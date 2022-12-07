News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Oldest DNA Reveals Life In Greenland 2 Million Years Ago

By News Desk
December 7, 2022 12:34PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) – Scientists have discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland.

Today, it’s a barren Arctic desert.

But back then it was a lush landscape of trees and vegetation with an array of animals, even the now extinct mastodon.

The study published Wednesday looks at environmental DNA – bits of genetic material that organisms leave in their surroundings.

By studying these tiny pieces, scientists found an unusual mix of species, with reindeer and geese perhaps living alongside mastodons.

