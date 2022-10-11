Only Hours to Register to Vote in General Election in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tuesday is the final day to register to vote in the November Election here in Ohio.

If you have never registered or haven’t voted in recent years, you should take action at the Secretary of State’s website or at your county Board of Elections office until 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Stark board office is at Route 62 and Regent Avenue NE in Canton.

Early voting starts Wednesday.