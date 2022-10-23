Order Restored at Indian River After More Violence

Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility, Massillon. (Courtesy Ohio Department of Youth Services)

12 incarcerated young people at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility who took over one of the buildings on the Massillon campus for 15 hours Saturday into early Sunday morning are now back in their cells… The State Highway Patrol on Twitter says they and other law enforcement negotiated with the young people during that time; a relative of an employees tells the Repository that one inmate grabbed a key, and he and others were able to occupy the school building on campus… One corrections officer was taken to the hospital with injuries from a separate assault incident Saturday evening, one of many recently at the troubled facility, with serious injuries administered to 60-year-old guard David Upshaw last week.