One Year Until ‘Real ID’ Requirement Takes Effect
FILE - In this June 17, 2020 file photo, a TSA worker, right, checks a passenger before entering a security screening at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles reminds you that in just under one year, your state issued-ID or driver’s license must be “real ID” compliant.
That’s in order to get through a TSA checkpoint and board an aircraft.
That requirement which has been delayed due to the pandemic is now effective May 3, 2023.
The BMV says only 46-percent of Ohioans have an ID that is federally compliant.