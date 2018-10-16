OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings
By Brian Novak
|
Oct 16, 2018 @ 2:49 PM

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 16, 2018 (Entering Week 9)

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 28 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (7-1) 24.1339, 2. McKinley (8-0) 23.7033, 3. Euclid (7-1) 21.4716, 4. Solon (7-1) 20.6, 5. Cle. St. Ignatius (5-2) 18.0081, 6. Austintown-Fitch (6-2) 17.7948, 7. Lakewood St. Edward (5-2) 16.9838, 8. Strongsville (5-3) 14.9, 9. Jackson (5-3) 12.825, 10. Cleveland Heights (6-2) 12.375, 11. Berea (5-3) 10.35, 12. Medina (3-5) 10.025

 

Region 2 – 1. Reynoldsburg (7-1) 22.2375, 2. Dublin Coffman (7-1) 21.1125, 3. Gahanna Lincoln (4-4) 15.5375, 4. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-3) 14.8375, 5. Westerville Central (4-4) 12.5, 6. Tol. Whitmer (6-2) 12.2156, 7. Delaware Hayes (6-2) 11.9625, 8. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (5-3) 11.125, 9. Tol. Start (4-4) 10.75, 10. Upper Arlington (4-4) 10.4875, 11. Dublin Jerome (3-5) 9.0125, 12. Findlay (4-4) 8.315

 

Region 3 – 1. Hilliard Davidson (7-1) 26.4375, 2. Pickerington Central (7-1) 24.6944, 3. Clayton Northmont (7-1) 22.1097, 4. Springfield (7-1) 21.8625, 5. Hilliard Bradley (7-1) 20.75, 6. Kettering Fairmont (6-2) 19.524, 7. Miamisburg (6-2) 18.0473, 8. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-2) 17.3175, 9. Pickerington North (5-3) 14.5625, 10. Lancaster (5-3) 13.9625, 11. Hilliard Darby (6-2) 13.925, 12. Grove City Central Crossing (4-4) 7.025

 

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Colerain (8-0) 24.0638, 2. Fairfield (7-1) 17.7375, 3. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (6-2) 15.9871, 4. Mason (6-2) 15.6831, 5. Cin. Elder (4-4) 12.0425, 6. Milford (6-2) 11.925, 7. Lebanon (5-3) 11.35, 8. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (5-3) 10.8625, 9. Cin. Sycamore (5-3) 10.575, 10. Cin. Western Hills (5-3) 9.9697, 11. Cin. St. Xavier (4-4) 9.6046, 12. Cin. Oak Hills (3-5) 9.3712

 

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (8-0) 24.463, 2. Maple Hts. (8-0) 17.0875, 3. Garfield Hts. (8-0) 16.1125, 4. Macedonia Nordonia (7-1) 14.5375, 5. Warren G. Harding (6-2) 14.525, 6. Boardman (5-3) 11.825, 7. Painesville Riverside (6-2) 11.475, 8. Cle. Benedictine (3-5) 8.35, 9. Lyndhurst Brush (4-4) 8.2405, 10. Mayfield (4-4) 7.7, 11. Twinsburg (4-4) 6.6, 12. Akron Ellet (5-3) 6.4625

 

Region 6 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (8-0) 22.8854, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (8-0) 21.0, 3. Avon Lake (8-0) 20.975, 4. Avon (7-1) 16.375, 5. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (6-2) 16.1427, 6. Holland Springfield (6-2) 13.9875, 7. Tol. St. John’s (6-2) 13.55, 8. Amherst Steele (5-3) 12.3875, 9. North Olmsted (4-4) 10.65, 10. Olmsted Falls (6-2) 10.45, 11. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (4-4) 9.5777, 12. Tol. Waite (4-4) 6.0786

 

Region 7 – 1. Massillon (8-0) 25.608, 2. Wadsworth (8-0) 23.175, 3. Barberton (8-0) 22.1, 4. Dover (6-2) 18.875, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-1) 17.55, 6. Whitehall-Yearling (7-1) 16.4875, 7. Canal Winchester (7-1) 16.4625, 8. Wooster (6-2) 16.4125, 9. Medina Highland (7-1) 16.3875, 10. Hoover (6-2) 16.05, 11. Cols. Walnut Ridge (7-1) 14.025, 12. New Albany (5-3) 13.5625

 

