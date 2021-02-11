One State Senator leads the charge to declare racism a public health crisis in Ohio
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Protesters raise clenched fists during a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Houses of Parliament on June 3, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
State Senator Hearcel Craig joined Jon to discuss some recent legislation he has introduced. The legislation includes declaring racism a public health crisis in Ohio. It also includes making Juneteenth a paid holiday in the state as well. Listen to the conversation below.