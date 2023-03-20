OSHA Proposes Big Fine in Deadly Toledo-Area Refinery Blast
March 20, 2023 4:54AM EDT
OREGON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing a significant fine for BP in connection with that explosion last September that killed two brothers who were employed at the Toledo-area refinery.
OSHA proposed $156,000 in fines for violating safety procedures and failing to adequately train workers.
A flammable vapor cloud formed after workers took incorrect action to solve another problem at the Oregon plant.
That cloud ignited in an explosion, killing Ben and Max Morrissey.