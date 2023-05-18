Opening Date for New Aldi Store in North Canton Set

The new Aldi Store is opening in North Canton on Thursday, June 1st. The store will be located at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW. Officials say the store will open it’s doors at 9:00am and be open daily from 9:00am to 8:00pm.

The newest ALDI store will offer fresh, organic produce delivered daily, an unmatched selection of cheese and wine, and food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, whatever you need) in addition to convenient access to curbside pickup and grocery delivery options. The first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the opening weekend from June 1 through June 4.

