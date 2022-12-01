Opposition Arises to Plan to Make Citizen-Sourced Constitutional Amendments Harder to Pass

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There’s opposition building to a plan that makes it harder to approve changes in the Ohio constitution at the ballot box.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose and others support the Ohio Constitution Protection Amendment.

It could be approved in the current lame duck legislative session.

But the group We Are Ohio promises a response similar to the backlash that former Governor Kasich and the legislature faced when proposing what was seen as anti-union legislation last decade.

The legislation under consideration requires a 60-percent “yes” vote for constitutional amendments that originate outside the Statehouse.