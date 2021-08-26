      Weather Alert

Orrville Man Gets 25 to Life in Killing of Elderly Man

Jim Michaels
Aug 26, 2021 @ 5:26am
Ricky Ball (Courtesy Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

WOOSTER, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The Orrville man and woman convicted of killing an elderly Orrville man last year have been sentenced.

54-year-old Ricky Ball got 25 years to life on an aggravated murder conviction, while 46-year-old Stephanie Marks will do 10 and a half years for involuntary manslaughter.

80-year-old Edwin Eberle went missing last October.

His body was found in the couple’s home.

