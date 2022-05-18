Oil and Gas Industry Faces New Environmental, Social Goals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We told you the other day about the uncertainty from Washington when it comes to the oil and gas industry.
The result of course has been higher prices for consumers.
But part of that equation also involves what’s called ESG, or Environmental Social Governance.
Capital markets are looking for environmental responsibility and more from the industry.
Mike Chadsey with the Ohio Oil and Gas Association says it’s an opportunity for his producers to make a difference.