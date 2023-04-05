On Trump Charges: DeWine Says Country Will Be OK
April 5, 2023 7:17AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite being in the same political party, Governor Mike DeWine approaches the Donald Trump situation differently.
he says he takes on his role as a one-time prosecutor.
He says there’s a process where a grand jury hands up an indictment, but sometimes the defendant is found not guilty.
He says whatever the outcome, the country is resilient and will be OK.
He’s also concerned about protests becoming violent.