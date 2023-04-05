On Trump Charges: DeWine Says Country Will Be OK

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is appearing in court on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite being in the same political party, Governor Mike DeWine approaches the Donald Trump situation differently.

he says he takes on his role as a one-time prosecutor.

He says there’s a process where a grand jury hands up an indictment, but sometimes the defendant is found not guilty.

He says whatever the outcome, the country is resilient and will be OK.

He’s also concerned about protests becoming violent.