OHSAA Suspends Contact Sport Scrimmages
The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the suspension of fall sports scrimmages in contact sports for 2020.
The decision was passed down by OHSAA Interim Executive Director Bob Goldring to coaches and athletic directors statewide.
The fall contact sports are football, soccer, field hockey and cross country.
Goldring reminded the schools that non-contact sports such as golf and volleyball may proceed with scrimmages, and all practices may begin August 1st.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is scheduled to meet with the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association on Aug. 4.