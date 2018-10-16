OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 16, 2018 (Entering Week 9)

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 28 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (7-1) 24.1339, 2. McKinley (8-0) 23.7033, 3. Euclid (7-1) 21.4716, 4. Solon (7-1) 20.6, 5. Cle. St. Ignatius (5-2) 18.0081, 6. Austintown-Fitch (6-2) 17.7948, 7. Lakewood St. Edward (5-2) 16.9838, 8. Strongsville (5-3) 14.9, 9. Jackson (5-3) 12.825, 10. Cleveland Heights (6-2) 12.375, 11. Berea (5-3) 10.35, 12. Medina (3-5) 10.025

Region 2 – 1. Reynoldsburg (7-1) 22.2375, 2. Dublin Coffman (7-1) 21.1125, 3. Gahanna Lincoln (4-4) 15.5375, 4. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-3) 14.8375, 5. Westerville Central (4-4) 12.5, 6. Tol. Whitmer (6-2) 12.2156, 7. Delaware Hayes (6-2) 11.9625, 8. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (5-3) 11.125, 9. Tol. Start (4-4) 10.75, 10. Upper Arlington (4-4) 10.4875, 11. Dublin Jerome (3-5) 9.0125, 12. Findlay (4-4) 8.315

Region 3 – 1. Hilliard Davidson (7-1) 26.4375, 2. Pickerington Central (7-1) 24.6944, 3. Clayton Northmont (7-1) 22.1097, 4. Springfield (7-1) 21.8625, 5. Hilliard Bradley (7-1) 20.75, 6. Kettering Fairmont (6-2) 19.524, 7. Miamisburg (6-2) 18.0473, 8. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-2) 17.3175, 9. Pickerington North (5-3) 14.5625, 10. Lancaster (5-3) 13.9625, 11. Hilliard Darby (6-2) 13.925, 12. Grove City Central Crossing (4-4) 7.025

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Colerain (8-0) 24.0638, 2. Fairfield (7-1) 17.7375, 3. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (6-2) 15.9871, 4. Mason (6-2) 15.6831, 5. Cin. Elder (4-4) 12.0425, 6. Milford (6-2) 11.925, 7. Lebanon (5-3) 11.35, 8. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (5-3) 10.8625, 9. Cin. Sycamore (5-3) 10.575, 10. Cin. Western Hills (5-3) 9.9697, 11. Cin. St. Xavier (4-4) 9.6046, 12. Cin. Oak Hills (3-5) 9.3712

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (8-0) 24.463, 2. Maple Hts. (8-0) 17.0875, 3. Garfield Hts. (8-0) 16.1125, 4. Macedonia Nordonia (7-1) 14.5375, 5. Warren G. Harding (6-2) 14.525, 6. Boardman (5-3) 11.825, 7. Painesville Riverside (6-2) 11.475, 8. Cle. Benedictine (3-5) 8.35, 9. Lyndhurst Brush (4-4) 8.2405, 10. Mayfield (4-4) 7.7, 11. Twinsburg (4-4) 6.6, 12. Akron Ellet (5-3) 6.4625

Region 6 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (8-0) 22.8854, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (8-0) 21.0, 3. Avon Lake (8-0) 20.975, 4. Avon (7-1) 16.375, 5. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (6-2) 16.1427, 6. Holland Springfield (6-2) 13.9875, 7. Tol. St. John’s (6-2) 13.55, 8. Amherst Steele (5-3) 12.3875, 9. North Olmsted (4-4) 10.65, 10. Olmsted Falls (6-2) 10.45, 11. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (4-4) 9.5777, 12. Tol. Waite (4-4) 6.0786

Region 7 – 1. Massillon (8-0) 25.608, 2. Wadsworth (8-0) 23.175, 3. Barberton (8-0) 22.1, 4. Dover (6-2) 18.875, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-1) 17.55, 6. Whitehall-Yearling (7-1) 16.4875, 7. Canal Winchester (7-1) 16.4625, 8. Wooster (6-2) 16.4125, 9. Medina Highland (7-1) 16.3875, 10. Hoover (6-2) 16.05, 11. Cols. Walnut Ridge (7-1) 14.025, 12. New Albany (5-3) 13.5625

