. Tol. Whitmer (7-2) 16.712, 5. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-4) 16.2, 6. Westerville Central (5-4) 15.7333, 7. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (6-3) 15.1667, 8. Upper Arlington (5-4) 13.3556, 9. Tol. Start (5-4) 12.0556, 10. Delaware Hayes (6-3) 11.9056, 11. Dublin Jerome (4-5) 10.5667, 12. Findlay (4-5) 8.5303

 

Region 3 – 1. Hilliard Davidson (8-1) 31.4778, 2. Springfield (8-1) 27.7374, 3. Clayton Northmont (8-1) 27.3878, 4. Pickerington Central (7-2) 26.5354, 5. Hilliard Bradley (8-1) 23.8056, 6. Kettering Fairmont (6-3) 20.8788, 7. Miamisburg (7-2) 20.6364, 8. Hilliard Darby (7-2) 19.5833, 9. Lancaster (6-3) 18.7833, 10. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-3) 18.7639, 11. Pickerington North (5-4) 15.9111, 12. Groveport-Madison (5-4) 8.9833

 

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Colerain (9-0) 30.6364, 2. Fairfield (7-2) 19.7056, 3. Mason (7-2) 18.4899, 4. Cin. Elder (5-4) 17.9805, 5. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (6-3) 17.5035, 6. Milford (7-2) 15.2333, 7. Cin. Sycamore (6-3) 13.3167, 8. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (6-3) 13.0333, 9. Lebanon (6-3) 12.8722, 10. Cin. Western Hills (6-3) 12.0606, 11. Cin. St. Xavier (4-5) 11.2314, 12. Cin. Oak Hills (3-6) 10.2828

 

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-0) 27.3549, 2. Maple Hts. (9-0) 20.2778, 3. Warren G. Harding (7-2) 19.697, 4. Garfield Hts. (9-0) 19.3278, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (8-1) 18.1778, 6. Painesville Riverside (7-2) 15.6056, 7. Boardman (5-4) 12.6, 8. Mayfield (5-4) 9.8333, 9. Twinsburg (5-4) 8.7333, 10. Cle. Benedictine (3-6) 8.7278, 11. Lyndhurst Brush (4-5) 8.4697, 12. Akron Ellet (5-4) 6.6444

 

Region 6 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (9-0) 27.3611, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-0) 26.6667, 3. Avon (8-1) 22.4722, 4. Avon Lake (8-1) 22.1444, 5. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (6-3) 16.8687, 6. Olmsted Falls (7-2) 16.7167, 7. Holland Springfield (7-2) 15.9056, 8. Tol. St. John’s (7-2) 15.0202, 9. North Olmsted (5-4) 14.6389, 10. Amherst Steele (5-4) 13.6778, 11. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (4-5) 10.399, 12. Tol. Waite (5-4) 8.1546

 

Region 7 – 1. Massillon (9-0) 31.101, 2. Wadsworth (9-0) 26.2111, 3. Barberton (9-0) 24.4278, 4. Dover (7-2) 23.1778, 5. Wooster (7-2) 19.9778, 6. Medina Highland (8-1) 19.9222, 7. Whitehall-Yearling (8-1) 19.4444, 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (8-1) 19.0, 9. Cols. Walnut Ridge (8-1) 18.9444, 10. Canal Winchester (8-1) 18.8944, 11. Perry (7-2) 18.4059, 12. Hoover (6-3) 16.85

 

Region 8 – 1. Cin. Winton Woods (8-1) 28.4222, 2. Kings Mills Kings (8-1) 27.8056, 3. Troy (8-1) 23.9167, 4. Trenton Edgewood (7-2) 21.1444, 5. Harrison (6-3) 18.3278, 6. Cin. Anderson (6-3) 17.7056, 7. Morrow Little Miami (7-2) 17.3389, 8. Chillicothe (7-2) 17.0944, 9. Dublin Scioto (7-2) 16.9778, 10. Cin. LaSalle (4-4) 16.6699, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy (4-5) 14.3222, 12. Cin. Turpin (6-3) 13.2

 

