OSHP: Two Dead in Weekend Accidents in 330, Including Massillon Man

Jim Michaels
Dec 16, 2019 @ 8:24am
PERRY TWP and BRIMFIELD TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents in the 330 area over the weekend.

A 35-year-old Massillon man was killed in an accident on Lincoln Way East near Perry Drive in Perry Township Sunday night.

The State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old James Whitt was driving an SUV that went off the road, rolled over and hit a pole.

Whitt was dead at the scene.

And a Portage County woman was killed in a one-car crash not far from her home in Brimfield Township early Sunday.

The State Patrol says 37-year-old Jennifer Ketterman’s car went off Mogadore Road in the township, hitting a cement barricade.

Speed and alcohol may have been factors there.

