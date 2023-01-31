News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

On Tuesday, DeWine to Deliver First ‘State of State’ of Second Term

By Jim Michaels
January 31, 2023 4:51AM EST
Governor Mike DeWine delivers his State of the State speech on March 23, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine delivers his 2023 State of the State Address Tuesday at noon in the Ohio House chamber of the Statehouse.

According to a release from his office, DeWine will speak about the strength of the state and his priorities for the upcoming two-year budget.

Find out the highlights later in the day Tuesday here at whbc.com

