Opening Day Morphs Into Opening ‘Night’ for Guardians Home Premiere
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Somehow, Opening Day has become Opening Night at Progressive Field Friday night.
But it should be special for the Cleveland Guardians, especially as they come back home with that four-game winning streak.
Not only will Tom Hanks throw out the first pitch, but Larry Doby Jr will be on the receiving end of that.
His father broke the color barrier with the Indians and the American League in 1948, a year after Jackie Robinson did so in the National League.
Bob DiBiasio with the G-men on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook recommends being in your seat by 6:15, especially with the Cavaliers play-in game happening next door at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Here’s more on tickets and what not to bring to the ballpark.
And when it comes to food, the old favorites like the hot dog and nachos will always be there.
But part of the fun of that first Guardians baseball game is discovering the new food options.
From Throwing Smoke Barbeque on the third base side of Progressive Field, bring in the Pork Mac-N-Cheese Cone in time for Opening Night.
It’s a waffle cone filled with barbequed pork, some macaroni and cheese, and topped with cole slaw.
The game is on Mix 94.1, with the Cavs on 1480 WHBC.