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-1) 23.1, 2. Canfield (8-1) 22.8232, 3. Medina Buckeye (8-1) 21.3778, 4. Chardon (6-3) 20.8833, 5. Akron East (8-1) 20.7222, 6. Marlington (8-1) 19.5636, 7. Ravenna (7-2) 18.1167, 8. Aurora (6-3) 17.7278, 9. Millersburg West Holmes (7-2) 17.5056, 10. Norton (7-2) 16.7222, 11. Richfield Revere (6-3) 16.2889, 12. Alliance (6-3) 15.2389

 

Region 10 – 1. Clyde (7-2) 22.9889, 2. Norwalk (7-2) 18.2475, 3. Bay Village Bay (7-2) 17.8278, 4. Tiffin Columbian (7-2) 17.7833, 5. Lexington (5-4) 14.2667, 6. Sandusky (5-4) 13.1556, 7. Rocky River (6-3) 13.0202, 8. Bowling Green (5-4) 12.5111, 9. Parma Padua Franciscan (6-3) 12.1111, 10. Mansfield Senior (4-5) 10.0611, 11. Defiance (4-5) 9.6333, 12. Tol. Scott (6-3) 9.5295

 

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (7-2) 24.5722, 2. Bellbrook (9-0) 22.6222, 3. Granville (8-1) 22.4848, 4. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (8-1) 22.3384, 5. Hillsboro (8-1) 20.15, 6. Thornville Sheridan (8-1) 19.3444, 7. The Plains Athens (8-1) 15.4141, 8. Bellefontaine (6-3) 15.2944, 9. Jackson (6-3) 14.9833, 10. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-4) 14.9545, 11. Delaware Buckeye Valley (5-4) 13.1278, 12. Goshen (6-3) 12.8

 

Region 12 – 1. Kettering Archbishop Alter (8-1) 21.1833, 2. Wapakoneta (8-1) 20.3667, 3. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (7-2) 20.0056, 4. Vandalia Butler (6-3) 19.2833, 5. Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-2) 17.9111, 6. Hamilton Badin (6-3) 17.2056, 7. Trotwood-Madison (6-3) 16.0101, 8. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-4) 13.9747, 9. Piqua (6-3) 11.8706, 10. Franklin (5-4) 10.3222, 11. Hamilton Ross (4-5) 9.7449, 12. Day. Carroll (6-3) 9.4

 

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Perry (8-1) 25.0222, 2. Hubbard (9-0) 22.9667, 3. Steubenville (8-1) 22.7939, 4. Youngstown East (6-3) 14.9242, 5. Poland Seminary (6-3) 14.7556, 6. Wintersville Indian Creek (7-2) 14.1859, 7. Girard (8-1) 13.6389, 8. Peninsula Woodridge (5-4) 13.0944, 9. Struthers (6-3) 12.3081, 10. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (6-3) 11.8556, 11. East Liverpool (5-4) 11.0556, 12. Akron Buchtel (5-4) 9.6818

 

Region 14 – 1. Bellville Clear Fork (9-0) 24.2889, 2. St. Marys Memorial (9-0) 22.9278, 3. Van Wert (7-2) 16.4, 4. Lorain Clearview (8-1) 16.3222, 5. Huron (6-3) 14.5944, 6. Kenton (5-4) 14.2556, 7. Sparta Highland (8-1) 13.9222, 8. Napoleon (6-3) 13.6333, 9. Bryan (6-3) 13.4596, 10. Pepper Pike Orange (6-3) 13.2778, 11. Port Clinton (6-3) 12.5152, 12. Chagrin Falls (4-5) 10.2722

 

Region 15 – 1. St. Clairsville (9-0) 24.9222, 2. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (8-1) 17.9056, 3. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-1) 17.8889, 4. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-2) 15.3485, 5. Chillicothe Unioto (6-3) 14.1212, 6. New Concord John Glenn (6-3) 14.0444, 7. Proctorville Fairland (5-4) 10.9343, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (6-3) 10.4667, 9. Newark Licking Valley (6-3) 10.0404, 10. Cadiz Harrison Central (3-6) 7.6493, 11. New Lexington (5-4) 5.9556, 12. McArthur Vinton County (3-6) 5.9389

 