Region 8 – 1. Kings Mills Kings (7-1) 24.05, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (7-1) 22.3875, 3. Troy (7-1) 19.925, 4. Cin. Anderson (6-2) 17.0625, 5. Morrow Little Miami (7-1) 16.2875, 6. Chillicothe (7-1) 16.1, 7. Cin. LaSalle (4-3) 15.0787, 8. Trenton Edgewood (6-2) 14.85, 9. Dublin Scioto (6-2) 14.6625, 10. Harrison (5-3) 14.1625, 11. Cin. Turpin (5-3) 11.1, 12. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-5) 10.8125

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-0) 20.975, 2. Canfield (7-1) 20.125, 3. Akron East (7-1) 18.9875, 4. Medina Buckeye (7-1) 17.4375, 5. Norton (7-1) 15.1, 6. Marlington (7-1) 14.6656, 7. Aurora (5-3) 14.65, 8. Chardon (5-3) 14.425, 9. Ravenna (6-2) 14.3125, 10. Alliance (5-3) 13.4875, 11. Millersburg West Holmes (6-2) 12.8125, 12. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-1) 12.2055

Region 10 – 1. Clyde (6-2) 17.6, 2. Bay Village Bay (7-1) 17.1625, 3. Norwalk (7-1) 17.0878, 4. Tiffin Columbian (6-2) 15.0375, 5. Sandusky (5-3) 12.4375, 6. Lexington (4-4) 12.225, 7. Rocky River (5-3) 10.3, 8. Bowling Green (4-4) 10.15, 9. Defiance (4-4) 9.425, 10. Parma Padua Franciscan (5-3) 9.0625, 11. Tol. Scott (6-2) 8.4059, 12. Mansfield Senior (3-5) 7.8875

Region 11 – 1. Bellbrook (8-0) 19.7, 2. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (7-1) 19.3554, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (6-2) 19.2, 4. Granville (7-1) 17.8333, 5. Thornville Sheridan (7-1) 17.0, 6. Hillsboro (7-1) 16.975, 7. Bellefontaine (6-2) 14.175, 8. The Plains Athens (7-1) 13.5019, 9. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-3) 13.2569, 10. Jackson (5-3) 12.725, 11. New Richmond (6-2) 11.85, 12. Cols. Marion-Franklin (6-2) 10.0701

Region 12 – 1. Kettering Archbishop Alter (7-1) 18.45, 2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-1) 17.425, 3. Wapakoneta (7-1) 17.3375, 4. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (6-2) 16.7375, 5. Vandalia Butler (5-3) 15.0125, 6. Trotwood-Madison (6-2) 14.8295, 7. Hamilton Badin (5-3) 12.3125, 8. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-3) 12.0979, 9. Piqua (5-3) 8.8202, 10. Hamilton Ross (3-5) 8.1375, 11. Day. Carroll (5-3) 7.325, 12. Tipp City Tippecanoe (4-4) 6.8

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Perry (7-1) 20.775, 2. Steubenville (7-1) 19.4867, 3. Hubbard (8-0) 17.3875, 4. Youngstown East (6-2) 14.2125, 5. Poland Seminary (6-2) 13.2, 6. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (5-3) 10.825, 7. Wintersville Indian Creek (6-2) 10.5562, 8. East Liverpool (5-3) 10.025, 9. Struthers (5-3) 9.9072, 10. Northwest (5-3) 9.1375, 11. Girard (7-1) 8.7125, 12. Peninsula Woodridge (4-4) 8.475

Region 14 – 1. St. Marys Memorial (8-0) 19.2, 2. Bellville Clear Fork (8-0) 18.8875, 3. Huron (6-2) 14.075, 4. Van Wert (6-2) 13.2125, 5. Napoleon (6-2) 12.9625, 6. Bryan (6-2) 12.0739, 7. Kenton (4-4) 11.95, 8. Pepper Pike Orange (6-2) 11.9375, 9. Lorain Clearview (7-1) 11.275, 10. Sparta Highland (7-1) 10.1375, 11. Port Clinton (5-3) 8.6566, 12. Shelby (4-4) 8.5726

