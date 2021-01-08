      Weather Alert

Orrville Police Shoot Suspected Killer of Young City Woman

Jim Michaels
Jan 8, 2021 @ 4:19am

ORRVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland-area man who had to be shot by police is charged with aggravated murder for killing an Orrville woman Wednesday.

33-year-old Kenneth Crenshaw was treated at the hospital then taken to the Wayne County Jail.

25-year-old Jadea Jarvis was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Those incidents took place outside her home on Chateau Circle.

Orrville police say Crenshaw was standing over the victim with a gun when he was shot.

He’s the former boyfriend of the victim.

