One Biz Expanding, One Moving To Downtown Canton

(WHBC) – Canton Deputy Mayor Fonda Williams updating two economic development projects in Canton during a visit to Canton’s Morning News on Tuesday.

He says Thrasher Engineering has decided to move to downtown Canton.

“They decided to locate in the Stark State College downtown campus, so they’ll be relocating 27 jobs from Jackson Township to Canton.”

He says the move will be completed by mid-February.

In another project, Williams says Alan Rodriguez, of Julz By Alan Rodriguez has purchased the building at 537 Cleveland Avenue NW.

“He’s going to invest quite a bit of money, probably a little over a million dollars into that building, so it will be absolutely beautiful on that corner.”

The new building will allow Rodriguez to double the size of his footprint and add some jobs when they move from their current location at 220 Market Avenue North.

Williams says the city is always working on getting more businesses to move to, and invest in, downtown.

“In my heart of hearts, I believe Canton’s best years are ahead of it.”