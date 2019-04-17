OSHP Rescues Missing Girl During Traffic Stop
By Matt Demczyk
Apr 17, 2019 @ 5:24 PM
(WHBC) – Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol rescued a teenage sexual assault victim while conducting a traffic stop.

It happened Tuesday on Interstate 80 in Lucas County, in northwest Ohio.

Troopers stopped a car for a failure to move over violation and learned that a 15-year-old girl in the car had been sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man driving the car.

Both are from El Salvador and don’t speak English so a translator responded to the scene to assist.

After positively identifying the victim, it was learned she had been entered into police databases as a missing juvenile from Paterson, New Jersey.

The highway patrol says the girl was being transported to Chicago from Paterson.

The girl was transported to a hospital for medical care and further investigation.

The man was locked up at the Lucas County Jail on a charge of abduction, with other charges pending.

