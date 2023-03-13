Oscar’s, Sports and Stuff

CINCINNATI, OHIO – DECEMBER 11: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns talks with Jacoby Brissett #7 during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The NFL Legal Tampering period began at noon today

The Browns reportedly are restructuring Deshaun Watson’s contract and will save $36 million towards the salary cap.

The 95th Annual Academy Awards…Jimmy Kimmel was your host, 3rd time.

Big winners last night

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” won 7 of the 11 Oscars it was up for, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor.

3rd time Host Jimmy Kimmel made several references to The Slap, and Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for “The Whale”.

Actress in a Leading Role winner

Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” – WINNER

Here are the top five movies at the North American box office this weekend:

“Scream VI” – $43.5 million “Creed III” – $26.7 million “65” – $10.5 million “Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania” – $6.8 “Cocaine Bear” – $6.35

Random Fact “O” the Day:

Merv Griffin originally wrote the “Final Jeopardy” theme song as a lullaby for his son, and called it “A Time for Tony”. And he earned more than $70 million in royalties from it in his lifetime

In College Hoops, The field is set and here is the tournament schedule,

First Four – Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday and Wednesday First Round – Thursday and Friday

Thursday and Friday Second Round – Saturday and Sunday

Saturday and Sunday West/East Regionals – March 23rd and 25th

March 23rd and 25th Midwest/South Regionals – March 24th and 26th

March 24th and 26th Final Four – April 1st

April 1st Championship – April 3rd.

Favorites to win it all… Houston (+500), Alabama (+700), Kansas (+800), and Purdue (+1,000).

In NASCAR at The UNITED RENTALS WORK UNITED 500

Pheonix Speedway

William Byron won for the second consecutive week, earning his sixth career win as a Cup driver.

Followed by Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson & Kevin Harvick.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Came in 19th

Phillip Rivers, the 41-year-old former San Diego Chargers/Los Angeles Chargers/Indianapolis Colts quarterback, retired after the 2020 season, saying he was going to coach high school football. Two years later, he’s wanting to give the NFL one more shot. Rivers claims to be in top physical condition and back in a rigorous workout routine, and he has expressed his readiness to join a team should they need his services. Rivers has already been in contact with the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers as their quarterback situations are less than stable.

The Cavs came back from 16 down to beat the Charlotte Hornets last night 114-108

They’ll stay in Charlotte and play again tomorrow night as Jarrett Allen is scheduled to return from the eye injury he suffered in Miami over the weekend.

Today is Monday March 13, 2023

Today in sports and pop culture history

63 years ago 1960 – The NFL’s Chicago Cardinals transferred to St. Louis.

47 years ago – In 1976, The Four Seasons hit #1 on the Billboard charts with “December, 1963 (Oh what a night.”)

41 years ago – In 1982, “T.J. Hooker”, starring William Shatner, Heather Locklear and Adrian Zmed, debuted on ABC. Shatner is 91!

31 years ago – In 1992, “My Cousin Vinny” was released. Starring Joe Pesci and Marissa Tomei, who won the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role.

Celebrity Birthdays today

William H. Macy is 73 (“Jurassic Park III,” “Shameless” Tik-Tok Mclaughlin in “Seabiscuit”) (FAST FACT: He’s been married to Felicity Huffman since 1997) T

Neil Sedaka is 84

3rd member of the band U2 Bass player Adam Clayton is 63