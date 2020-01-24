One Person Dead in Single Vehicle Crash in Bethlehem Township
WHBC News
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single car fatal crash that took place this afternoon in Bethlehem Township. They say it happened around 1:40 PM on Kemary Ave SW north of Hudson Drive SW.
27 year old Jordan Montgomery of Navarre was heading south bound on Kemary Avenue when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected and traveled off the left side of the roadway striking an embankment. The vehicle then overturned.
Montgomery was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and was then struck and killed by it as it came to a rest. She was pronounced dead on scene by the Stark County Medical Examiner’s Office.