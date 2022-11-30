News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

One Dead in New Phila Apartment House Fire

By Jim Michaels
November 30, 2022 7:00AM EST
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal continues investigating a deadly apartment fire in New Philadelphia on Tuesday.

No information on the victim has been provided.

New Phila firefighters were called to the four-unit apartment house on Allen Lane SW at just after 3 a.m.

That fire scene is a block away from West High Avenue.

Firefighters reported heavy fire on arrival.

Residents of other units had to be rescued.

