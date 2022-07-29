The O’Jays Add Hometown to ‘Last Stop on Love Train’ Tour

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Hall of Fame Village is bringing The O’Jays back to where it all began, Canton, Ohio.

The hit singing group will “hit” Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as part of their Last Stop on the Love Train tour on September 17.

The 2005 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees say this is their final tour.

Eddie Levert and the rest of the group got together at McKinley High School in the 60s, gaining popularity in the 70s.

Gladys Knight opens; more at whbc.com

The Hall of Fame Village is sponsoring the show.

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.