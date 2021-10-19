      Weather Alert

Osnaburg Man’s Trial in Canton Restaurant Killing Starts Tuesday

Jim Michaels
Oct 19, 2021 @ 4:25am
Richard Nelson (Canton police)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Osnaburg Township man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend inside the Bob Evans restaurant on Lesh Street NE in Canton back in April is set to go to trial on aggravated murder charges on Tuesday.

55-year-old Richard Nelson’s trial will be in Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione’s courtroom.

Nelson is accused of walking into the restaurant and confronting waitress Rebecca Rogers.

The 38-year-old Massillon woman was shot several times as horrified customers ran from the eatery.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Stark Prosecutor Fires Lead Attorney After Internal Investigation
Canton Man Headed Back Here to Face Child Sex Charges
Baker Leaving Pro Football Hall of Fame
SCSO: Minerva Man Killed in Osnaburg Crash
Connect With Us Listen To Us On