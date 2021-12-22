Open a Wine Bottle without a Corkscrew – Here are a few ways!!!
How To Open A Bottle Of Wine Without A Corkscrew – If you’re breaking out bottles of wine for the holidays, but can’t find a corkscrew, no worries!
There are plenty of ways to do it without the tool. Here are a few thanks to “Pop Sugar”:
How to use a screwdriver to open a wine bottle without a corkscrew
- Gather a screw, a screwdriver and a hammer.
- Remove the foil from the top of the bottle.
- Use the screwdriver to twist the screw into the cork.
- Ply open the bottle by using the peen or claw of the hammer (the part meant to help remove a nail) to pluck the screw up and with it the cork. Bottoms up!
How to use a key to open a wine bottle without a corkscrew
- Remove the foil from the top of the bottle.
- Insert a key into the cork at an angle.
- Grab a towel to cushion your hand, and then, push the key into the cork as much as possible.
- Start to twist the key as you pull the cork out to free it. Cheers!
How to use a bike pump to open a wine bottle without a corkscrew
- Remove the foil from the top of the bottle.
- Insert the needle of the bike pump into the cork.
- Keeping the top of the bottle away from your eyes and face, slowly pump the bottle with air and the cork will start to release up.
- How to use a kitchen spoon to open a wine bottle without a corkscrew
- Remove the foil from the top of the bottle.
- Use the end of a wooden spoon to force the cork into the wine — but note this method works best with a rubber cork.
