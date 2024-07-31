News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

One Arrest, Man Sought in Killing of Akron Woman

By Jim Michaels
July 31, 2024 10:25AM EDT
Denzel Pope. (Courtesy Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An arrest has been made and another person is sought in Akron’s most recent homicide.

25-year-old Corvette Pope was picked up on Tuesday.

There’s also a warrant naming 19-year-old Denzel Pope. (pictured)

24-year-old Paige Calich was shot at an apartment unit at the Summit Lake complex and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two children were reportedly there at the time, but were unhurt.

