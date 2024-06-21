OSHA Stresses Worker Safety Amidst Heat Wave

A worker adjusts his helmet while working in temperatures above 90 degrees at a gas line work site, Thursday, June 20, 2024, on a street, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – It’s still the time of year to get highway, building and other work done outside.

So many people are spending eight hours and more working in the heat.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says where you’re at on the job can make a difference.

They say the roof of a house, for example, is 20 degrees warmer than the air temperature.

OSHA’s Larry Johnson here in Ohio says employers should have a heat program for worker safety, to include frequent water breaks and a form of shelter.

And for those employers who are obviously flaunting worker safety, there’s whistleblower protection in the OSHA Act.

Johnson says they are visiting workplaces and work sites across the state this week.