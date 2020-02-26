Opinions Vary on ‘Save Women’s Sports’ Legislation
State reps Reggie Stoltzfus and Jenna Powell. (Ohio Statehouse)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are varying viewpoints on “Save Women’s Sports” legislation co-sponsored by State Rep Reggie Stoltzfus of Paris Township.
The bill prevents “biological” males from playing on female volleyball, track and other such college and secondary school teams.
Supporters point to school teams now dominated by transgender participants.
LGBTQ advocates in Ohio say it’s a way to erase “trans kids” from society.
Currently, the OHSAA requires transgender girls show proof they have been on hormone therapy for one year.
Or athletes must demonstrate no physiological advantage over athletes of the same age.
Republican State Rep Jenna Powell of Arcanum is the other bill sponsor.