OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 18, 2022 (Entering Week 10)

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Lakewood St. Edward (8-1) 35.1117, 2. Mentor (5-3) 20.7398, 3. Cleveland Heights (8-1) 18.8737, 4. McKinley (5-4) 18.8485, 5. Medina (8-1) 18.601, 6. Cle. St. Ignatius (5-3) 17.5119, 7. Wadsworth (5-4) 15.0389, 8. Jackson (5-4) 14.6111, 9. Berea-Midpark (5-4) 12.1768, 10. Elyria (4-5) 8.5167, 11. GlenOak (3-6) 7.803, 12. Cle. John Marshall (5-4) 7.4181, 13. Lorain (2-7) 6.1222, 14. Strongsville (3-6) 5.0859, 15. Brunswick (2-7) 3.7626, 16. Stow-Munroe Falls (1-8) 1.2667, 17. Euclid (1-8) 0.7222

Region 2 – 1. Dublin Jerome (7-2) 29.1, 2. Springfield (7-1) 28.927, 3. Centerville (7-2) 26.4697, 4. Perrysburg (8-1) 25.4722, 5. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-4) 21.7424, 6. Kettering Fairmont (6-3) 21.1429, 7. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-3) 20.798, 8. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (6-3) 19.5778, 9. Dublin Coffman (6-3) 19.5278, 10. Delaware Hayes (6-3) 16.8944, 11. Marysville (5-4) 16.5111, 12. Tol. Whitmer (6-3) 16.3556, 13. Clayton Northmont (5-4) 12.3944, 14. Findlay (4-5) 11.8611, 15. Lewis Center Olentangy (4-5) 11.4778, 16. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (3-6) 9.0667, 17. Miamisburg (4-5) 7.5707, 18. Beavercreek (2-7) 3.7929

Region 3 – 1. Gahanna Lincoln (8-1) 29.5278, 2. New Albany (7-2) 21.3081, 3. Upper Arlington (7-2) 21.05, 4. Pickerington North (6-3) 18.9242, 5. Pickerington Central (6-3) 18.2833, 6. Thomas Worthington (6-3) 18.2576, 7. Hilliard Darby (5-4) 18.0056, 8. Grove City (5-4) 16.8056, 9. Hilliard Bradley (4-5) 13.8389, 10. Hilliard Davidson (4-5) 11.7222, 11. Groveport-Madison (4-5) 9.6333, 12. Grove City Central Crossing (4-5) 9.1869, 13. Westerville Central (3-6) 9.0167, 14. Westerville North (3-6) 8.3, 15. Reynoldsburg (3-6) 6.4667, 16. Galloway Westland (2-7) 3.5051, 17. Lancaster (1-8) 3.2722, 18. Newark (2-7) 1.9333

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (8-1) 32.2924, 2. Cin. Elder (7-2) 30.39, 3. West Chester Lakota West (9-0) 29.7, 4. Cin. Princeton (8-1) 23.0222, 5. Springboro (6-3) 22.7626, 6. Milford (7-2) 20.9833, 7. Mason (7-2) 19.2556, 8. Fairfield (6-3) 16.5833, 9. Cin. St. Xavier (3-6) 10.8225, 10. Cin. Western Hills (4-5) 10.601, 11. Cin. Colerain (4-5) 8.7475, 12. Cincinnati West Clermont (4-5) 7.6222, 13. Middletown (3-6) 7.2111, 14. Lebanon (4-5) 7.0278, 15. Cin. Oak Hills (4-5) 6.7333, 16. Hamilton (2-7) 5.7944, 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-6) 5.3667, 18. Cin. Sycamore (0-9) 0, 18. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-9) 0

