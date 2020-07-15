One Person Rushed to Hospital Following Morning House Fire in Canton
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One person was rushed to the hospital this morning following a house fire on Smith Avenue between 9th and 10th street, near Aultman Hospital.
The Canton Fire Department tells WHBC News that the call came in around 8 a.m. Crews arrived to a two story home, engulfed in flames. Four residents were inside the building. Three were treated at the scene while the fourth person was immediately rushed to the hospital. That person’s condition was unavailable.
Fire Chief Tom Garra says a few of the residents were rescued by a neighbor, who had placed a ladder on the roof. He added that two of the four individuals rescued refused a medical transport.
The fire is now out. According to Garra, three fire investigators are currently on scene, searching to find a cause. A dog has also been brought in to detect the possibility of arson.
As of now, there is no damage estimate for the two story wood frame structure. WHBC News will continue to provide updates on this story when more information is available.