OSHA Proposes Fine for TimkenSteel After Deadly Summertime Blast

Joe Ferrall and family (Courtesy GoFundMe)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed a $145,000 fine for TimkenSteel.

It’s for that July 2022 furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant that killed an Alliance man.

Here’s a link to the letter, notifying the company of the proposed fine.

OSHA explains that water became encapsulated in molten metal in an electric arc furnace, causing the furnace to explode.

They say the company had standards for dealing with such a mixture of materials, but failed to implement them.

34-year-old employee Joseph Ferrall and two other men were seriously injured in the blast.

Ferrall died a little over three weeks later.

The company has been cited for safety violations four of the last five years.