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (9-0) 24.8648, 2. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-1) 23.7278, 3. Cin. Indian Hill (8-1) 21.0499, 4. Waverly (8-1) 19.4056, 5. London (9-0) 18.6167, 6. Cin. Taft (7-1) 18.3819, 7. Springfield Shawnee (5-4) 13.5278, 8. Batavia (6-3) 12.9889, tie-9. Cin. Aiken (6-3) 12.85, tie-9. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-3) 12.85, 11. Washington C.H. Washington (6-3) 12.2, 12. Springfield Northwestern (6-3) 12.1

 

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Akron Manchester (7-2) 18.4944, 2. Orrville (7-2) 16.9778, 3. Leavittsburg LaBrae (8-1) 15.9278, 4. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (9-0) 15.063, 5. Wickliffe (8-1) 14.3526, 6. Columbiana Crestview (5-3) 13.7222, 7. Sandy Valley (8-1) 13.1222, 8. Tuslaw (5-4) 12.05, 9. Doylestown Chippewa (6-3) 9.2167, 10. Garrettsville Garfield (5-4) 9.1778, 11. Beachwood (6-3) 8.7929, 12. Sullivan Black River (5-4) 8.6556

 

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (9-0) 21.1768, 2. Genoa Area (9-0) 20.0056, 3. Oak Harbor (8-1) 16.8889, 4. Anna (7-2) 16.5167, 5. Elyria Cath. (7-2) 15.7222, 6. Marion Pleasant (7-2) 15.6722, 7. Casstown Miami East (7-2) 13.8556, 8. Richwood North Union (6-3) 12.702, 9. Archbold (6-3) 12.4333, 10. Millbury Lake (6-3) 11.5278, 11. Pemberville Eastwood (6-3) 10.6167, 12. Ottawa-Glandorf (4-5) 9.9222

 

Region 19 – 1. Johnstown-Monroe (8-1) 19.7677, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-1) 14.5889, 3. Bellaire (7-2) 13.7121, 4. Byesville Meadowbrook (6-3) 13.102, 5. Ironton (6-3) 13.0556, 6. Amanda-Clearcreek (8-1) 12.2172, 7. Martins Ferry (6-3) 11.2929, 8. Oak Hill (7-2) 11.2111, 9. Chesapeake (5-4) 8.1833, 10. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (5-4) 8.0111, 11. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-6) 7.2, 12. Richmond Edison (4-5) 4.8333

 

Region 20 – 1. Wheelersburg (8-1) 24.5722, 2. Middletown Madison (9-0) 18.0778, 3. West Jefferson (7-2) 14.5303, 4. Jamestown Greeneview (8-1) 12.9444, 5. Cin. Madeira (6-3) 12.6566, 6. Portsmouth West (6-3) 12.6364, 7. Minford (6-3) 11.3444, 8. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (6-2) 9.7107, 9. Waynesville (6-3) 9.55, 10. Portsmouth (6-3) 9.45, 11. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (6-3) 9.1333, 12. Blanchester (4-5) 8.7889

 

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (8-1) 23.2857, 2. Kirtland (9-0) 19.9167, 3. Rootstown (9-0) 18.3778, 4. Creston Norwayne (8-1) 16.7833, 5. Steubenville Cath. Central (7-2) 16.2715, 6. Salineville Southern (8-1) 16.0444, 7. McDonald (9-0) 15.6944, 8. Sugarcreek Garaway (8-1) 15.1278, 9. Columbia Station Columbia (6-3) 13.9056, 10. New Middletown Springfield (8-1) 13.5944, 11. Hanoverton United (7-2) 11.5556, 12. Berlin Center Western Reserve (7-2) 9.55

 

Region 22 – 1. Attica Seneca East (8-1) 16.0722, 2. Gibsonburg (8-1) 13.2389, 3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-2) 12.9556, 4. Columbus Grove (6-3) 12.5611, 5. Sherwood Fairview (6-3) 10.8722, 6. Carey (6-3) 10.2278, 7. Northwood (8-1) 10.0889, 8. Hicksville (5-4) 9.3056, 9. Loudonville (4-5) 9.0444, 10. Bucyrus Wynford (5-4) 8.6869, 11. Haviland Wayne Trace (5-4) 8.1611, 12. Castalia Margaretta (5-4) 7.7167

