OHSAA Winter Sports Divisional Breakdowns Announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday the new divisional breakdowns for the upcoming winter sports. The OHSAA Board of Directors approved the new divisions during its June meeting late last week.
Fall sports divisional breakdowns were announced Monday, while the spring sports will be announced in September.
Changes among Stark County Boys Basketball include:
Louisville moved up to Division 1 due to enrollment numbers.
Alliance moved down to Division 2 due to enrollment numbers.
St. Thomas Aquinas moved up to Division 3 due to competitive balance measures.
Of note, traditional basketball power Akron St. Vincent-St.Mary moved up to Division 1 due to competitive balance measures.
The OHSAA uses enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education to determine each school’s base enrollment numbers for girls and boys sports, which will be used for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Among the OHSAA’s winter sports, only basketball utilizes competitive balance data, therefore it is reconfigured every season. Sports that do not utilize competitive balance data are reconfigured every two years.
2022-23 OHSAA Winter Sports
Swimming & Diving – two divisions for girls and boys, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/swimming
Bowling – two divisions for girls and boys, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/bowling
Girls Gymnastics – one division, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/gymnastics
Ice Hockey – one division, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/icehockey
Boys Wrestling – three divisions, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/wrestling
Girls Wrestling – one division, no competitive balance: school list will be posted this fall
Girls Basketball – four divisions using competitive balance data: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/girlsbasketball
Boys Basketball – four divisions using competitive balance data: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/boysbasketball
More about the competitive balance process is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Competitive-Balance-Resource-Center