Region 8 – 1. Kings Mills Kings (7-1) 24.05, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (7-1) 22.3875, 3. Troy (7-1) 19.925, 4. Cin. Anderson (6-2) 17.0625, 5. Morrow Little Miami (7-1) 16.2875, 6. Chillicothe (7-1) 16.1, 7. Cin. LaSalle (4-3) 15.0787, 8. Trenton Edgewood (6-2) 14.85, 9. Dublin Scioto (6-2) 14.6625, 10. Harrison (5-3) 14.1625, 11. Cin. Turpin (5-3) 11.1, 12. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-5) 10.8125

 

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-0) 20.975, 2. Canfield (7-1) 20.125, 3. Akron East (7-1) 18.9875, 4. Medina Buckeye (7-1) 17.4375, 5. Norton (7-1) 15.1, 6. Marlington (7-1) 14.6656, 7. Aurora (5-3) 14.65, 8. Chardon (5-3) 14.425, 9. Ravenna (6-2) 14.3125, 10. Alliance (5-3) 13.4875, 11. Millersburg West Holmes (6-2) 12.8125, 12. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-1) 12.2055

 

Region 10 – 1. Clyde (6-2) 17.6, 2. Bay Village Bay (7-1) 17.1625, 3. Norwalk (7-1) 17.0878, 4. Tiffin Columbian (6-2) 15.0375, 5. Sandusky (5-3) 12.4375, 6. Lexington (4-4) 12.225, 7. Rocky River (5-3) 10.3, 8. Bowling Green (4-4) 10.15, 9. Defiance (4-4) 9.425, 10. Parma Padua Franciscan (5-3) 9.0625, 11. Tol. Scott (6-2) 8.4059, 12. Mansfield Senior (3-5) 7.8875

 

Region 11 – 1. Bellbrook (8-0) 19.7, 2. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (7-1) 19.3554, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (6-2) 19.2, 4. Granville (7-1) 17.8333, 5. Thornville Sheridan (7-1) 17.0, 6. Hillsboro (7-1) 16.975, 7. Bellefontaine (6-2) 14.175, 8. The Plains Athens (7-1) 13.5019, 9. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (5-3) 13.2569, 10. Jackson (5-3) 12.725, 11. New Richmond (6-2) 11.85, 12. Cols. Marion-Franklin (6-2) 10.0701

 

Region 12 – 1. Kettering Archbishop Alter (7-1) 18.45, 2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-1) 17.425, 3. Wapakoneta (7-1) 17.3375, 4. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (6-2) 16.7375, 5. Vandalia Butler (5-3) 15.0125, 6. Trotwood-Madison (6-2) 14.8295, 7. Hamilton Badin (5-3) 12.3125, 8. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-3) 12.0979, 9. Piqua (5-3) 8.8202, 10. Hamilton Ross (3-5) 8.1375, 11. Day. Carroll (5-3) 7.325, 12. Tipp City Tippecanoe (4-4) 6.8

 

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Perry (7-1) 20.775, 2. Steubenville (7-1) 19.4867, 3. Hubbard (8-0) 17.3875, 4. Youngstown East (6-2) 14.2125, 5. Poland Seminary (6-2) 13.2, 6. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (5-3) 10.825, 7. Wintersville Indian Creek (6-2) 10.5562, 8. East Liverpool (5-3) 10.025, 9. Struthers (5-3) 9.9072, 10. Northwest (5-3) 9.1375, 11. Girard (7-1) 8.7125, 12. Peninsula Woodridge (4-4) 8.475

 

Region 14 – 1. St. Marys Memorial (8-0) 19.2, 2. Bellville Clear Fork (8-0) 18.8875, 3. Huron (6-2) 14.075, 4. Van Wert (6-2) 13.2125, 5. Napoleon (6-2) 12.9625, 6. Bryan (6-2) 12.0739, 7. Kenton (4-4) 11.95, 8. Pepper Pike Orange (6-2) 11.9375, 9. Lorain Clearview (7-1) 11.275, 10. Sparta Highland (7-1) 10.1375, 11. Port Clinton (5-3) 8.6566, 12. Shelby (4-4) 8.5726

 

