News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Opening Date for New Aldi Store in North Canton Set

By Pam Cook
May 18, 2023 11:28AM EDT
Share
Opening Date for New Aldi Store in North Canton Set
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 

The new Aldi Store is opening in North Canton on Thursday, June 1st.  The store will be located at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW.    Officials say the store will open it’s doors at 9:00am and be open daily from 9:00am to 8:00pm.

    • The newest ALDI store will offer fresh, organic produce delivered daily, an unmatched selection of cheese and wine, and food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, whatever you need) in addition to convenient access to curbside pickup and grocery delivery options.
    • The first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the opening weekend from June 1 through June 4.
Aldi Inc
Aldi Inc

More about:
aldi
grocery
north canton

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Murder Trial for Louisville Teen Underway in Adult Court
3

UPDATE: Ohio Fugitive and Missing Canton Girl Found in Mexico
4

Teens Indicted on Adult Charges in Indian River Riot
5

Stark Prosecutor to Hold Town Hall Meetings