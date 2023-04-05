News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

On Trump Charges: DeWine Says Country Will Be OK

By Jim Michaels
April 5, 2023 7:17AM EDT
Share
On Trump Charges: DeWine Says Country Will Be OK
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is appearing in court on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite being in the same political party, Governor Mike DeWine approaches the Donald Trump situation differently.

he says he takes on his role as a one-time prosecutor.

He says there’s a process where a grand jury hands up an indictment, but sometimes the defendant is found not guilty.

He says whatever the outcome, the country is resilient and will be OK.

He’s also concerned about protests becoming violent.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

UPDATE: Shooting Victim Dead, More Serious Charges Coming
3

UPDATE: Names of Jackson Family Killed in Fire Released
4

New Project in Northern Stark Involves Closure
5

GO Fund Me set up for Jackson Family Survivors INFO HERE