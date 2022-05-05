      Weather Alert

One Year Until ‘Real ID’ Requirement Takes Effect

Jim Michaels
May 5, 2022 @ 4:55am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles reminds you that in just under one year, your state issued-ID or driver’s license must be “real ID” compliant.

That’s in order to get through a TSA checkpoint and board an aircraft.

That requirement which has been delayed due to the pandemic is now effective May 3, 2023.

The BMV says only 46-percent of Ohioans have an ID that is federally compliant.

