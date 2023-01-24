Openings Heard in Householder, Borges Trial

Defense attorney Karl Schneider, right, holds the door open for his client, former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges, center, as they enter Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse for jury selection in Borges's federal trial, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cincinnati. Borges and former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder are charged with racketeering in an alleged $60 million scheme to pass state legislation to secure a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plantsformerlyowned by Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy. Householder and Borges have both pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel

CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – “Larry Householder sold the Statehouse”.

The reported words of a federal prosecutor in opening statements as the trial of the former Speaker of the House got underway in Cincinnati on Monday.

Householder was arrested by the FBI two-and-a-half years ago, accused of masterminding the billion-dollar bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants.

Federal prosecutors say he received $60 million in campaign cash in return.

The prosecution says Householder “ripped off the people he was supposed to serve”.

His attorneys say their client was doing what was best for Ohio citizens.

In their reported words in opening statements: “the government got it wrong”

Former Republican Party Chair Matt Borges is also on trial.