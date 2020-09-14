OIU: 8 Bars Cited for COVID Violations, 1 in Akron
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Eight more Ohio bars were cited over the weekend for violating the state’s health order.
The Karma Cafe in Akron was visited by agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit early Saturday morning.
They were cited for serving alcohol and hindering the investigation by briefly locking the front door when agents arrived.
Three bars in Geneva on the Lake were also nailed.