Region 15 – 1. St. Clairsville (8-0) 19.9, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (7-1) 14.9125, 3. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (7-1) 13.35, 4. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-2) 12.7279, 5. Chillicothe Unioto (5-3) 11.0808, 6. New Concord John Glenn (5-3) 10.15, 7. Newark Licking Valley (6-2) 9.029, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (5-3) 8.8375, 9. Proctorville Fairland (4-4) 8.4625, 10. New Lexington (5-3) 6.275, 11. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-5) 5.3093, 12. Warsaw River View (4-4) 4.8125

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (8-0) 19.8718, 2. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-1) 18.8375, 3. Cin. Indian Hill (7-1) 16.7781, 4. London (8-0) 15.825, 5. Cin. Taft (6-1) 15.4127, 6. Waverly (7-1) 15.4, 7. Batavia (6-2) 11.9, 8. Cin. Aiken (5-3) 10.3, 9. Springfield Shawnee (4-4) 9.2375, 10. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-3) 8.9375, 11. Springfield Northwestern (5-3) 8.45, 12. Germantown Valley View (4-4) 7.8625

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Akron Manchester (6-2) 14.925, 2. Leavittsburg LaBrae (8-0) 14.6, 3. Orrville (6-2) 14.1375, 4. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (8-0) 13.1488, 5. Wickliffe (7-1) 12.8036, 6. Columbiana Crestview (5-2) 12.5397, 7. Sandy Valley (7-1) 10.4375, 8. Garrettsville Garfield (5-3) 8.4125, 9. Tuslaw (4-4) 8.1375, 10. Beachwood (6-2) 7.7014, 11. Canfield South Range (4-4) 7.565, 12. Doylestown Chippewa (5-3) 7.4125

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (8-0) 16.9867, 2. Genoa Area (8-0) 15.8125, 3. Anna (6-2) 15.2125, 4. Marion Pleasant (7-1) 14.7875, 5. Oak Harbor (7-1) 13.1901, 6. Elyria Cath. (6-2) 12.95, 7. Richwood North Union (6-2) 11.7203, 8. Casstown Miami East (6-2) 10.2875, 9. Archbold (5-3) 10.2375, 10. Millbury Lake (5-3) 10.025, 11. Ottawa-Glandorf (4-4) 9.65, 12. Pemberville Eastwood (6-2) 9.5125

Region 19 – 1. Johnstown-Monroe (7-1) 14.803, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-1) 13.25, 3. Ironton (6-2) 12.0875, 4. Bellaire (6-2) 11.7828, 5. Byesville Meadowbrook (5-3) 10.325, 6. Amanda-Clearcreek (7-1) 9.9571, 7. Martins Ferry (5-3) 9.3902, 8. Oak Hill (6-2) 8.45, 9. Chesapeake (4-4) 7.0125, 10. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (4-4) 6.775, 11. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-5) 6.5375, 12. Richmond Edison (3-5) 4.5

Region 20 – 1. Wheelersburg (7-1) 21.05, 2. Middletown Madison (8-0) 14.6875, 3. Portsmouth West (6-2) 12.45, 4. Jamestown Greeneview (7-1) 11.65, 5. Cin. Madeira (5-3) 11.3875, 6. Minford (6-2) 10.9125, 7. West Jefferson (6-2) 10.7393, 8. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (5-3) 8.525, 9. Portsmouth (5-3) 8.4125, 10. Cin. Mariemont (5-3) 8.0505, 11. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (5-2) 8.0, 12. Cin. Purcell Marian (4-4) 6.6375

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (7-1) 19.3686, 2. Kirtland (8-0) 15.6875, 3. Rootstown (8-0) 15.05, 4. Creston Norwayne (7-1) 14.75, 5. Sugarcreek Garaway (7-1) 13.4, 6. Salineville Southern (7-1) 13.025, 7. Columbia Station Columbia (5-3) 12.3625, 8. Steubenville Cath. Central (6-2) 12.0238, 9. New Middletown Springfield (7-1) 11.6375, 10. McDonald (8-0) 11.4875, 11. Hanoverton United (6-2) 9.3, 12. Berlin Center Western Reserve (7-1) 9.225

