OHSAA Still Searching for Home of Next Year’s State Championship Football Games
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tomorrow night the Massillon Tigers will take on Cincinnati La Salle in the first of seven total State Championship games that will be played this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
While many are focused on the upcoming match ups, executive director of the OHSAA Jerry Snodgrass is working to figure out where next years games will be played.
There is no official site for the 2020 state championships yet but Snodgrass told Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News that Stark County is one of the main options. He says the goal is to find a venue that can host multiple years.
Check out the full interview with Snodgrass below!