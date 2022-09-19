Orrville Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Wayne Crash

BAUGHMAN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 26-year-old man is dead after his car struck two other vehicles on Route 57 north of Orrville Saturday night, according to the state patrol.

Troopers say Tyler Lewis of Orrville initially went left of center and hit a pickup truck and a sedan.

Lewis was thrown from his vehicle.

The truck driver has serious injuries.

Her passenger and two people in the sedan were hospitalized with minor injuries.