Region 15 – 1. St. Clairsville (8-0) 19.9, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (7-1) 14.9125, 3. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (7-1) 13.35, 4. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-2) 12.7279, 5. Chillicothe Unioto (5-3) 11.0808, 6. New Concord John Glenn (5-3) 10.15, 7. Newark Licking Valley (6-2) 9.029, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (5-3) 8.8375, 9. Proctorville Fairland (4-4) 8.4625, 10. New Lexington (5-3) 6.275, 11. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-5) 5.3093, 12. Warsaw River View (4-4) 4.8125

 

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (8-0) 19.8718, 2. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-1) 18.8375, 3. Cin. Indian Hill (7-1) 16.7781, 4. London (8-0) 15.825, 5. Cin. Taft (6-1) 15.4127, 6. Waverly (7-1) 15.4, 7. Batavia (6-2) 11.9, 8. Cin. Aiken (5-3) 10.3, 9. Springfield Shawnee (4-4) 9.2375, 10. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-3) 8.9375, 11. Springfield Northwestern (5-3) 8.45, 12. Germantown Valley View (4-4) 7.8625

 

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Akron Manchester (6-2) 14.925, 2. Leavittsburg LaBrae (8-0) 14.6, 3. Orrville (6-2) 14.1375, 4. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (8-0) 13.1488, 5. Wickliffe (7-1) 12.8036, 6. Columbiana Crestview (5-2) 12.5397, 7. Sandy Valley (7-1) 10.4375, 8. Garrettsville Garfield (5-3) 8.4125, 9. Tuslaw (4-4) 8.1375, 10. Beachwood (6-2) 7.7014, 11. Canfield South Range (4-4) 7.565, 12. Doylestown Chippewa (5-3) 7.4125

 

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (8-0) 16.9867, 2. Genoa Area (8-0) 15.8125, 3. Anna (6-2) 15.2125, 4. Marion Pleasant (7-1) 14.7875, 5. Oak Harbor (7-1) 13.1901, 6. Elyria Cath. (6-2) 12.95, 7. Richwood North Union (6-2) 11.7203, 8. Casstown Miami East (6-2) 10.2875, 9. Archbold (5-3) 10.2375, 10. Millbury Lake (5-3) 10.025, 11. Ottawa-Glandorf (4-4) 9.65, 12. Pemberville Eastwood (6-2) 9.5125

 

Region 19 – 1. Johnstown-Monroe (7-1) 14.803, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-1) 13.25, 3. Ironton (6-2) 12.0875, 4. Bellaire (6-2) 11.7828, 5. Byesville Meadowbrook (5-3) 10.325, 6. Amanda-Clearcreek (7-1) 9.9571, 7. Martins Ferry (5-3) 9.3902, 8. Oak Hill (6-2) 8.45, 9. Chesapeake (4-4) 7.0125, 10. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (4-4) 6.775, 11. Cols. Bishop Ready (3-5) 6.5375, 12. Richmond Edison (3-5) 4.5

 

Region 20 – 1. Wheelersburg (7-1) 21.05, 2. Middletown Madison (8-0) 14.6875, 3. Portsmouth West (6-2) 12.45, 4. Jamestown Greeneview (7-1) 11.65, 5. Cin. Madeira (5-3) 11.3875, 6. Minford (6-2) 10.9125, 7. West Jefferson (6-2) 10.7393, 8. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (5-3) 8.525, 9. Portsmouth (5-3) 8.4125, 10. Cin. Mariemont (5-3) 8.0505, 11. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (5-2) 8.0, 12. Cin. Purcell Marian (4-4) 6.6375

 

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (7-1) 19.3686, 2. Kirtland (8-0) 15.6875, 3. Rootstown (8-0) 15.05, 4. Creston Norwayne (7-1) 14.75, 5. Sugarcreek Garaway (7-1) 13.4, 6. Salineville Southern (7-1) 13.025, 7. Columbia Station Columbia (5-3) 12.3625, 8. Steubenville Cath. Central (6-2) 12.0238, 9. New Middletown Springfield (7-1) 11.6375, 10. McDonald (8-0) 11.4875, 11. Hanoverton United (6-2) 9.3, 12. Berlin Center Western Reserve (7-1) 9.225

 

