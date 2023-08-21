News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Old Carolina BBQ High School Football Player of the Game!

By Pam Cook
August 21, 2023 10:54AM EDT
Share
Old Carolina BBQ High School Football Player of the Game!
Old Carolina

Old Carolina Barbecue knows what it means to shine during high school football season — they offer the best in tailgate, halftime and post-game snacks and meals!  That’s why they chose to honor the best each and every week on the high school football gridiron in Stark County.

The WHBC Broadcast team for the Aultman Hospital Radio Game of the Week will each Friday select the “Old Carolina Player of the Game”.  The player who stood above the rest.  That player will receive a $25 Gift card to Old Carolina to enjoy and celebrate.  It’s all about good food and community spirit!  Here’s a list of the 2023 winners:

Week #1:  8/18 Alliance vs. Lake  QB Brenden Zurbrugg of Alliance    Passing: 12-17-0, 152 yds, 1 td   Rushing: 18-93yds,1td   Punting 6, avg. 45.5

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Republic Steel Makes 'Furlough' Announcement
3

Canton Mayor Receives Closing Notice From Republic Parent Company
4

Special Election: Reaction to Tuesday's No Vote
5

Special Election: Issue 1 Defeated, Stark Voters say 'No' Too