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-0) 32.822, 2. Painesville Riverside (8-1) 28.7589, 3. Hudson (9-0) 26.3167, 4. Austintown-Fitch (8-1) 24.0647, 5. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (6-2) 23.6307, 6. Macedonia Nordonia (7-2) 19.6722, 7. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (7-2) 14.5461, 8. Barberton (6-3) 13.2778, 9. Mayfield (6-3) 13.0303, 10. Solon (6-3) 12.315, 11. Garfield Hts. (6-3) 11.9167, 12. Cle. John Hay (7-2) 11.6966, 13. Cle. Rhodes (4-4) 11.1518, 14. Maple Hts. (5-4) 11.1515, 15. Ashtabula Lakeside (6-3) 9.6111, 16. Willoughby South (4-5) 7.4091, 17. Boardman (4-5) 5.9278, 18. Shaker Hts. (3-6) 5.8283, 19. Warren G. Harding (2-7) 5.7068, 20. Twinsburg (3-6) 5.55

Region 6 – 1. Avon (8-1) 30.6576, 2. Medina Highland (9-0) 27.7389, 3. Tol. Central Cath. (8-1) 23.9444, 4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (8-1) 23.2722, 5. Avon Lake (7-2) 17.4308, 6. Fremont Ross (6-3) 17.0389, 7. Olmsted Falls (7-2) 16.9444, 8. North Olmsted (6-3) 14.9167, 9. North Ridgeville (5-4) 14.0333, 10. North Royalton (5-4) 13.1889, 11. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (6-3) 12.8283, 12. Sylvania Southview (7-2) 12.3889, 13. Tol. St. John’s (4-5) 11.4222, 14. Oregon Clay (5-4) 9.5778, 15. Ashland (5-4) 9.5667, 16. Sylvania Northview (4-5) 6.4056, 17. Parma Normandy (5-4) 5.9848, 18. Westlake (4-5) 5.3687, 19. Lakewood (3-6) 5.1717, 20. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (2-7) 4.6833

Region 7 – 1. Massillon (7-1) 30.0221, 2. Lake (8-1) 26.6278, 3. Westerville South (8-1) 24.9056, 4. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (8-1) 21.9545, 5. Sunbury Big Walnut (8-1) 21.9394, 6. Hoover (6-3) 15.5051, 7. Cols. Independence (6-2) 14.7768, 8. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-4) 14.4097, 9. Dover (5-4) 14.3187, 10. Pataskala Licking Hts. (5-4) 13.432, 11. Green (4-5) 13.2722, 12. Worthington Kilbourne (4-5) 11.8722, 13. Canal Winchester (5-4) 11.4833, 14. Perry (4-5) 10.5928, 15. Cols. St. Charles (4-5) 9.298, 16. Ashville Teays Valley (5-4) 9.096, 17. Wooster (4-5) 8.8389, 18. Dublin Scioto (3-6) 8.0556, 19. Cols. Northland (4-4) 7.6985, 20. Cols. Briggs (4-4) 7.4494

Region 8 – 1. Cin. Winton Woods (9-0) 28.0111, 2. Xenia (9-0) 24.8737, 3. Trenton Edgewood (8-1) 22.9444, 4. Kings Mills Kings (8-1) 19.2111, 5. Cin. Withrow (6-3) 15.404, 6. Piqua (7-2) 14.5505, 7. Troy (6-3) 11.6566, 8. Cin. Northwest (5-4) 11.4111, 9. Cin. Anderson (5-4) 10.2444, 10. Hamilton Ross (4-5) 8.05, 11. Riverside Stebbins (4-4) 7.2083, 12. Loveland (4-5) 7.0778, 13. Sidney (4-5) 5.9343, 14. Morrow Little Miami (2-7) 4.7278, 15. Lima Senior (3-6) 4.5833, 16. Cin. LaSalle (1-7) 3.801, 17. Harrison (1-8) 2.6722, 18. Day. Belmont (2-6) 2.4886, 19. Fairborn (1-8) 1.7222, 20. Oxford Talawanda (1-8) 1.3167

