      Weather Alert

Only Central Committee Races for Stark Voters to Vote on Come August

Jim Michaels
Jun 8, 2022 @ 7:24am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The long-awaited Second Primary Election promises to be a very slow day at the polls.

The only candidate races Stark County voters have a choice in is for State Central Committee, according to the Stark County Board of Elections.

There’s no opposition in the two Senate districts that include Stark County.

The same goes for the four House districts.

In fact, barring appearances by Independent candidates, Senator Kirk Schuring in the new 29th district and 31st District SSenator Al Landis and Representative Reggie Stotzfus in the 50th district and Brett Hillyer in the 51st have, in effect, already been re-elected.

They have no competition in November either.

Independent candidates have until August 1 to file.

Here are how cities and townships are represented with the new district maps being used for the August Primary and in effect next year:

OHIO HOUSE SEATS:

City of Canton: 49th House district

City of Massillon: 50th House district

City of Alliance: 48th House district

City of North Canton: 48th House district

City of Canal Fulton: 50th House district

City of Louisville: 48th House district

Village of Navarre: 51st House district

Village of Meyers Lake: 50th House district

Jackson Twp: Mostly 49th House district, partially 50th House district

Perry Twp: Mostly 50th House district, partially 49th House district

Lake Twp (includes Hartville): 48th House district

Canton Twp: Mostly 50th district, partially 49th House district.

Plain Twp: Mostly 48th House district, partially 49th House district

Osnaburg Twp: Mostly 50th House district, partially 49th House district

Lawrence Twp: 50th House district

Paris Two: 50th House district

Sandy Twp: 50th House district

Tuscarawas Twp: 50th House district and 51st House district

Washington Twp: Mostly 50th district, partially 48th district

Lexington Twp: 48th House district

Marlboro Twp: 48th House district

Nimishillen Twp: 48th House district

Bethlehem Twp: 51st House district

Sugar Creek Twp: 51st House district

Pike Twp: 51st House district

OHIO SENATE SEATS:

Residents of 48th, 49th, 50th House districts: 29th Senate district

Residents of 51st House district: 31st Senate district

Here’s a handy Secretary of State’s Office tool to identify you districts.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Mother Charged: Children Left Home Alone, Dead in Fire
CPD Seeks 5 in Most Recent Shooting Incident near Victory Square
Alliance Man Faces New Trial After Mixed Murder Verdict
Alliance City Schools Closing Career Center
Connect With Us Listen To Us On