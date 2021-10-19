Osnaburg Man’s Trial in Canton Restaurant Killing Starts Tuesday
Richard Nelson (Canton police)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Osnaburg Township man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend inside the Bob Evans restaurant on Lesh Street NE in Canton back in April is set to go to trial on aggravated murder charges on Tuesday.
55-year-old Richard Nelson’s trial will be in Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione’s courtroom.
Nelson is accused of walking into the restaurant and confronting waitress Rebecca Rogers.
The 38-year-old Massillon woman was shot several times as horrified customers ran from the eatery.