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Chardon (7-1) 27.1905, 2. Canfield (7-1) 23.2384, 3. Youngstown Ursuline (7-2) 21.695, 4. Youngstown Chaney (8-1) 20.3889, 5. Hunting Valley University School (7-1) 18.2045, 6. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (6-3) 16.2667, 7. Tallmadge (7-2) 15.6, 8. Alliance (7-2) 15.101, 9. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (7-1) 14.5227, 10. Geneva (6-3) 14.2333, 11. Aurora (6-3) 13.8889, 12. Gates Mills Hawken (7-2) 13.4747, 13. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (7-2) 13.3216, 14. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-3) 11.9949, 15. New Philadelphia (5-4) 11.8167, 16. Akron East (5-4) 10.4762, 17. Painesville Harvey (5-4) 10.2, 18. Louisville (3-6) 8.7833, 19. Bedford (3-6) 7.4495, 20. Madison (2-7) 4.9141

Region 10 – 1. Tiffin Columbian (7-2) 22.6278, 2. Parma Hts. Holy Name (6-2) 20.2083, 3. Lodi Cloverleaf (7-2) 18.9222, 4. Mansfield Senior (7-2) 18.3384, 5. Medina Buckeye (7-2) 17.7374, 6. Norton (7-2) 16.6667, 7. Clyde (6-3) 15.9495, 8. Rocky River Lutheran West (8-1) 13.4798, 9. Tol. Scott (7-2) 12.7472, 10. Oberlin Firelands (7-2) 9.9611, 11. Defiance (6-3) 9.4889, 12. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-5) 9.4646, 13. Rocky River (4-5) 9.0944, 14. Bay Village Bay (4-5) 8.0505, 15. Ontario (5-4) 7.7278, 16. Copley (3-6) 5.4944, 17. Lexington (3-6) 5.2944, 18. Richfield Revere (3-6) 4.2944, 19. Sandusky (3-6) 4.2727, 20. Bowling Green (3-6) 3.3278

Region 11 – 1. Dresden Tri-Valley (7-2) 22.4394, 2. Jackson (7-2) 22.3667, 3. Cols. Bishop Watterson (8-1) 22.0347, 4. Thornville Sheridan (8-1) 21.6167, 5. Bellefontaine (8-1) 20.1722, 6. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (8-1) 19.5611, 7. Chillicothe (7-2) 18.6778, 8. London (6-3) 18.4394, 9. Granville (7-2) 17.6889, 10. Washington C.H. Washington (7-2) 17.4343, 11. Cols. South (7-1) 16.7425, 12. Cols. Beechcroft (6-2) 13.7708, 13. Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-3) 13.5222, 14. Cols. Hamilton Township (6-2) 11.8264, 15. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (4-5) 9.2389, 16. Zanesville (3-6) 5.3778, 17. Circleville (4-5) 5.2222, 18. Whitehall-Yearling (4-5) 5.1723, 19. New Concord John Glenn (3-6) 4.3111, 20. Cols. Linden McKinley (3-5) 3.6161

Region 12 – 1. Hamilton Badin (9-0) 30.096, 2. Mount Orab Western Brown (8-1) 24.3333, 3. Tipp City Tippecanoe (8-1) 23.904, 4. Wapakoneta (8-1) 19.8056, 5. Bellbrook (8-1) 19.6722, 6. Cin. Hughes (6-2) 16.0065, 7. Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-4) 14.5544, 8. New Richmond (6-3) 12.1667, 9. New Carlisle Tecumseh (5-4) 12.0, 10. Monroe (6-3) 11.4556, 11. Trotwood-Madison (5-4) 11.1077, 12. Celina (6-3) 10.8444, 13. Wilmington (5-4) 9.8687, 14. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-4) 8.2111, 15. Cin. Woodward (5-4) 7.5175, 16. Hillsboro (3-6) 6.3944, 17. Franklin (3-6) 5.2111, 18. Vandalia Butler (3-6) 4.8232, 19. Day. Oakwood (2-7) 3.8571, 20. Day. Carroll (3-6) 3.5833