 

Region 23 – 1. Bainbridge Paint Valley (9-0) 18.5444, 2. Galion Northmor (9-0) 17.8389, 3. Beverly Fort Frye (8-0) 17.1458, 4. Shadyside (8-1) 16.7828, 5. Frankfort Adena (7-1) 16.7153, 6. Chillicothe Southeastern (6-3) 11.8384, 7. Milford Center Fairbanks (6-3) 11.4722, 8. Grandview Hts. (7-2) 11.1056, 9. Worthington Christian (6-3) 8.1701, 10. Belpre (6-3) 8.1181, 11. Chillicothe Huntington (5-4) 7.7374, 12. Nelsonville-York (4-5) 6.6056

 

Region 24 – 1. Lima Central Cath. (8-0) 20.2361, 2. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-0) 20.1056, 3. Mechanicsburg (8-1) 18.4111, 4. Coldwater (7-2) 18.0222, 5. St. Henry (7-2) 15.3556, 6. Spencerville (7-2) 13.1162, 7. Covington (6-3) 11.5667, 8. Troy Christian (7-2) 10.8076, 9. Lewisburg Tri-County North (6-3) 10.5556, 10. West Liberty-Salem (6-3) 10.1414, 11. Cin. Deer Park (6-3) 10.0253, 12. Lima Perry (6-3) 8.3944

 

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (7-2) 14.1222, 2. Windham (8-1) 13.8722, 3. Ashland Mapleton (6-3) 10.25, 4. East Canton (6-3) 8.2, 5. Ashtabula St. John School (6-3) 7.3005, 6. Youngstown Valley Christian (5-4) 6.712, 7. Leetonia (4-5) 5.9056, 8. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (4-5) 5.7667, 9. Southington Chalker (6-3) 5.7389, 10. Toronto (3-6) 4.8081, 11. Warren John F. Kennedy (4-5) 4.7727, 12. Plymouth (4-5) 4.3111

 

Region 26 – 1. Sycamore Mohawk (9-0) 20.6944, 2. Edgerton (9-0) 18.8278, 3. Tiffin Calvert (8-1) 16.8778, 4. McComb (8-1) 16.5833, 5. Pandora-Gilboa (9-0) 15.6278, 6. Norwalk St. Paul (8-1) 13.8278, 7. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-3) 13.55, 8. Leipsic (8-1) 11.5333, 9. Greenwich South Central (6-3) 11.0, 10. Antwerp (6-3) 10.0056, 11. Arlington (7-2) 9.4889, 12. Monroeville (6-3) 9.0556

 

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (8-0) 17.2963, 2. Lucas (7-2) 16.9667, 3. Glouster Trimble (8-1) 15.2881, 4. Waterford (7-2) 9.7049, 5. Franklin Furnace Green (7-1) 9.0979, 6. Sugar Grove Berne Union (7-2) 8.8948, 7. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (5-3) 7.1337, 8. Caldwell (5-4) 6.3384, 9. Hannibal River (4-5) 6.3081, 10. Racine Southern (6-3) 6.0417, 11. Danville (4-5) 4.3278, 12. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (5-4) 4.2896

 

Region 28 – 1. Fort Loramie (8-1) 19.65, 2. Convoy Crestview (8-1) 14.6056, 3. Ansonia (7-2) 13.1444, 4. Minster (6-3) 11.5611, 5. DeGraff Riverside (6-3) 10.5056, 6. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (7-1) 10.5, 7. Sidney Lehman Cath. (6-3) 9.9111, 8. New Bremen (6-3) 8.3222, 9. Waynesfield-Goshen (4-5) 6.0964, 10. Dola Hardin Northern (4-5) 5.9556, 11. Hamilton New Miami (5-4) 5.143, 12. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (5-4) 5.0944

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Tigers and Bulldogs Ready to Rumble Ken’s Stark County Top Ten High School Football Teams Browns Lose In OT Again Buckeyes Blown Out By Boilermakers Browns Trade Carlos Hyde To Jaguars CANTON CHARGE 2018-19 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE