One Primary Candidate Back on Ballot, Another Hopeful

Stark County Board of Elections

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One’s back, another may be back.

William Walker was able to satisfy the Stark County Board of Elections that he has enough valid signatures.

So he returns to the May ballot as a Democratic candidate for mayor of Massillon.

Willis Gordon may be able to do the same later, but he didn’t satisfy the Tuesday hearing.

Gordon may return to the board later.

He hoped to go after the Democratic candidacy for Canton mayor.