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Beloit West Branch (8-1) 20.9887, 2. Lisbon Beaver (7-2) 17.3368, 3. Girard (6-3) 17.0707, 4. Northwest (7-2) 16.2278, 5. Peninsula Woodridge (6-3) 15.4944, 6. Jefferson Area (6-3) 14.6278, 7. Poland Seminary (5-4) 12.7273, 8. Salem (6-3) 12.1088, 9. Canton South (6-3) 11.95, 10. Struthers (5-4) 10.9739, 11. Akron Buchtel (4-4) 9.9537, 12. Hubbard (6-3) 9.7374, 13. Streetsboro (5-4) 9.7333, 14. Akron Coventry (5-4) 9.5167, 15. Ashtabula Edgewood (5-4) 9.0111, 16. Mogadore Field (4-5) 8.142, 17. Ravenna (3-6) 3.9278, 18. Mentor Lake Cath. (2-7) 3.6489, 19. Niles McKinley (2-7) 3.5556, 20. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (4-5) 3.3447

Region 14 – 1. Cle. Glenville (8-0) 29.2708, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (9-0) 25.7333, 3. Sandusky Perkins (8-1) 25.576, 4. Elyria Cath. (8-1) 22.7323, 5. Van Wert (8-1) 20.9611, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (8-1) 18.6944, 7. Bellevue (6-3) 15.2121, 8. St. Marys Memorial (7-2) 14.5056, 9. Delaware Buckeye Valley (6-3) 12.1518, 10. Wauseon (6-3) 10.0889, 11. Galion (5-4) 9.9889, 12. Shelby (5-4) 8.3444, 13. Upper Sandusky (4-5) 8.1722, 14. Caledonia River Valley (5-4) 7.9944, 15. Bryan (5-4) 5.7944, 16. Napoleon (3-6) 5.3944, 17. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (3-6) 5.0, 18. Rossford (4-5) 3.7, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-7) 2.2083, 20. Fostoria (1-8) 0.7944

Region 15 – 1. Steubenville (8-1) 24.9988, 2. St. Clairsville (7-2) 22.4839, 3. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-3) 17.8469, 4. Cols. East (7-1) 17.7086, 5. New Lexington (8-1) 17.1778, 6. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (7-2) 17.1315, 7. Cols. Marion-Franklin (6-2) 15.378, 8. Circleville Logan Elm (7-2) 14.6465, 9. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-5) 12.3182, 10. Cambridge (7-2) 11.8535, 11. Carrollton (6-3) 9.9615, 12. McArthur Vinton County (5-4) 9.6556, 13. McConnelsville Morgan (5-4) 8.7222, 14. Cols. Bishop Ready (5-3) 8.125, 15. Duncan Falls Philo (4-5) 7.9167, 16. Newark Licking Valley (4-5) 7.6222, 17. Zanesville Maysville (5-4) 6.8167, 18. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-5) 6.7708, 19. Vincent Warren (3-6) 6.2895, 20. KIPP Columbus (5-4) 5.184

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (9-0) 19.0909, 2. Chillicothe Unioto (8-1) 16.1389, 3. Cin. Taft (7-2) 16.119, 4. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (6-3) 15.7944, 5. Urbana (7-2) 12.8687, 6. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (5-4) 12.0889, 7. Reading (7-2) 11.7879, 8. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-4) 11.7056, 9. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-4) 10.6304, 10. St. Paris Graham Local (4-5) 10.4056, 11. Waverly (4-5) 9.1313, 12. Springfield Shawnee (5-4) 8.9167, 13. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-5) 8.0833, 14. Day. Northridge (6-2) 8.0379, 15. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-5) 7.9495, 16. Greenfield McClain (4-5) 7.85, 17. Eaton (5-4) 7.5278, 18. Cleves Taylor (3-6) 5.8, 19. Bethel-Tate (4-5) 5.7111, 20. Day. Dunbar (3-6) 4.5278

