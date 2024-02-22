Opioid Symposium is Thursday Night

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stop Heroin from Killing Committee is back with its 9th annual Opioid Symposium.

It’s Thursday night starting at 6 in the Johnson Center of Malone University.

Committee Chairman Judge Frank Forchione says overdose deaths were up 11-percent in 2022 compared to the previous year to 159 in the county.

And 81-percent of those unintentional overdoses involved fentanyl.

Speakers include two recovering addicts and the mother of a child addict.

The two-hour event is free.

Judge Forchione invites teens and their parents, after hearing about so-called Opiate Parties going on in the community.