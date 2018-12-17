One Murder Suspect Arrested, Another At Large

(WHBC) – The Canton Police Department says one suspect from a weekend homicide is in custody but another is still at large.

Police say Mitch Anthony Greenlief, 24, (below) was arrested on Sunday on a charge of complicity to commit murder.

Curtis James Williams, 24, (above) is still on the loose. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Canton Police Department at 330-649-5800. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.

The police department says officers responded to a call of shots fire in the 2100 block of Midway Avenue NE at around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.

A few minutes later a trooper with the highway patrol was flagged down on U.S. 62 near Maple Avenue NE regarding a person in a vehicle who had been shot.

Police say the man, 29-year-old Donte Alexander, was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he died.

The homicide is under investigation by Canton police, with assistance from the sheriff’s office and highway patrol.