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Canfield South Range (9-0) 26.0354, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (9-0) 19.6889, 3. Perry (7-2) 19.0611, 4. Richmond Edison (9-0) 16.6414, 5. Fairless (7-2) 14.2556, 6. Creston Norwayne (6-3) 14.1556, 7. Conneaut (7-2) 12.3084, 8. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-2) 12.2111, 9. Burton Berkshire (6-3) 11.6818, 10. Garrettsville Garfield (7-2) 11.2834, 11. Orrville (5-4) 9.4167, 12. Cadiz Harrison Central (5-4) 8.0235, 13. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-5) 8.0057, 14. Wooster Triway (4-5) 7.8944, 15. Smithville (6-3) 7.1701, 16. Youngstown Liberty (4-4) 5.6181, 17. Chagrin Falls (4-5) 4.9667, 18. Warren Champion (3-6) 4.4583, 19. Cortland Lakeview (3-6) 4.1263, 20. Mantua Crestwood (4-5) 3.9192

Region 18 – 1. Liberty Center (9-0) 23.0556, 2. Coldwater (9-0) 18.5556, 3. Marengo Highland (7-2) 17.2444, 4. Bloomdale Elmwood (8-1) 16.6889, 5. Pemberville Eastwood (9-0) 15.6778, 6. Archbold (8-1) 15.2444, 7. Huron (7-2) 14.8444, 8. Oak Harbor (8-1) 14.798, 9. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-2) 13.093, 10. Defiance Tinora (6-3) 12.5667, 11. Milan Edison (6-3) 12.4222, 12. Genoa Area (5-4) 11.8611, 13. Richwood North Union (7-2) 11.1444, 14. Fredericktown (6-3) 9.7778, 15. Delta (5-4) 8.6465, 16. Tontogany Otsego (6-3) 7.3444, 17. Port Clinton (5-4) 7.3389, 18. Bluffton (5-4) 7.1556, 19. Willard (4-5) 6.8167, 20. Northwood (4-5) 3.8939

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (9-0) 27.9545, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (9-0) 22.9236, 3. Barnesville (9-0) 17.95, 4. Centerburg (8-1) 16.7, 5. Portsmouth West (8-1) 16.0944, 6. Wheelersburg (7-2) 14.9343, 7. Belmont Union Local (5-3) 13.4305, 8. Portsmouth (6-3) 13.3435, 9. Proctorville Fairland (6-3) 12.9333, 10. Zanesville West Muskingum (7-2) 11.0505, 11. McDermott Northwest (6-3) 9.9, 12. Heath (5-4) 8.8522, 13. Minford (5-4) 6.5889, 14. Piketon (5-4) 6.3444, 15. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-5) 6.0079, 16. Utica (3-6) 5.7902, 17. Pomeroy Meigs (5-4) 5.4949, 18. Albany Alexander (5-4) 5.3788, 19. South Point (3-6) 5.25, 20. Chesapeake (2-7) 2.596

Region 20 – 1. Springfield Northeastern (9-0) 20.95, 2. Chillicothe Zane Trace (9-0) 20.8944, 3. West Milton Milton-Union (8-0) 19.7184, 4. Germantown Valley View (8-1) 19.5505, 5. Cin. Madeira (9-0) 18.8167, 6. Brookville (8-1) 15.5167, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (8-1) 15.3131, 8. Blanchester (6-3) 11.5667, 9. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-2) 11.4375, 10. Cin. Purcell Marian (6-3) 10.3403, 11. Cin. Summit Country Day (5-4) 9.7951, 12. Cin. Gamble Montessori (6-3) 8.1875, 13. Waynesville (3-6) 6.9556, 14. Springfield Greenon (4-5) 6.4697, 15. Cin. Clark Montessori (5-3) 5.7757, 16. Cin. North College Hill (2-5) 5.5513, 17. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (3-6) 5.4293, 18. Carlisle (3-6) 4.1717, 19. Cin. Mariemont (3-6) 3.6556, 20. Norwood (2-7) 3.4399