Region 22 – 1. Attica Seneca East (7-1) 12.8875, 2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-2) 10.9375, 3. Gibsonburg (7-1) 10.575, 4. Columbus Grove (5-3) 9.7375, 5. Sherwood Fairview (5-3) 9.6125, 6. Bucyrus Wynford (5-3) 8.9646, 7. Northwood (7-1) 8.9625, 8. Carey (5-3) 8.9375, 9. Hicksville (5-3) 8.4625, 10. Loudonville (4-4) 8.3875, 11. Haviland Wayne Trace (5-3) 7.675, 12. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-4) 6.95

Region 23 – 1. Bainbridge Paint Valley (8-0) 15.675, 2. Galion Northmor (8-0) 14.225, 3. Shadyside (7-1) 13.9375, 4. Beverly Fort Frye (7-0) 13.1746, 5. Frankfort Adena (6-1) 12.7619, 6. Chillicothe Southeastern (6-2) 11.225, 7. Grandview Hts. (6-2) 9.475, 8. Milford Center Fairbanks (5-3) 8.825, 9. Worthington Christian (5-3) 7.6301, 10. Chillicothe Huntington (5-3) 7.1705, 11. Howard East Knox (7-1) 6.525, 12. Nelsonville-York (4-4) 6.4125

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (8-0) 17.1125, 2. Mechanicsburg (7-1) 16.8625, 3. Coldwater (7-1) 16.525, 4. Lima Central Cath. (7-0) 15.8254, 5. St. Henry (6-2) 11.1375, 6. Spencerville (6-2) 10.9293, 7. Troy Christian (7-1) 10.2146, 8. Lewisburg Tri-County North (6-2) 10.175, 9. Cin. Deer Park (6-2) 9.4476, 10. West Liberty-Salem (6-2) 9.2626, 11. Covington (5-3) 9.15, 12. Cin. Country Day (6-0) 8.8333

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (6-2) 12.0875, 2. Windham (7-1) 10.9375, 3. Ashland Mapleton (5-3) 9.3625, 4. East Canton (5-3) 7.375, 5. Ashtabula St. John (6-2) 7.2628, 6. Youngstown Valley Christian (5-3) 6.9898, 7. Southington Chalker (6-2) 5.2875, 8. Leetonia (3-5) 4.9625, 9. Toronto (3-5) 4.6073, 10. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (3-5) 4.4375, 11. Rittman (3-5) 4.4125, 12. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-5) 4.1

Region 26 – 1. Sycamore Mohawk (8-0) 16.7875, 2. Edgerton (8-0) 15.05, 3. McComb (7-1) 13.9125, 4. Pandora-Gilboa (8-0) 13.8125, 5. Tiffin Calvert (7-1) 13.425, 6. Norwalk St. Paul (7-1) 12.2375, 7. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-3) 11.25, 8. Greenwich South Central (6-2) 10.6125, 9. Leipsic (7-1) 9.6625, 10. Arlington (6-2) 8.6625, 11. Antwerp (5-3) 7.275, 12. Edon (5-3) 7.225

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (7-0) 14.1111, 2. Lucas (6-2) 13.725, 3. Glouster Trimble (7-1) 11.8067, 4. Waterford (6-2) 8.6964, 5. Franklin Furnace Green (6-1) 8.0938, 6. Sugar Grove Berne Union (6-2) 7.5833, 7. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (5-2) 6.9967, 8. Caldwell (5-3) 5.8744, 9. Hannibal River (4-4) 5.8024, 10. Racine Southern (6-2) 5.596, 11. Danville (3-5) 3.6, 12. Reedsville Eastern (4-4) 3.2921

Region 28 – 1. Fort Loramie (7-1) 16.0875, 2. Convoy Crestview (7-1) 13.35, 3. Ansonia (6-2) 10.875, 4. Minster (5-3) 9.775, 5. DeGraff Riverside (5-3) 9.6875, 6. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (6-1) 8.9385, 7. New Bremen (5-3) 6.875, 8. Sidney Lehman Cath. (5-3) 6.3375, 9. Waynesfield Waynesfield-Goshen (4-4) 5.8827, 10. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (4-4) 4.2, 11. Dola Hardin Northern (3-5) 3.9625, 12. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-5) 3.7375