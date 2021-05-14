On Saturday, Community Gun Buyback at Civic Center – DETAILS INSIDE
Handgun in a dark room lit by a single light source
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A reminder that the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office, Canton police and the sheriff’s office are getting together for the Community Gun Buyback effort, Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Civic Center on Market Avenue N in Canton.
Prosecutor Kyle Stone stresses that the goal is not to take guns from legal gun owners who want them.
They want illegal guns off the streets, where they can get into the wrong hands.
He points to the shooting death of 6-year-old King Pleasant, where an 11-year-old somehow got hold of a gun.
Stone says Canton police had not yet presented evidence that might lead to charges in that case.
Those turning in a gun will receive a $100 WalMart gift card while supplies last.
Stone says that’s more a token of appreciation for helping to fight crime.
He says no taxpayer expense is involved with that.
Here are the instructions from the prosecutor’s press release:
- Enter the Civic Center from Market Avenue N
- All guns must be operable to be eligible for a $100 Walmart gift card.
- Guns are to be unloaded and transported in the trunk of the vehicle.
- Everyone is to stay in their vehicle and a volunteer will come out and exchange their weapon for a gift card.
- Gift cards will be available on a first come, first served basis.
- Open to Stark County residents only.