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Kirtland (9-0) 27.2167, 2. Mogadore (7-0) 19.0056, 3. Dalton (7-2) 16.0222, 4. Youngstown Valley Christian (9-0) 15.3722, 5. Brookfield (8-1) 14.627, 6. Cuyahoga Hts. (6-2) 12.7917, 7. Central Catholic (5-4) 12.6222, 8. Rootstown (7-2) 11.8194, 9. Hanoverton United (8-1) 11.2626, 10. Mineral Ridge (7-2) 9.8056, 11. Middlefield Cardinal (5-4) 9.1515, 12. Garfield Hts. Trinity (4-5) 6.3838, 13. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (6-3) 5.85, 14. Ravenna Southeast (4-4) 5.7831, 15. Andover Pymatuning Valley (3-6) 4.534, 16. Columbiana Crestview (3-5) 3.8403, 17. Independence (3-6) 3.7075, 18. Doylestown Chippewa (2-7) 3.4444, 19. Tuslaw (3-6) 3.4333, 20. Brooklyn (3-6) 3.2778

Region 22 – 1. Carey (9-0) 19.4833, 2. Ashland Crestview (9-0) 18.3278, 3. West Salem Northwestern (7-2) 15.8222, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (9-0) 15.2333, 5. Columbus Grove (7-2) 13.5389, 6. Tol. Ottawa Hills (7-1) 12.9881, 7. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (7-2) 12.0611, 8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (7-2) 11.7056, 9. Castalia Margaretta (7-2) 11.0859, 10. Attica Seneca East (7-2) 10.5278, 11. Sullivan Black River (5-4) 8.6611, 12. Collins Western Reserve (5-4) 8.0056, 13. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-4) 7.9833, 14. Ashland Mapleton (6-3) 7.75, 15. Haviland Wayne Trace (4-5) 6.1167, 16. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (4-5) 5.1611, 17. Wellington (3-6) 3.0, 18. Bucyrus Wynford (2-7) 2.5833, 19. Van Buren (2-7) 2.5278, 20. Bucyrus (2-7) 2.2278

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (8-1) 20.5764, 2. Nelsonville-York (8-1) 14.0465, 3. Bellaire (5-4) 12.5603, 4. Newcomerstown (7-2) 11.5278, 5. Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-3) 10.6919, 6. Ironton Rock Hill (5-4) 10.6056, 7. Sugar Grove Berne Union (6-3) 10.3944, 8. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-4) 10.2889, 9. Loudonville (5-4) 9.4778, 10. Worthington Christian (6-3) 9.2944, 11. Mount Gilead (5-4) 9.1667, 12. Malvern (7-2) 8.2444, 13. West Jefferson (4-5) 7.9899, 14. Galion Northmor (5-4) 6.7167, 15. Grove City Christian (5-4) 4.9653, 16. Marion Elgin (4-5) 4.4111, 17. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-6) 3.4167, 18. Martins Ferry (4-5) 3.0764, 19. Grandview Hts. (2-7) 2.8637, 20. Glouster Trimble (2-7) 2.298

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-0) 22.3833, 2. Harrod Allen East (8-1) 15.7889, 3. New Madison Tri-Village (8-1) 14.197, 4. Williamsburg (7-2) 13.2273, 5. Versailles (6-3) 12.1667, 6. Cin. Country Day (7-1) 11.8214, 7. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-4) 11.5389, 8. West Liberty-Salem (5-4) 9.8081, 9. Chillicothe Huntington (5-4) 8.1333, 10. New Paris National Trail (6-3) 7.8753, 11. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (5-4) 7.4747, 12. North Lewisburg Triad (3-6) 5.8283, 13. Cin. Deer Park (4-5) 5.7374, 14. Beaver Eastern (3-6) 5.3182, 15. Lucasville Valley (3-6) 5.1889, 16. Milford Center Fairbanks (4-5) 4.2333, 17. Frankfort Adena (3-6) 3.9833, 18. Miamisburg Day. Christian (4-5) 3.5659, 19. Rockford Parkway (2-7) 3.4278, 20. Anna (3-6) 3.3778