Region 22 – 1. Attica Seneca East (7-1) 12.8875, 2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-2) 10.9375, 3. Gibsonburg (7-1) 10.575, 4. Columbus Grove (5-3) 9.7375, 5. Sherwood Fairview (5-3) 9.6125, 6. Bucyrus Wynford (5-3) 8.9646, 7. Northwood (7-1) 8.9625, 8. Carey (5-3) 8.9375, 9. Hicksville (5-3) 8.4625, 10. Loudonville (4-4) 8.3875, 11. Haviland Wayne Trace (5-3) 7.675, 12. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-4) 6.95

 

Region 23 – 1. Bainbridge Paint Valley (8-0) 15.675, 2. Galion Northmor (8-0) 14.225, 3. Shadyside (7-1) 13.9375, 4. Beverly Fort Frye (7-0) 13.1746, 5. Frankfort Adena (6-1) 12.7619, 6. Chillicothe Southeastern (6-2) 11.225, 7. Grandview Hts. (6-2) 9.475, 8. Milford Center Fairbanks (5-3) 8.825, 9. Worthington Christian (5-3) 7.6301, 10. Chillicothe Huntington (5-3) 7.1705, 11. Howard East Knox (7-1) 6.525, 12. Nelsonville-York (4-4) 6.4125

 

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (8-0) 17.1125, 2. Mechanicsburg (7-1) 16.8625, 3. Coldwater (7-1) 16.525, 4. Lima Central Cath. (7-0) 15.8254, 5. St. Henry (6-2) 11.1375, 6. Spencerville (6-2) 10.9293, 7. Troy Christian (7-1) 10.2146, 8. Lewisburg Tri-County North (6-2) 10.175, 9. Cin. Deer Park (6-2) 9.4476, 10. West Liberty-Salem (6-2) 9.2626, 11. Covington (5-3) 9.15, 12. Cin. Country Day (6-0) 8.8333

 

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (6-2) 12.0875, 2. Windham (7-1) 10.9375, 3. Ashland Mapleton (5-3) 9.3625, 4. East Canton (5-3) 7.375, 5. Ashtabula St. John (6-2) 7.2628, 6. Youngstown Valley Christian (5-3) 6.9898, 7. Southington Chalker (6-2) 5.2875, 8. Leetonia (3-5) 4.9625, 9. Toronto (3-5) 4.6073, 10. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (3-5) 4.4375, 11. Rittman (3-5) 4.4125, 12. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-5) 4.1

 

Region 26 – 1. Sycamore Mohawk (8-0) 16.7875, 2. Edgerton (8-0) 15.05, 3. McComb (7-1) 13.9125, 4. Pandora-Gilboa (8-0) 13.8125, 5. Tiffin Calvert (7-1) 13.425, 6. Norwalk St. Paul (7-1) 12.2375, 7. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-3) 11.25, 8. Greenwich South Central (6-2) 10.6125, 9. Leipsic (7-1) 9.6625, 10. Arlington (6-2) 8.6625, 11. Antwerp (5-3) 7.275, 12. Edon (5-3) 7.225

 

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (7-0) 14.1111, 2. Lucas (6-2) 13.725, 3. Glouster Trimble (7-1) 11.8067, 4. Waterford (6-2) 8.6964, 5. Franklin Furnace Green (6-1) 8.0938, 6. Sugar Grove Berne Union (6-2) 7.5833, 7. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (5-2) 6.9967, 8. Caldwell (5-3) 5.8744, 9. Hannibal River (4-4) 5.8024, 10. Racine Southern (6-2) 5.596, 11. Danville (3-5) 3.6, 12. Reedsville Eastern (4-4) 3.2921

 

Region 28 – 1. Fort Loramie (7-1) 16.0875, 2. Convoy Crestview (7-1) 13.35, 3. Ansonia (6-2) 10.875, 4. Minster (5-3) 9.775, 5. DeGraff Riverside (5-3) 9.6875, 6. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (6-1) 8.9385, 7. New Bremen (5-3) 6.875, 8. Sidney Lehman Cath. (5-3) 6.3375, 9. Waynesfield Waynesfield-Goshen (4-4) 5.8827, 10. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (4-4) 4.2, 11. Dola Hardin Northern (3-5) 3.9625, 12. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-5) 3.7375

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Kenny Peterson Visits Kenny & JT Lucy the Wonder Dog Loves The Kenny & JT Show Bosa’s Season Over At Ohio State Cavs And Nance Make It Official, Sign Four Year Extension Reports Say Cavs Sign Nance To Extension Ken’s Stark County High School football Top Ten