One Injured When Car Hits School Bus

(WHBC) – The Canton Police Department says a woman was seriously injured when the car she was riding in crashed into the back of a school bus.

The crash happened in the area of 19th Street and Blake Avenue NW a little before noon on Tuesday.

Police say a Chrysler Sebring was traveling northbound on Blake Avenue when it hit the back of the school bus.

The six students on the bus and the driver were not injured.

There were four people in the Sebring.

The driver and two passengers were not injured, but a fourth person, a 19-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The accident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call the Canton Police Department Traffic Bureau at 330-489-3162.