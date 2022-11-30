Oldest Teen Accused in Indian River Riot Pleads Guilty

Malik Boston (Courtesy Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 teenagers who holed up in the education building at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility last month has pleaded guilty to all charges.

19-year-old Malik Boston was in Stark County Common Pleas Court Monday, pleading to escape, inducing panic, and other felony charges.

He’ll be sentenced later.

Another teen attacked a corrections officer and let Boston and the others out of their cells, using makeshift weapons to keep law enforcement officers at bay for 12 hours.