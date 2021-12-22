      Weather Alert

Open a Wine Bottle without a Corkscrew – Here are a few ways!!!

Pam Cook
Dec 22, 2021 @ 8:21am
How To Open A Bottle Of Wine Without A Corkscrew – If you’re breaking out bottles of wine for the holidays, but can’t find a corkscrew, no worries!

There are plenty of ways to do it without the tool. Here are a few thanks to “Pop Sugar”:

How to use a screwdriver to open a wine bottle without a corkscrew

  • Gather a screw, a screwdriver and a hammer.
  • Remove the foil from the top of the bottle.
  • Use the screwdriver to twist the screw into the cork.
  • Ply open the bottle by using the peen or claw of the hammer (the part meant to help remove a nail) to pluck the screw up and with it the cork. Bottoms up!

How to use a key to open a wine bottle without a corkscrew

  • Remove the foil from the top of the bottle.
  • Insert a key into the cork at an angle.
  • Grab a towel to cushion your hand, and then, push the key into the cork as much as possible.
  • Start to twist the key as you pull the cork out to free it. Cheers!

How to use a bike pump to open a wine bottle without a corkscrew

  • Remove the foil from the top of the bottle.
  • Insert the needle of the bike pump into the cork.
  • Keeping the top of the bottle away from your eyes and face, slowly pump the bottle with air and the cork will start to release up.
  • How to use a kitchen spoon to open a wine bottle without a corkscrew
  • Remove the foil from the top of the bottle.
  • Use the end of a wooden spoon to force the cork into the wine — but note this method works best with a rubber cork.

Source: Pop Sugar