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Warren John F. Kennedy (7-1) 19.75, 2. Lowellville (9-0) 15.6778, 3. Danville (7-2) 14.8667, 4. Norwalk St. Paul (6-3) 12.7944, 5. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-4) 12.1833, 6. Salineville Southern (8-1) 11.3081, 7. New Middletown Springfield (5-4) 10.4611, 8. Vienna Mathews (8-1) 10.269, 9. Toronto (6-3) 9.2606, 10. Lucas (4-5) 8.9507, 11. Bowerston Conotton Valley (5-4) 6.1281, 12. Lisbon David Anderson (5-4) 5.9899, 13. Steubenville Cath. Central (3-6) 4.6879, 14. Greenwich South Central (3-6) 4.2333, 15. Berlin Center Western Reserve (3-6) 4.1061, 16. Windham (3-5) 3.9288, 17. East Canton (4-5) 3.9116, 18. Wellsville (3-6) 3.6278, 19. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-6) 3.4306, 20. McDonald (3-6) 3.0778

Region 26 – 1. McComb (8-1) 15.3389, 2. Lima Central Cath. (6-3) 14.4097, 3. Antwerp (9-0) 14.3333, 4. Waynesfield-Goshen (9-0) 13.7056, 5. Defiance Ayersville (6-3) 12.6167, 6. Gibsonburg (8-1) 12.3788, 7. Arlington (8-1) 11.4389, 8. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (7-2) 8.8278, 9. Pandora-Gilboa (6-3) 8.8056, 10. Edgerton (7-2) 8.6444, 11. Delphos Jefferson (5-4) 8.2556, 12. Pioneer North Central (6-3) 7.4479, 13. Dola Hardin Northern (6-3) 7.3389, 14. Tiffin Calvert (5-4) 6.6667, 15. Edon (5-4) 6.2667, 16. Ada (3-6) 5.4778, 17. Convoy Crestview (4-5) 5.2333, 18. Delphos St. John’s (3-6) 4.9778, 19. Sycamore Mohawk (3-6) 4.7389, 20. Leipsic (3-6) 2.8833

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (6-1) 18.4732, 2. Hannibal River (8-1) 12.7944, 3. Waterford (6-3) 9.9955, 4. Reedsville Eastern (7-2) 9.6791, 5. Caldwell (8-1) 9.6515, 6. Franklin Furnace Green (6-3) 6.7211, 7. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-4) 6.3434, 8. Bridgeport (4-5) 6.0347, 9. Portsmouth Sciotoville (4-5) 5.1638, 10. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (4-5) 5.1611, 11. Crown City South Gallia (4-5) 4.8924, 12. Racine Southern (4-5) 4.6319, 13. New Matamoras Frontier (3-6) 3.0972, 14. Corning Miller (3-6) 2.9899, 15. Shadyside (2-7) 2.3472, 16. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (1-7) 2.0852, 17. Woodsfield Monroe Central (2-7) 1.9444, 18. Beallsville (2-7) 1.5824, 19. Manchester (1-6) 0.943, 20. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (2-7) 0.7778

Region 28 – 1. Ansonia (8-1) 17.697, 2. Fort Loramie (7-2) 13.0756, 3. DeGraff Riverside (7-2) 11.8131, 4. Mechanicsburg (7-2) 11.6718, 5. New Bremen (7-2) 11.65, 6. Minster (6-3) 9.1111, 7. Springfield Cath. Central (6-3) 8.2626, 8. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-3) 7.2388, 9. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (5-4) 6.9646, 10. Cin. College Preparatory (4-5) 6.899, 11. Cedarville (3-5) 6.6736, 12. Fort Recovery (3-6) 6.6389, 13. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-5) 4.3011, 14. Sidney Lehman Cath. (4-5) 3.2326, 15. Lockland (1-7) 2.2022, 16. Cin. Riverview East Acad. (3-5) 1.9217, 17. Lewisburg Tri-County North (2-7) 1.2374, 18. Troy Christian (1-8) 0.8129, 19. St. Henry (1-8) 0.8053, 20. Union City Mississinawa Valley (1-8) 0.444